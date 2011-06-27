  1. Home
2016 Hyundai Azera Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard features
  • smooth ride quality
  • quiet and spacious cabin
  • large trunk
  • long warranty coverage.
  • Some disappointing interior plastics
  • no option to get all-wheel drive or a more fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Hyundai Azera brings style to a segment known for conservative design. It's also suitably luxurious with plenty of room for occupants to stretch their legs.

Vehicle overview

Remember when buying a full-size sedan made you feel like you had just purchased a rental car? Those boring days of yore are gone, thanks to cars like the 2016 Hyundai Azera. This big front-wheel-drive Hyundai adds an expressive sense of style to a segment known largely for functionality. Sharp lines and creases define the exterior while the cabin is a little more straightforward in style yet plenty high on functionality. There's nothing rental fleet-ish about the Azera.

Even the base Azera comes chock full of stuff, including some desirable driver-assistance systems like a blind-spot warning system and rear cross-traffic alert. The Azera Limited goes even further, with frontal-collision warning, lane-departure warning and adaptive cruise control. Further, every 2016 Azera also comes with navigation and smartphone apps like Pandora and Siri Eyes Free.

The 2016 Hyundai Azera is marked by distinctive looks, with sharp creases and curvy lines.

A 3.3-liter V6 comes standard. It's gutsy and moves the big sedan around with authority. The six-speed automatic transmission may not shift especially quickly, but it does so with uncommon smoothness. The ride strikes a nice balance between comfort and control, while ample front- and rear-passenger room and a cavernous trunk mean you're all set for long road trips in Hyundai's full-size sedan.

Not that the Hyundai Azera is the only choice out there; far from it. There are many intriguing models in this once ho-hum market segment. Standing at the top of our list is the Toyota Avalon, thanks to an appealing blend of comfort, quality and performance, along with a hybrid model for buyers who value fuel efficiency most of all. The Chrysler 300 offers a retro-themed, tough-guy exterior, rear-wheel-drive performance and a choice of V6 or V8 power. The Buick LaCrosse is a good pick if comfort is a top priority, while the Chevrolet Impala offers a four-cylinder engine option for better fuel economy. And don't forget about the Kia Cadenza: It's related to the 2016 Azera and as such offers many of the same attributes wrapped in slightly different paper.

2016 Hyundai Azera models

The 2016 Hyundai Azera is a five-passenger full-size sedan offered in base and Limited trim levels.

The 2016 Hyundai Azera's front seats are highly adjustable, and come with heating/cooling. But they're not all that comfortable.

Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, blind-spot monitoring (with rear cross-traffic alerts), keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, 12-way power driver seat (with lumbar adjustment, seat-bottom extension and memory settings), 8-way power front passenger seat, a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats (with 60/40-split folding capability), a chilled glovebox, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a hands-free automatic-opening trunk. Electronics features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen interface with navigation and integrated smartphone apps (including Pandora and Siri Eyes Free), a rearview camera, Hyundai's Blue Link emergency communications and a 14-speaker Infinity audio system with satellite radio, HD radio, a CD player and USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

The Azera Limited adds 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, LED foglights, adaptive cruise control with stop-start capability, lane-departure and forward-collision warning systems, rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake, automatic vehicle hold function (allows a driver to remove their foot from the brake while stopped), a panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting, a power rear sunshade and manual side-window sunshades.

The 2016 Hyundai Azera has a large touchscreen and a fairly normal-looking center stack. The controls are easy to operate.

2016 Highlights

2016 is largely a carryover year for the Hyundai Azera. Adaptive cruise control with stop-start technology has been added as a standard feature to the Limited model, along with an electronic parking brake with an automatic vehicle hold function (allows the driver to remove their foot from the brake while stopped).

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Hyundai Azera has a 3.3-liter V6 engine that produces 293 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, and it sends power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds performance testing, the Azera accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is a healthy dash but more or less an average figure for large sedans with a V6 engine.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 23 mpg in combined driving (20 city/29 highway) for the base Azera and 22 mpg combined (19 city/28 highway) for the Azera Limited.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2016 Hyundai Azera include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver-side knee airbag and active front head restraints. All Azeras come with a rearview camera and a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alerts. The Azera Limited adds lane-departure and frontal-collision warning systems and rear parking sensors.

Hyundai's BlueLink system provides services such as remote access, emergency assistance, theft recovery and teen-driver-oriented features, such as curfew alert, speed alert and geo-fencing that provides notification when the vehicle travels outside a predetermined area.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2015 Azera its highest score of "Good" for the car's performance in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The Azera's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Azera came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is slightly below average in this class.

