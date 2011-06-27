  1. Home
2013 Hyundai Azera Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of standard features
  • smooth ride quality
  • quiet and spacious cabin
  • large trunk
  • long warranty coverage.
  • No cheaper, less-equipped base model
  • indifferent driving dynamics
  • some disappointing interior plastics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Hyundai Azera brings lots of style to a segment known for conservative design. It's also suitably luxurious and spacious, though its fully loaded equipment list makes it pricey.

Vehicle overview

Think of the 2013 Hyundai Azera as a sensible, run-of-the-mill full-size sedan disguised in a sleekly styled package. Descriptors like "spacious," "well-equipped," "long warranty" and "easy to use" may not get the blood pumping, but when accompanied by sleek styling inside and out, sensibility suddenly doesn't seem so dull.

Fresh off last year's complete redesign, the Azera not only boasts an elegant exterior, but a cabin that looks as if it should have a luxury badge. Its abundance of standard features helps the illusion as well, though a few too many hard plastic pieces ultimately betray it.

Behind the wheel, the 2013 Hyundai Azera isn't exactly memorable, but it certainly delivers what you'd expect for the segment. The suspension soaks up pavement irregularities to create a comfortable ride, while the handling instills confidence without being what we'd call involving. Similarly, acceleration won't get the neighbors' attention, but is definitely strong for the segment.

If there is a significant problem, it's the price, which is the highest of any full-size sedan. That may seem odd for a Hyundai, but the reason is that aforementioned long list of standard features. Technically, it provides plenty of value for the price, but not everyone needs or wants high-end items like a navigation system, heated rear seats or a chilled glovebox.

Its rivals come in cheaper, less-equipped trim levels, while also possessing their own share of desirable attributes. The all-new 2013 Toyota Avalon is more refined and offers a hybrid model. The Buick LaCrosse and Chrysler 300 are more enjoyable to drive, while providing different engine options as well. Hyundai's own Genesis sedan may not have the Azera's good looks, but it does possess a higher-quality cabin and better driving dynamics. While we like the Azera a lot, we're all for checking out these excellent competitors before signing on the dotted line.

2013 Hyundai Azera models

The 2013 Hyundai Azera is offered in a single, well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with driver lumbar adjustment), 60/40-split-folding rear seats, heated front and rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a chilled glovebox, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a navigation system, a touchscreen interface, BlueLink emergency communications and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player, an iPod/USB audio interface and HD radio.

The only Azera option is a Technology package, which adds 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, a power rear sunshade, manual side window sunshades, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver seat memory functions, power-adjustable driver thigh support, ventilated front seats, interior ambient lighting and a premium Infinity 14-speaker sound system.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Hyundai Azera is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Hyundai Azera gets a 3.3-liter V6 that produces 293 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission offered and sends power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds performance testing, the Azera accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, which is quicker than average for a large sedan. Fuel economy is about average for the segment, at an EPA-estimated 20 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 23 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2013 Hyundai Azera include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver-side knee airbag and active front head restraints. Hyundai's BlueLink system (which is similar to GM's OnStar service) provides services such as remote access, emergency assistance, theft recovery and geo-fencing.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Azera came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is average in this class. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Azera its highest score of "Good" for the car's performance in frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2013 Hyundai Azera offers swift acceleration for a V6-powered full-size sedan, while the six-speed automatic provides smooth but leisurely shifts. There isn't an engine upgrade like in a Chrysler 300, but we don't think you'll miss one.

The suspension is clearly tuned for optimal ride comfort, though handling doesn't suffer noticeably. Overall, the Azera inspires confidence with none of the floaty feeling you might associate with large sedans. Truth be told, though, all its competitors can boast the same thing and are generally more involving to drive. The Azera won't turn you off, but it won't turn you on, either.

Interior

In some ways, the full-size Azera looks a lot like a larger version of the automaker's midsize Sonata. The interior design is similar, though the standard leather upholstery gives the cabin a definite luxury sedan vibe. The one thing that detracts from this impression is the extensive use of cheap-feeling hard plastics.

The interior's principal attraction, other than the long list of upscale standard features, is its roominess. All but the very tallest adults will find plenty of head- and legroom in both the front and backseats, something few of the Azera's competitors can claim. The trunk is equally large at 16.3 cubic feet, a number that makes it one of the biggest in the full-size sedan segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Hyundai Azera.

5(82%)
4(7%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(7%)
4.6
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

love this car!
dlflyboi,12/01/2012
I was looking tired get a new car and get out of my '09 Accord EXL V6. I test drove the new accord touring model and then the Azera. I had already fell in love with the looks of the Azera. But after driving it I was sold! While the new accord was much improved over the previous model the azera had all the creature features I wanted. I'm 6'1 and this car is very roomy.
From a practical enthusiast...
tman27,05/13/2013
I have no desire to race my car from stoplight to stoplight. I have no desire to zip thru canyons as fast as possible. I DO like to have ample power for typical driving situations (highway passing, merging, etc.). I DO appreciate a car that handles well. This car delivers on all fronts. Typically, I drive the speed limit +5mph in the city, and +8 to 10mph on the highway. Driving I-10 to LA westbound (against the wind) at an average of 80mph I observe 25 to 27mpg. Eastbound (with the wind) I see 29 to 30. Practical mileage with ample power, luxury, and incredible sound system to boot. Love this car. Side note: big guy 6'2", long legs, 250lbs and completely comfortable for long trips.
Great Car for the Money
msticks,04/03/2013
As a longtime Infiniti driver, my friends gave me quite a hard time when I traded my Infiniti M35X for a 2013 Hyundai Azera with the technology package. Let them laugh as I laugh all the way to the bank. This is a luxury car in everything but name and price. For well under $40K I got a better ride, more features and much better fuel economy than the Infiniti I traded in. I test drove quite a few cars including Audis and BMWs but based on content and build quality I just couldn't justify $20 to $30K more for a name. Engine is smooth and responsive and the leather is as butter soft as in any other "Luxury" car that I could actually afford.
Unexpected Find
chazjonathan,03/10/2014
Was in the market for a Cadillac, we test drove and was very disappointed in the ride of the vehicle. Owned several Hyundai's in the past and currently own two. None of the cars we owned ever given us any major problems. We to car lot to look at Santa Fe's, Tucson's, and Sonata's when we discovered the Azera. I have always thought that the Azera's were priced in the same category as the Genesis. Long story short love the look, style, and comfort of this vehicle. And it made my wife smile which was the number one reason I Love it..
See all 27 reviews of the 2013 Hyundai Azera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
293 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2013 Hyundai Azera features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

