Consumer Rating
(34)
Appraise this car

2009 Hyundai Azera Review

Pros & Cons

  • Pleasant interior design with high-quality materials, strong performance from 3.8-liter V6, high feature content, bargain price, excellent warranty, large trunk.
  • Seating position is too high for some, light-colored interior stains easily, prone to a few squeaks and rattles, navigation system limits audio options.
List Price Estimate
$3,174 - $5,409
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Hyundai Azera is a value leader in its segment, as its pleasant cabin quality, solid driving manners and deep features list could easily merit a higher price tag.

Vehicle overview

Full-size sedans have changed a wee bit over the decades. They used to be land yachts the size of Belgium with landau roofs and the fuel mileage of the Carnival Crown Princess. In today's world of modern, space-efficient vehicle packaging and fuel-efficient engines, full-size sedans are a much friendlier form of transportation -- for the driver, the environment and all the other cars on the road. While there are a handful of performance-oriented models, most full-sizers cater to comfort- and luxury-minded buyers (usually older Americans) who value loads of passenger and cargo space. For this type of buyer, the 2009 Hyundai Azera is an excellent choice.

It certainly was for us, as a loaded Azera Limited graced our long-term test garage for one year and 18,530 miles. From stop-and-go traffic to long-distance highway jaunts, the big Hyundai soaked up miles with ease. Fully loaded cars are not usually top sellers, but in the Azera's case, our test car was pretty indicative of the average purchase. It's not hard to see why, considering that for a shade under $31,000, the Azera comes packed with features found normally on luxury-branded vehicles costing thousands more. And that's not to say the Hyundai Azera is some Costco bargain bin of goodies stuffed into an unimpressive metal shell. Far from it; the Azera features high-quality materials, luxurious textures, an attractive (albeit conservative) design and solid construction in a cohesive package that could easily merit a higher price tag.

Plus, for 2009, Hyundai has made some nice changes to the Azera. The steering and suspension have been revised to deliver a more refined driving experience, but the bigger news occurs inside. The old-school greenish lighting that used to pepper the dash has been replaced with cool blue instrumentation, bringing the Azera in line with the rest of the Hyundai lineup. One of our principal beefs with the Azera was also addressed twofold: an auxiliary audio jack has been added, along with a USB port that includes iPod stereo controls.

There are certainly other players in the full-size game. If you're looking for the most space available, nothing touches the enormous Ford Taurus, while those hankering for a more old-school approach to a full-size sedan should enjoy the Chrysler 300 and Pontiac G8. However, the Azera's primary competition is the vehicle it was so clearly benchmarked against: the Toyota Avalon. The Avalon offers a bit more luxury and refinement, to be sure, but we're not sure if that's enough justification for its much higher price. That leaves the 2009 Hyundai Azera as an attractive, well-rounded candidate with a strong engine, comfortable ride, long features list and luxurious interior at a low price. In other words, it has everything most full-size sedan buyers are looking for -- except maybe that landau roof.

2009 Hyundai Azera models

The 2009 Hyundai Azera is a full-size sedan available in GLS and Limited trim levels. Standard equipment on the GLS includes 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way driver and four-way passenger power front seats, a 60/40-split rear seat, wood trim, a tilt/telescoping steering column, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio connection. The Premium Package adds a sunroof, leather upholstery and five-level heated front seats.

The Azera Limited adds those items, plus a larger engine, power-folding mirrors, a power rear sunshade and a 10-speaker Infinity stereo. The Limited Ultimate Package adds a power-adjustable steering column and pedals, driver memory functions, wood steering wheel and door pulls, rain-sensing wipers and a 12-speaker Logic 7 surround-sound system with an in-dash six-CD changer. A navigation system is optional on the Limited and includes the Logic 7 system; however, when so equipped, you lose the six-CD changer and both auxiliary audio jacks. Bluetooth is a stand-alone option.

2009 Highlights

The Hyundai Azera gets revised steering and suspension for 2009, along with blue interior lighting, standard electroluminescent gauges, an iPod/USB audio input, a standard auxiliary audio jack and a new chrome grille.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Hyundai Azera GLS is powered by a 3.3-liter V6 that produces 234 horsepower and 226 pound-feet of torque. Fuel economy is 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. A 3.8-liter V6 powers the Azera Limited, with 263 hp and 257 lb-ft of torque. Its fuel economy is 17 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard on all Azeras.

In performance testing, our long-term Azera Limited test car went from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is quite swift for a full-size sedan.

Safety

Hyundai equips every 2009 Azera with antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags, rear outboard side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

The Azera scored four out of five stars in government frontal-impact crash tests. It received five stars for side protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Azera earned a top score of "Good" for its protection of passengers in frontal-offset crashes, and a score of "Acceptable" (the second-highest rating) in side-impact testing.

