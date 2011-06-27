Vehicle overview

Full-size sedans have changed a wee bit over the decades. They used to be land yachts the size of Belgium with landau roofs and the fuel mileage of the Carnival Crown Princess. In today's world of modern, space-efficient vehicle packaging and fuel-efficient engines, full-size sedans are a much friendlier form of transportation -- for the driver, the environment and all the other cars on the road. While there are a handful of performance-oriented models, most full-sizers cater to comfort- and luxury-minded buyers (usually older Americans) who value loads of passenger and cargo space. For this type of buyer, the 2009 Hyundai Azera is an excellent choice.

It certainly was for us, as a loaded Azera Limited graced our long-term test garage for one year and 18,530 miles. From stop-and-go traffic to long-distance highway jaunts, the big Hyundai soaked up miles with ease. Fully loaded cars are not usually top sellers, but in the Azera's case, our test car was pretty indicative of the average purchase. It's not hard to see why, considering that for a shade under $31,000, the Azera comes packed with features found normally on luxury-branded vehicles costing thousands more. And that's not to say the Hyundai Azera is some Costco bargain bin of goodies stuffed into an unimpressive metal shell. Far from it; the Azera features high-quality materials, luxurious textures, an attractive (albeit conservative) design and solid construction in a cohesive package that could easily merit a higher price tag.

Plus, for 2009, Hyundai has made some nice changes to the Azera. The steering and suspension have been revised to deliver a more refined driving experience, but the bigger news occurs inside. The old-school greenish lighting that used to pepper the dash has been replaced with cool blue instrumentation, bringing the Azera in line with the rest of the Hyundai lineup. One of our principal beefs with the Azera was also addressed twofold: an auxiliary audio jack has been added, along with a USB port that includes iPod stereo controls.

There are certainly other players in the full-size game. If you're looking for the most space available, nothing touches the enormous Ford Taurus, while those hankering for a more old-school approach to a full-size sedan should enjoy the Chrysler 300 and Pontiac G8. However, the Azera's primary competition is the vehicle it was so clearly benchmarked against: the Toyota Avalon. The Avalon offers a bit more luxury and refinement, to be sure, but we're not sure if that's enough justification for its much higher price. That leaves the 2009 Hyundai Azera as an attractive, well-rounded candidate with a strong engine, comfortable ride, long features list and luxurious interior at a low price. In other words, it has everything most full-size sedan buyers are looking for -- except maybe that landau roof.