Used 2008 Hyundai Azera for Sale Near Me
- 153,582 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,926$713 Below Market
Phillips Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Ocala / Florida
2008 Hyundai Azera Limited Steel Gray Mica AutoCheck Accident Free. Phillips Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM... where people, product and price make the difference! 2017 2018 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner by DealerRater!17/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F18A305030
Stock: 200699B.
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 91,335 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,365$253 Below Market
McCafferty Hyundai - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
Fred Beans Hyundai of Langhorne, home of the 100,000 Mile Warranty! All Pre-owned Q-Certified vehicles sold with NEW PA state inspection and emissions! All Pre-owned Q-certified Certified vehicles sold with 2 yr/100,000 warranty! 128-Point Inspection! Fred Beans Customer Rewards Program, 30 Day Exchange Policy Internet Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F48A265302
Stock: HL009841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 164,416 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Rock Road Auto Plaza - Saint Louis / Missouri
White 2008 Hyundai Azera Beige Leather.Best prices in town. Quality Vehicles from Great People at Great Prices!! Over 600 vehicles to choose from and 70 lenders to help with every credit situation. All prices includes $1000 discount to Finance with Dealer. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors with pricing or description of vehicle. And we recommend you contact the dealership to ensure accuracy of advertised vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F98A283763
Stock: 6702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 159,959 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,500
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player, 6-disc CD changer, Power Sunroof, Leather, Heated seats, Infinity Sound System, Climate control, Power front seats with driver's side memory, Rear-facing air vents, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F68A319117
Stock: 8A319117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 97,237 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995
World Auto Brokers - Lilburn / Georgia
2008 HYUNDAI AZERA LIMITED POWDER WHITE PEARL ON BEIGE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION LEATHER CD SUNROOF ALLOYS REMOTE KEYLESS HEATED SEATS POWER SEATS POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS CRUISE TILT ABS COLD AC HEAT LOADED PLEASE CONTACT WORLD AUTO FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 770-921-2775.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46FX8A258094
Stock: 258094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 193,964 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,795
Used Car Superstore of Lisle - Lisle / Illinois
ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE!, POWER LOCKS/POWER WINDOWS/CRUISE CONTROL/ AM FM CD PLAYER, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F67A184932
Stock: UP1777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 78,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,844
Eagle Buick GMC - Homosassa / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited Beige This Azera is equipped with features such as Leather Package, Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Power Door Locks w/Keyless Entry & Alarm, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 40 Split-Folding Rear Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Advanced Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Headlight Control, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome-Insert Body Side Moldings, Chrome-Insert Bumper Moldings, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electrochromic Mirror w/Compass, Electroluminescent Instrument Cluster, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Dual Active Head Restraints, Front Dual Fully Automatic Climate Controls, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink(R), Immobilizer, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, LED Tail Lights, Manual Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Rear Sunshade, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Front Auto Up/Down, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Window Blind, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, and Woodgrain Steering Wheel & Door Pulls. 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F87A209426
Stock: 22355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 79,367 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
This 2007 Hyundai Azera is a dream machine designed to dazzle you! This Azera offers you 79367 miles, and will be sure to give you many more. You won't be able to pass up on these extra features: At Sterling Heights Dodge, we don't just sell cars we take care of our customers' needs first. With an affordable price, why wait any longer? This vehicle will sell fast. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Azera SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F37A181891
Stock: P8535A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 112,064 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,334
Autosaver Max Littleton - Littleton / New Hampshire
2007 Hyundai Azera LimitedLeather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Package, Power Door Locks w/Keyless Entry & Alarm, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 19/28 City/Highway MPGThe team at AutoSaver MAX of Littleton in Littleton, New Hampshire proudly offers this Azera Limited for sale.Take advantage of our exclusive Big Deal Plus+ plan which includes 2 years of UNLIMITED scheduled maintenance at no extra charge! You will enjoy 2 years of unlimited oil+filter changes*, unlimited tire rotations and unlimited multi-point inspections along with lifetime state inspections for as long as you own your vehicle. Plus the added value of roadside assistance, towing reimbursement, service rewards and so much more! All of this at no extra charge and included with every vehicle we sell. And don't forget to ask about complimentary delivery to your home or office. We have many financing options available to qualified buyers, and will always give you a fair and honest value for your trade. *Based on factory recommended oil change intervals. Must present this offer to qualify for any special pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F27A235830