Driving

For the money, the 2009 Hyundai Azera offers impressive levels of refinement and composure. Road noise is minimal even at high speeds, allowing for quiet conversations in the cabin. Although it never feels as athletic as rear-drive cars like the Pontiac G8 and Chrysler 300, the Azera Limited's acceleration is strong, and there's always ample power on tap from the 3.8-liter V6. Shifts from the five-speed auto are quick and smooth, while the brakes managed to stop this sizable vehicle in an impressive 118 feet from 60 mph.

The Azera's handling is on the soft side, but the car feels predictable and secure around turns and the steering has a slick, accurate feel. The Azera's overall driving experience makes it feel smaller than some other full-size cars. If your garage in the past has been filled with various nicely equipped Toyota sedans, the Azera should be right up your alley.

Interior

Hyundai infuses the Azera's cabin with plenty of luxury and features. With convincing faux wood and metallic piping, materials quality is very good, and those who opt for the Limited will find themselves swaddled in soft double-stitched leather seats. However, over the course of Edmunds.com's yearlong test of the Azera, the driver seat's light beige leather proved inordinately susceptible to wear and discoloration. Attempts to clean the leather were unsuccessful, so we'd suggest sticking with the black or new brown interior color options.

Aside from a perched driving position clearly not designed with taller drivers in mind, the Azera's interior is incredibly spacious. Visibility is quite good thanks to a low cowl. The backseat is very comfy, with ample leg- and headroom for just about anyone. The trunk is equally expansive, with 16.6 cubic feet of cargo space and a gigantic opening.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Hyundai Azera.

5(82%)
4(15%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
34 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

110,000 reasons to like my Azera (Updated 10/5/17)
Bill,04/04/2017
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
The '09 Azera has been a great car. The car itself is a sleeper in value and performance. You get a luxury car, lots of extras, great materials at a reasonable price. I really like it and will continue to keep it. The only drawback I have is that the nav system changed from one manufacturer to another and Hyundai didn't contract to have the updates available. Therefore the maps haven't been supported in the last half dozen years or so. I'm sure the newer models are updatable but mine isn't. Upkeep has been routine, nothing out of the ordinary. However, tomorrow it goes in to have knock sensors replaced. The check engine light came on and the remedy is $600 for the dealer to replace the sensors (buried deep in the engine). I'm not happy about it but after all these years, I'll keep it maintained. I sure won't be trading it in any time soon. I would buy another '09 Azera that has been well maintained without hesitation. BTW, I bought it "new" in 2010. The '09 and '10 are identical and the dealer was anxious to get the older inventory off the lot. Update 10/5/2017 - It's still going strong. Now being driven by my son-in-law. The only repair was a driver door handle. Took 10-15 min to replace. I purchased a 2017 Azera Limited. It has all the bells and whistles but to be honest, I still like the handling and performance of the '09. Having the '09 with the '17 technology would be the best of both worlds. I haven't changed and would buy a well maintained '09 Azera in a heartbeat. Update 10/5/2018 - I'm watching my son-in-law wash the car. He an my daughter are having a get-away weekend in St Augustine. I'm guessing that mileage is well over 150K by now and the car is still beautiful. There have been no mechanical issues. My 2017 Azera has 20K but the '09 is still my favorite.
I LOVE IT - LOVE IT - LOVE IT!
LadyLindaK,03/19/2009
This car is amazing! I have a 1999 tiburon - which I love. That was the best car I have ever had - so I knew I wanted another Hyundai. I was looking at the sonata - then I spotted Azzy. There was no going back! The price - for all the features was terrific. I did look at the Genesis - just for fun - but to tell the Truth - I still preferred the azera. I have had no problem with the suspension. Best of all-this is a car that "fits" me. The controls for the seats - with a memory is amazing - and the pedals move too! I don't have to try to get my seat perfect time and time again after "he" drives it. "He" insists he loves his ugly Chevy truck - but he jumps in my car every chance he gets!
Few Faults With This One
Lawton R.,10/15/2009
I've had the car 5 months, put over 5,000 miles on it, and have found two faults. Sunlight falls on the navigation/audio screen with near blinding effect, and substantial road noise occurs at interstate speeds. That's it. I enjoy driving the car so much that I usually regret reaching my destination. Initially the ride was hard but the cause was simply over inflated tires. Unexpectedly at 5K miles I have had a significant uptick in mileage and now get well over EPA average. I am so "sold" on Hyundai now that I expect to move up to the very quiet Genesis with my next purchase.
Best car I've ever owned!
RBuck,01/12/2010
I spend a lot of time driving since I commute 4 hrs per day. Thus, I have already put 29K miles on this car in only 11 mos. I am 59 and have owned/driven a lot of cars, including some very expensive ones (both foreign & domestic). And this car is, without a doubt, "the best" car I have ever owned. Hyundai is producing some great products at a reasonable price. The closest equivalent car would be a Toyota Avalon; but the Azera rides better, is more powerful, quieter, and more responsive in handling. Yet the price of an Azera is thousands less than an Avalon. Great workmanship & reliability: like I said, I have put 29K miles on this car already without any mechanical problems. Great car!
See all 34 reviews of the 2009 Hyundai Azera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
234 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Hyundai Azera features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

