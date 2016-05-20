Used 2016 Hyundai Azera for Sale Near Me
- 15,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,597$1,482 Below Market
Veterans Parkway DriveTime - Columbus / Georgia
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG5GA550154
Stock: 1030221033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,756 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,499$2,921 Below Market
Capitol Garage - Willimantic / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG1GA529417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,000
World Car Nissan - San Antonio / Texas
**LEATHER SEATING**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **INFINITY STEREO**, **BLIND SPOT MONITOR**, **REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT**, **MEMORY EQUIPMENT**, **POWER FRONT SEATS**, **HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS**, **HEATED REAR SEATS**, **DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **PUSH BUTTON START**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **18" ALLOY WHEELS**, **UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER**. Odometer is 20780 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Hyundai Azera w/ Leather, Navigation, Infinity Stereo, Blind Spot Monitor, Memory Equipment & Dual Auto Climate FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V 20/29 City/Highway MPG 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG3GA505703
Stock: PN505703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 20,736 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$16,821$786 Below Market
Richardson Imports - Blackwood / New Jersey
ABSOLUTLEY PERFECT 2016 AZERA . FULLY EQUIPPED WITH FACTORY NAVIGATION , BLUETOOTH , LEATHER, AND SO MUCH MORE !!! ALL FOE UNDER $250.00 PER MONTH !!! - This 2016 Hyundai Azera 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 3.3L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Diamond White Pearl with a Graphite Black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, DIAMOND WHITE PEARL, WHEEL LOCKS, FIRST AID KIT, CARGO NET, GRAPHITE BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Engine Immobilizer, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Restriction Features, Child Safety Locks Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 856-842-0500 or ggrossman@richardsonimports.com for more information. - www.richardsonimports.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG5GA549878
Stock: 549878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-12-2019
- 30,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$18,998$637 Below Market
CarMax Langhorne - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in PA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 Document Preparation Charge (not required by law). Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG9GA524110
Stock: 19286931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Hyundai Azera Limited20,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,000
Round Rock Hyundai - Round Rock / Texas
Certified.Clean CARFAX. BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE PHONE, NAVIGATION, TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX PORT, USB PORT, LEATHER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, Azera Limited, 4D Sedan, 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, FWD, Eclipse Black.14 Speakers, 19 x 8.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 with Navigation System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Ventilated front seats.Please visit us at Round Rock Hyundai to experience the difference that only happens when you work with the best. All prices plus tax, title, license, dealer installed accessories and any other fees are extra. Call 866-624-2493 for best selection. Inventory changes daily. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, 14 Speakers, MP3 decoder, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Brake assist, Blind Spot Sensor, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Rear Parking Sensors, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Passenger door bin, Rear Window Blind, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PUSH BUTTON START, NAVIGATION, TOUCH SCREEN, BACKUP CAMERA, AUX PORT, USB PORT, LEATHER Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Dealer inspection, Certified Pre-Owned, This Hyundai is in Leather seats - Contact Hyundai Used Car Sales at 855-996-2892 or jkarnes@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG0GA563202
Stock: YX563202
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 44,796 milesDelivery Available*Good Deal
$14,590$297 Below Market
Carvana - Tampa - Tampa / Florida
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG1GA507756
Stock: 2000601188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 37,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$18,998
CarMax Hartford - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Hartford / Connecticut
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CT, and excludes tax, title and tags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG7GA529662
Stock: 19366307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$21,998
CarMax Boynton Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Boynton Beach / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG9GA527279
Stock: 19157248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 Hyundai Azera34,171 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$17,447$263 Below Market
Conicelli Hyundai - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
CarFax One Owner! This Hyundai Azera is CERTIFIED! Low miles for a 2016! Navigation, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2016 Hyundai Azera 4DR SDN 3.3L, has a great Pewter Gray Metallic exterior, and a clean Graphite Black interior! Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, HD Radio Aux Audio Input, Seating, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty 10-Year/Unlimited Mileage Roadside Assistance *From original in-service date and zero (0) miles. Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1208 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG9GA549818
Stock: HY6821
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 55,533 miles
$12,991
King Hyundai - Deerfield Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG6GA501046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,362 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$18,500
AutoNation Honda 385 - Memphis / Tennessee
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Cooled Front Seat(S) Graphite Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Starlight Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ONE OWNER!! SUPER LOW MILES! DO NOT MISS THIS ONE! CLEAN AS THEY COME. FULLY LOADED AND PRICED TO SELL!! AUTONATION HONDA 385 OFFERS YOU A 90DAY / 4000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE...ALONG WITH A 125 POINT INSPECTION AND COMPETITIVE FINANCE TERMS! KBB IN A RECENT NATIONAL SURVEY REPORTED THAT AUTONATION CUSTOMERS PAID LESS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG7GA506725
Stock: GA506725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 27,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,990
Glynn Smith Chevrolet Buick GMC - Opelika / Alabama
It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's a deal at $17,990. Drivers love the timeless black exterior with a black interior. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG2GA507794
Stock: L10461B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 24,325 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$16,886
Mac Haik Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Georgetown / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG2GA555525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,970
Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 6878 miles below market average! Located at Sheehy LEXUS of Annapolis, 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited in Venetian Red Pearl, Clean Carfax!, One Owner!. Sheehy Select Cars come with a 60 Day 2000 mile Powertrain warranty, No haggle- No Hassle pricing, Carfax history report and Recall Free guarantee. See Sheehy Lexus Annapolis for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG5GA550347
Stock: M31673B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 40,362 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$15,800$243 Below Market
Big City Cars - Fort Wayne / Indiana
Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, **NON SMOKER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **OFF-LEASE**.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 Hyundai Azera Base Venetian Red Pearl FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24VRecent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPGHere at Big City Cars we offer you an experience that can't be duplicated anywhere else. Dealer Raters highest rated independent dealership 3 years in a row. Thank you to all of our customers who make this possible for us. Our loyalty to you is returned in our value pricing. We know times are tough now and we are offering a shopping experience tailored to each individual customer.Please call us to schedule your preferred method of purchase at 260-212-1111, 14 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, and Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG6GA507753
Stock: 07364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 19,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,987
Mercedes-Benz of Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
This 2016 Hyundai Azera 4dr 4dr Sedan Limited features a 3.3L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Starlight Silver with a Camel interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 480-407-5800 or tzinn@mbgilbert.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JGXGA520258
Stock: GA520258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 36,095 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$17,998
CarMax Birmingham - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Hoover / Alabama
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final purchase will be made in AL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG2GA509905
Stock: 18965188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.