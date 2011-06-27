Vehicle overview

Think of the 2013 Hyundai Azera as a sensible, run-of-the-mill full-size sedan disguised in a sleekly styled package. Descriptors like "spacious," "well-equipped," "long warranty" and "easy to use" may not get the blood pumping, but when accompanied by sleek styling inside and out, sensibility suddenly doesn't seem so dull.

Fresh off last year's complete redesign, the Azera not only boasts an elegant exterior, but a cabin that looks as if it should have a luxury badge. Its abundance of standard features helps the illusion as well, though a few too many hard plastic pieces ultimately betray it.

Behind the wheel, the 2013 Hyundai Azera isn't exactly memorable, but it certainly delivers what you'd expect for the segment. The suspension soaks up pavement irregularities to create a comfortable ride, while the handling instills confidence without being what we'd call involving. Similarly, acceleration won't get the neighbors' attention, but is definitely strong for the segment.

If there is a significant problem, it's the price, which is the highest of any full-size sedan. That may seem odd for a Hyundai, but the reason is that aforementioned long list of standard features. Technically, it provides plenty of value for the price, but not everyone needs or wants high-end items like a navigation system, heated rear seats or a chilled glovebox.

Its rivals come in cheaper, less-equipped trim levels, while also possessing their own share of desirable attributes. The all-new 2013 Toyota Avalon is more refined and offers a hybrid model. The Buick LaCrosse and Chrysler 300 are more enjoyable to drive, while providing different engine options as well. Hyundai's own Genesis sedan may not have the Azera's good looks, but it does possess a higher-quality cabin and better driving dynamics. While we like the Azera a lot, we're all for checking out these excellent competitors before signing on the dotted line.