Stock: APX1089A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 109,308 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Azera limited is nice car clean interior & exterior. good tires. leather seats. car came run and drive we changed trunk in same color only. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F19A387827
Stock: 387827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 151,679 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$984
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
*Equipment*Just the right size to accommodate all your needs. It has room for passengers and plenty of trunk space. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this unit. Light weight alloy wheels on this vehicle are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this 2007 Hyundai Azera is easy with the climate control system. Easily set your speed in this unit with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this model. The vehicle has a 3.8 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this model. This 2007 Hyundai Azera has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. The Hyundai Azera is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Front wheel drive on this unit gives you better traction and better fuel economy. The Hyundai Azera has heated side mirrors to keep your vision clear in winter weather. Enjoy the heated seats in this Hyundai Azera you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. This unit features a HomeLink System. With the keyless entry system on this vehicle you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. The leather seats are soft and supportive on this mid-size car. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this 2007 Hyundai Azera . The Hyundai Azera looks sharp with a moon roof. This Hyundai Azera comes with power adjustable seat to get your seat just right for you. Power seats are a must! Enjoy your music even more with the premium sound system in this mid-size car. The satellite radio system in the Hyundai Azera gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The tilt steering wheel in this model allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. The traction control system on the Hyundai Azera instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. This 2007 Hyundai Azera is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio.*Packages*Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F27A148381
Stock: 5148381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 145,125 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 Hyundai Azera 4dr 4dr Sedan 3.8L Limited with XM features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46FX7A181662
Stock: JYC-181662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2019
- 47,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Millennium Cars - San Diego / California
No dings are visible on this vehicle. The paint is in great shape and condition. The front windshield is in excellent condition. This vehicle comes with a new set of tires. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The battery is in excellent condition. The brakes are in great condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A full size spare is included with this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Azera GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46D19A359475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2009 Hyundai Azera 4dr Limited 4dr Sedan features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F79A344352
Stock: CYC-344352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 72,447 miles
$8,283
Schumacher Subaru of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
2007 Hyundai Champagne Azera 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited in Champagne with 72447 on the odometer, vehicle highlights include. 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC 19/28 City/Highway MPG 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!.....To Serve Customers for Life! That is the mission of the Schumacher Family of Dealerships. It is the driving force behind the hard work and sincere commitment on the part of our team to provide you with the absolute best automobile shopping experience possible. Value and quality in the products you choose are just the beginning. Service and commitment are long-lasting. For over 45 years Schumacher has been an organization that people know to be of the highest integrity, providing you world class pre-owned products and a sincere focus on your ongoing satisfaction for many years to come. We invite you to come discover why so many have joined the Family of Satisfied Schumacher Customers. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. KBB Fair Market Range Low: $5,074
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Azera SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F87A145288
Stock: 20S0775A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Alexander Hyundai Of Oxnard - Oxnard / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Azera SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F17A233809
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,229 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,543$493 Below Market
Best Chance Auto Loan - Kirkland / Washington
We are providing additional services during this time. Please contact us at 425-821-6611 to learn more about services available.Clean CARFAX. Beige w/Heated Front Bucket Seats. 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD 4D Sedan Ebony Black19/28 City/Highway MPG19/28 City/Highway MPGTo see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on http://www.fordofkirkland.com or dial (888) 902-1374.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F76A101524
Stock: 538320A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 133,871 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000$508 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Handyman Special - Fix it yourself for extra savings! This car MAY NOT pass state safety and emission inspections. Cars in this category are sold AS-IS in the condition it sits. It is up to the buyer to determine the mechanical needs of the vehicle. All repairs, state safety and emissions tests will be the responsibility of the new owner. MARKET-BASED PRICING:Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience!All prices plus tax, tags and $695 dealer processing fee. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F76A138265
Stock: UMC4592A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
