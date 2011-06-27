You get a lot for your money buying Hyundai. The Azera is an excellent example. The competition cannot come close to the size, speed, comfort or amenities of the Azera at the price or even at a higher price. One thing to note is that the Infinity sound system is pretty good but lacks a bit on the high end, thoughyou can make up for that using the equalizer. The functions of the stereo are quite common sense and well laid out withactual buttons for many functions. The competition seem to rely far too much on the touchscreen. I don't find that I have to use the touchscreen at all for most actions as real buttons handle most common tasks from running the climate control to changing the volume. A lot of perks also exist, such as the automatic headlights. Not only do you never have to turn your headlights on manually, but even the brights are automatic. If a car is approaching head-on the brights deactivate rather quickly and reactivate once the car has passed. The timing of this feature is absolutely perfect. You COULD also manually control the lights and bypass the automatic functions, but the computer and sensors handle this so well that you won't mind relinquishing those tasks. All of the tech is bypassable including the smooth and responsive automatic transmission. The option exists to use the stick shifter to change gears manually in a small mini gate to the left of the main automatic selection gate. This can really make the large sedan feel sporty, rocketing from zero to sixty in a respectable time under 7 seconds. Of course, one also has an economy mode. I was able to squeak out 32 mpg highway and 28 mpg in-town while still driving a bit aggressively and fast. It will hold 80 mph at 2000 rpm, so you have plenty of room to achieve higher speeds. At 80, the fastest I went, the sedan feels remarkably connected to the pavement while also somehow feeling a bit light. It is like flying nore than driving given the smooth suspension. But cornering ath higher speeds was nonetheless snappy and the body did not noticeably roll. The wet road handling is OK, though the wide tires feel uneasy in heavy rain and the wheel wells really fill up with an alarming effect if you hit a large puddle. Still, the car never hydroplanes, the braking and suspension instead compensating well for the excess power that might otherwise be problematic in unfavorable elements. It does indeed have that Asian import look (many are US built), but the exterior style is well executed and modern. Not a boring car to look at. Rather the playful fins sculpted into the rear harken back to the 1957 Chevy while the aggressive hood and fascia definately remind you that this vehicle exemplifies the future. Somehow the sculpted wavy lines all work together to make for a sporty yet elegant body. Vastly prettier tha an Audi or BMW, and more exotic than a Mercedes or Cadillac, the exterior will make the owner quite happy and satisfied. You don't seem to get used to looking at this car. It sticks out in a parking lot, unapologetically shaming more expensive luxury sedans for being so boring.

