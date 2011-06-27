  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Veracruz
  4. Used 2007 Hyundai Veracruz
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Hyundai Veracruz Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Veracruz
5(79%)4(11%)3(7%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.7
126 reviews
Write a review
See all Veracruzes for sale
List Price Range
$7,900 - $7,995
Used Veracruz for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...26

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

early failures

ghahn, 09/14/2012
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I have had (have) the following problems with my 2007 vera cruz: 1) at 70k - valve cover gasket leak which allowed oil to spray on the alternator - alternator failed causing a breakdown on a major highway in rush hour 2) back up warning sensors no longer work 3) auto door lock for drivers door fails to activate 80% of the time. this applies to locking or unlocking 4) one of the air bags has failed and i have an indicator on all the time 5) cruise set/ resume buttons do not activate the cruise 50% of the time 6) steering column volume control problems have recently surfaced - does not work and volume up turns down the volume 25% of the time

Report Abuse

Bought Used--Lovin' it!

Cruzin, 08/11/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This is my first SUV & I am in love with it! Buying this car used was well worth it b/c I was able to afford the Limited edition with leather seats & ALL the bells & whistles I could imagine. I feel like I'm driving a luxury vehicle! The car drives SO smoothly and it is SO quiet. Stereo sounds great! I read EVERY review on this website before my purchase and I think I made a great choice! I looked at the Honda CR-V as well but the interior honestly looked a little dated after seeing the Veracruz Limited Ed. I NEVER thought I would own a Hyundai-but I agree with another review, that this SUV is a hidden gem! I feel proud and smart that I got a "luxury" car for a great price!

Report Abuse

Excellent Vehicle

dave, 10/23/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

The Veracruz is a very well built auto. With the addition of a hitch, it even tows reasonably heavy loads without much trouble. The engine is very capable. The interior is nearly perfect. Material quality is terrific and better than my previous Honda. In 60k miles the only issue I have had is a power window switch had to be replaced. Great stereo. Has been in two collisions, front and rear, with no damage other than bumper cover replacement. One of the other vehicles was totalled with trunk and roof creases. Compares well with my wife's Acadia.

Report Abuse

Vera Cruz is Very Cool

Dan, 01/26/2017
Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought our 2007 Vera Cruz Limited about 4-5 years ago and we now have almost 200,000 miles on it and it still drives & rides like a dream. It's our first SUV and we absolutely love it. The engine still doesn't use any oil and still has plenty of power & torque. Only trouble we've had with ours is we had to replace the AM/FM CD radio because it began to drain the battery after shutting the car off because the cd player would continue to run...the radio-CD player still worked fine but for some reason it just kept turning inside and would drain the battery. Upgraded with a new Boss Radio system and my wife is happy again. I offered to trade it in and get her another vehicle but she chose to keep the Vera Cruz and I think we made a good decision. Why Hyundai decided to discontinue this model in favor for the smaller Sante Fe is a mystery to me?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A Hyundai Believer!

indianadrive, 01/22/2014
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Love our Veracruz! We bought our '07 Veracruz limited used in '08 with 2k miles. We now have 113k miles and still love the comfort, drive, and mileage (22mpg combined). Other than a couple recall notices early in our ownership, the only problem we have had was a head gasket line leak, which allowed oil into the alternator, leaving us stranded. Since that problem was resolved, our Veracruz has been trouble free again, with only normal maintenance. It is still very comfortable for long trips and still has a quiet cabin. When it is time to purchase another vehicle, we will most likely buy Hyundai again, as we have been pleased with the quality and value compared to competitors.

Report Abuse
12345...26
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Veracruzes for sale

Related Used 2007 Hyundai Veracruz info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles