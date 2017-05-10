Used 2009 Hyundai Azera for Sale Near Me
- 109,308 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 47,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 113,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 153,582 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,926$713 Below Market
- 91,335 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,365$253 Below Market
- 164,416 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 64,473 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,998
- 159,959 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,500
- 97,237 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995
- 193,964 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,795
- 78,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,844
- 42,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,998
- 79,367 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 112,064 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,334
- 151,679 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$984
- 59,571 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000
- 145,125 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
- 72,447 miles
$8,283
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Azera
Bill,04/04/2017
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
The '09 Azera has been a great car. The car itself is a sleeper in value and performance. You get a luxury car, lots of extras, great materials at a reasonable price. I really like it and will continue to keep it. The only drawback I have is that the nav system changed from one manufacturer to another and Hyundai didn't contract to have the updates available. Therefore the maps haven't been supported in the last half dozen years or so. I'm sure the newer models are updatable but mine isn't. Upkeep has been routine, nothing out of the ordinary. However, tomorrow it goes in to have knock sensors replaced. The check engine light came on and the remedy is $600 for the dealer to replace the sensors (buried deep in the engine). I'm not happy about it but after all these years, I'll keep it maintained. I sure won't be trading it in any time soon. I would buy another '09 Azera that has been well maintained without hesitation. BTW, I bought it "new" in 2010. The '09 and '10 are identical and the dealer was anxious to get the older inventory off the lot. Update 10/5/2017 - It's still going strong. Now being driven by my son-in-law. The only repair was a driver door handle. Took 10-15 min to replace. I purchased a 2017 Azera Limited. It has all the bells and whistles but to be honest, I still like the handling and performance of the '09. Having the '09 with the '17 technology would be the best of both worlds. I haven't changed and would buy a well maintained '09 Azera in a heartbeat. Update 10/5/2018 - I'm watching my son-in-law wash the car. He an my daughter are having a get-away weekend in St Augustine. I'm guessing that mileage is well over 150K by now and the car is still beautiful. There have been no mechanical issues. My 2017 Azera has 20K but the '09 is still my favorite.
