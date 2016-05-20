Used 2016 Hyundai Azera for Sale Near Me

173 listings
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera Limited

    15,747 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,597

    $1,482 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera

    23,756 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,499

    $2,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera

    17,249 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,000

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera

    20,736 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $16,821

    $786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera Limited

    30,484 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,998

    $637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited in Black
    certified

    2016 Hyundai Azera Limited

    20,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,000

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera

    44,796 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Good Deal

    $14,590

    $297 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera Limited

    37,601 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera Limited

    21,825 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera in Gray
    certified

    2016 Hyundai Azera

    34,171 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,447

    $263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera

    55,533 miles

    $12,991

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera

    23,362 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera Limited

    27,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,990

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera

    24,325 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $16,886

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited in Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera Limited

    31,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,970

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera in Red
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera

    40,362 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $15,800

    $243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera Limited

    19,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,987

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Azera in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Azera

    36,095 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $17,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Azera

See all 20 reviews
Azera - Hyundai's Red Headed Step Child.
Brad Rawls,05/20/2016
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
This is our 2nd Azera, replacing our 2012 Ltd. For some reason Hyundai does not advertise this car. In the 4 years of owning out first Azera, we only saw one TV ad for this car. I my opinion, this is the best car in it's price range - bar none. The styling is great, quality is fantastic, great acceleration, the back seat is like a limo, and the value for the money is unbelievable. The only minor problems we have with the car is the stupid placement of the control for the power seats, up on the front part of the door instead of on the lower part of the seat bun where they belong, and the gas mileage. It get about 20 MPG around town and about 27 on the road. I thought it would be better, but it does have 290 HP, so I may be dreaming expect more. This car is best deal going too. We got ours for almost $8K off list, which made it to good to pass up, but it was deal at list. If you are looking at something in the $35K range, check out the Azera - you won't believe the value.