Driving

With nearly 300 hp on tap, the Hyundai Azera's 3.3-liter V6 offers plenty of punch in most driving situations, even with four adults on board. Almost too much punch in some cases, thanks to an overly jumpy gas pedal calibration from a standstill. The six-speed automatic transmission is smooth enough, but it shifts in a leisurely fashion that may not please more demanding drivers. Most buyers will be content with this setup, but rivals offer a greater variety of engines, including four-cylinder and hybrid options for those willing to trade outright performance for some extra gas mileage.

The 2016 Hyundai Azera delivers a good driving experience, thanks to a smooth ride and a quiet and powerful V6 engine.

Although the 2016 Hyundai Azera is tuned mainly to deliver a pleasant ride, you'll find its handling around turns steady and confident. Still, rivals like the Avalon and the 300 blend sharper handling with acceptable ride comfort, and they steer a little more crisply, too.

Interior

Like most sedans in this class, the 2016 Hyundai Azera's interior has a distinctly upscale feel and appearance, though it's cheapened somewhat by the brittle, shiny plastics used in some places. The design of the dashboard and the center stack is appealing in its minimalist execution, thanks to last year's revised center stack that adds some buttons and knobs for functions that formerly required you to wade through the touchscreen's menus. Thankfully, there's even a tuning knob for the radio. The large, standard 8-inch touchscreen electronics interface is notable for its crisp graphics, and it incorporates Google POI search, Pandora Internet radio and, for iPhone users, Siri Eyes Free voice controls.

Plenty of legroom in the rear seat of the 2016 Hyundai Azera, plus decent air vents. Headroom is tight for taller folks.

