Used 2009 Hyundai Azera for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Hyundai Azera Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Hyundai Azera Limited

    109,308 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Azera GLS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Hyundai Azera GLS

    47,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Azera Limited in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Azera Limited

    113,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Azera Limited

    153,582 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $4,926

    $713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited in Light Green
    used

    2008 Hyundai Azera Limited

    91,335 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,365

    $253 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2008 Hyundai Azera Limited

    164,416 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2010 Hyundai Azera Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Hyundai Azera Limited

    64,473 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Azera Limited

    159,959 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2008 Hyundai Azera Limited

    97,237 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera Limited

    193,964 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,795

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera Limited

    78,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,844

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2011 Hyundai Azera Limited

    42,581 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera SE in Gray
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera SE

    79,367 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera Limited

    112,064 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,334

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera Limited

    151,679 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $984

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Azera Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Hyundai Azera Limited

    59,571 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera Limited

    145,125 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera SE
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera SE

    72,447 miles

    $8,283

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Azera

Overall Consumer Rating
4.834 Reviews
  • 5
    (82%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (3%)
110,000 reasons to like my Azera (Updated 10/5/17)
Bill,04/04/2017
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
The '09 Azera has been a great car. The car itself is a sleeper in value and performance. You get a luxury car, lots of extras, great materials at a reasonable price. I really like it and will continue to keep it. The only drawback I have is that the nav system changed from one manufacturer to another and Hyundai didn't contract to have the updates available. Therefore the maps haven't been supported in the last half dozen years or so. I'm sure the newer models are updatable but mine isn't. Upkeep has been routine, nothing out of the ordinary. However, tomorrow it goes in to have knock sensors replaced. The check engine light came on and the remedy is $600 for the dealer to replace the sensors (buried deep in the engine). I'm not happy about it but after all these years, I'll keep it maintained. I sure won't be trading it in any time soon. I would buy another '09 Azera that has been well maintained without hesitation. BTW, I bought it "new" in 2010. The '09 and '10 are identical and the dealer was anxious to get the older inventory off the lot. Update 10/5/2017 - It's still going strong. Now being driven by my son-in-law. The only repair was a driver door handle. Took 10-15 min to replace. I purchased a 2017 Azera Limited. It has all the bells and whistles but to be honest, I still like the handling and performance of the '09. Having the '09 with the '17 technology would be the best of both worlds. I haven't changed and would buy a well maintained '09 Azera in a heartbeat. Update 10/5/2018 - I'm watching my son-in-law wash the car. He an my daughter are having a get-away weekend in St Augustine. I'm guessing that mileage is well over 150K by now and the car is still beautiful. There have been no mechanical issues. My 2017 Azera has 20K but the '09 is still my favorite.
Report abuse
