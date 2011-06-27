Vehicle overview

Bargain prices are great, but they tend to come with compromises. Shop at a 99 Cent store and you'll find amazing deals, but you'll also find limited sales assistance and harsh fluorescent lighting. This is why the 2011 Hyundai Azera is such a standout. With a starting price of just over 25 grand, it's a low-price leader in the full-size sedan segment, but no corners have been cut to achieve its very accessible price tag.

Feature content is one area in which the Azera exceeds expectations. Even base models come generously equipped with amenities such as steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and heated side mirrors. The range-topping Limited model adds luxury-car mainstays like heated leather seats and a sunroof without an exorbitant increase in price; an Azera Limited starts at just over 30 grand, making it less expensive than a base-model Toyota Avalon. The Azera also impresses with its fit and finish and its materials quality, which are superb throughout. However, we should note that the Azera was a bit squeak-prone in its first year of production, but we're unsure if Hyundai has tightened things up since then.

This year, the Azera has gotten a couple of upgrades that make it even more appealing. Its 3.3-liter and 3.8-liter V6 engines are back, but with output increases of 26 and 20 horsepower, respectively. Fuel economy doesn't suffer as a result; in fact, mileage increases by 11 percent for the 3.3-liter V6 and by about 7 percent for the 3.8. Much of this improvement is due to the Azera's new six-speed automatic transmission that replaces last year's five-speed. There's also a new "Eco Indicator" gauge that helps drivers know when the vehicle is being driven in a fuel-efficient way.

With some of the top full-size-sedan picks having benefited from fairly recent redesigns, this segment is more competitive than ever. The 2011 Toyota Avalon is tops in refinement and the 2011 Ford Taurus has the most striking sheet metal, but both are costlier than the frugal Azera. The stylish 2011 Buick LaCrosse is also worth considering, provided you can live with its relatively limited cargo space. In the end, the 2011 Hyundai Azera stands tall as a solid pick for shoppers who want value and well-rounded competence.