The front seats have excellent adjustability, but our testers still found it difficult to find a comfortable driving position during long stints in the saddle. A pity, because the perforated seats look terrific and come with both heat and ventilation. There's lots of legroom front and rear, but taller passengers will find headroom a bit snug in the backseat. The Hyundai's 16.3-cubic-foot trunk capacity is close to segment-leading, and this trunk will easily swallow large suitcases or several sets of golf clubs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Hyundai Azera.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Azera - Hyundai's Red Headed Step Child.
Brad Rawls,05/20/2016
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
This is our 2nd Azera, replacing our 2012 Ltd. For some reason Hyundai does not advertise this car. In the 4 years of owning out first Azera, we only saw one TV ad for this car. I my opinion, this is the best car in it's price range - bar none. The styling is great, quality is fantastic, great acceleration, the back seat is like a limo, and the value for the money is unbelievable. The only minor problems we have with the car is the stupid placement of the control for the power seats, up on the front part of the door instead of on the lower part of the seat bun where they belong, and the gas mileage. It get about 20 MPG around town and about 27 on the road. I thought it would be better, but it does have 290 HP, so I may be dreaming expect more. This car is best deal going too. We got ours for almost $8K off list, which made it to good to pass up, but it was deal at list. If you are looking at something in the $35K range, check out the Azera - you won't believe the value.
You Bought a What?
Jim Halerz,09/19/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
I have owned many of the upscale brands including Mercedes to Lexus. I am very pleasantly surprised at how the Azera stands up to the higher-priced spread in comparison. The exterior style isn't necessarily a show-stopper but my black and tan Limited with 19 inch wheels stills looks pretty cool coming down the street. The interior is top quality with heated, perforated leather seating, a great sound system and plenty of room -- front and back. The 293 hp engine has plenty of acceleration and gets up to cruising speed on the highway very quickly and smoothly. And a big, big plus is high 20's mileage with regular gas. I considered a pre-owned 5-series Beemer but am very happy that I chose the Azera. This car has all the bells and whistles for under $40K... hard not to give it a chance.
Never before, have I had such an incredible car.
Azera16,05/14/2017
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Geez, where to begin on this car? Everything I have ever wanted in a car. The Limited model is truly a luxury car. I mean the outside is just plain oozing with style. It is gorgeous and makes a statement, and definitely makes an impression on the road and in parking lots.....it is just such a "sleek" design. The interior - reminds me of high-end BMW's and other cars with the ambient lighting across the doors and the dashboard (I didn't know it had the interior ambient lighting until later that night after I drove it off the lot.......I already was impressed with the car then I saw that added little thing - it just further blew me away. I swear - I am finding new things on this car every day - until recently I didn't realize the car has a ventilated glove box!! I was like what?? The car drives and handles like a dream - the technology is outstanding, the way the interior is made is so sleek and gorgeous - again "oozes" with style. Honestly - I have had my share of "lemons" and other cars in the past....I have owned sedans, SUVs, and trucks, and the Hyundai Azera stands out by far from all the rest. I mean it when I say it has EVERYTHING. I love the detectors (blind spot, collision, rear cross-traffic alert, a huge screen for the backup camera) - I love how the car is just "smart" and is truly, such a pleasure to drive. Why Hyundai doesn't advertise this dream car is beyond my understanding - I live in a big city and I think I have seen maybe 2 or 3 other Azeras on the road in the last 10 months I have owned the car. If you are considering this automobile - DO IT. Just do it - you will NOT be disappointed. Way nicer and full of amenities than a base model Genesis, and way more value and is just better in my opinion than competitors like the Nissan Maxima or the Toyota Avalon. Did I mention the huge panoramic glass roof? It is a dream on wheels - I will not be trading in anytime soon - again - the Azera is everything I have ever wanted in a car, have gotten NUMEROUS compliments from people on it, it will NOT disappoint. ***Update as of May 2018 - still own it - still love it - still think it’s the best car I’ve ever owned.
A Shockingly Luxurious Vehicle
Gregory Dearth,07/04/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
You get a lot for your money buying Hyundai. The Azera is an excellent example. The competition cannot come close to the size, speed, comfort or amenities of the Azera at the price or even at a higher price. One thing to note is that the Infinity sound system is pretty good but lacks a bit on the high end, thoughyou can make up for that using the equalizer. The functions of the stereo are quite common sense and well laid out withactual buttons for many functions. The competition seem to rely far too much on the touchscreen. I don't find that I have to use the touchscreen at all for most actions as real buttons handle most common tasks from running the climate control to changing the volume. A lot of perks also exist, such as the automatic headlights. Not only do you never have to turn your headlights on manually, but even the brights are automatic. If a car is approaching head-on the brights deactivate rather quickly and reactivate once the car has passed. The timing of this feature is absolutely perfect. You COULD also manually control the lights and bypass the automatic functions, but the computer and sensors handle this so well that you won't mind relinquishing those tasks. All of the tech is bypassable including the smooth and responsive automatic transmission. The option exists to use the stick shifter to change gears manually in a small mini gate to the left of the main automatic selection gate. This can really make the large sedan feel sporty, rocketing from zero to sixty in a respectable time under 7 seconds. Of course, one also has an economy mode. I was able to squeak out 32 mpg highway and 28 mpg in-town while still driving a bit aggressively and fast. It will hold 80 mph at 2000 rpm, so you have plenty of room to achieve higher speeds. At 80, the fastest I went, the sedan feels remarkably connected to the pavement while also somehow feeling a bit light. It is like flying nore than driving given the smooth suspension. But cornering ath higher speeds was nonetheless snappy and the body did not noticeably roll. The wet road handling is OK, though the wide tires feel uneasy in heavy rain and the wheel wells really fill up with an alarming effect if you hit a large puddle. Still, the car never hydroplanes, the braking and suspension instead compensating well for the excess power that might otherwise be problematic in unfavorable elements. It does indeed have that Asian import look (many are US built), but the exterior style is well executed and modern. Not a boring car to look at. Rather the playful fins sculpted into the rear harken back to the 1957 Chevy while the aggressive hood and fascia definately remind you that this vehicle exemplifies the future. Somehow the sculpted wavy lines all work together to make for a sporty yet elegant body. Vastly prettier tha an Audi or BMW, and more exotic than a Mercedes or Cadillac, the exterior will make the owner quite happy and satisfied. You don't seem to get used to looking at this car. It sticks out in a parking lot, unapologetically shaming more expensive luxury sedans for being so boring.
See all 20 reviews of the 2016 Hyundai Azera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
293 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
293 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2016 Hyundai Azera features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Hyundai Azera

Used 2016 Hyundai Azera Overview

The Used 2016 Hyundai Azera is offered in the following submodels: Azera Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Hyundai Azera?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Hyundai Azera trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Hyundai Azera Base is priced between $12,900 and$15,500 with odometer readings between 29494 and75498 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited is priced between $19,970 and$19,970 with odometer readings between 31156 and31156 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Hyundai Azeras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Hyundai Azera for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2016 Azeras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,900 and mileage as low as 29494 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Hyundai Azera.

Can't find a used 2016 Hyundai Azeras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Azera for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,673.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,831.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Azera for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $7,435.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,339.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Hyundai Azera?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

