Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Veracruz Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,356
|$5,051
|$5,973
|Clean
|$3,119
|$4,689
|$5,541
|Average
|$2,646
|$3,965
|$4,676
|Rough
|$2,173
|$3,240
|$3,810
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Veracruz SE 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,778
|$4,239
|$5,032
|Clean
|$2,582
|$3,935
|$4,668
|Average
|$2,190
|$3,327
|$3,939
|Rough
|$1,799
|$2,719
|$3,210
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Veracruz GLS 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,620
|$4,016
|$4,774
|Clean
|$2,436
|$3,728
|$4,428
|Average
|$2,066
|$3,152
|$3,737
|Rough
|$1,696
|$2,576
|$3,045
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Veracruz SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,065
|$4,993
|$6,040
|Clean
|$2,849
|$4,635
|$5,602
|Average
|$2,417
|$3,919
|$4,727
|Rough
|$1,984
|$3,202
|$3,853
Estimated values
2007 Hyundai Veracruz GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,566
|$3,891
|$4,612
|Clean
|$2,385
|$3,612
|$4,278
|Average
|$2,023
|$3,054
|$3,610
|Rough
|$1,661
|$2,496
|$2,942