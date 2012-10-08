Used 2008 Hyundai Azera for Sale Near Me

173 listings
  • 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Azera Limited

    153,582 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,926

    $713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited in Light Green
    used

    2008 Hyundai Azera Limited

    91,335 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,365

    $253 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2008 Hyundai Azera Limited

    164,416 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Azera Limited

    159,959 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2008 Hyundai Azera Limited

    97,237 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera Limited

    193,964 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,795

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera Limited

    78,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,844

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera SE in Gray
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera SE

    79,367 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera Limited

    112,064 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,334

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Azera Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Hyundai Azera Limited

    109,308 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera Limited

    151,679 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $984

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera Limited

    145,125 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Azera GLS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Hyundai Azera GLS

    47,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Azera Limited in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Azera Limited

    113,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera SE
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera SE

    72,447 miles

    $8,283

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera SE
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera SE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited in Black
    used

    2006 Hyundai Azera Limited

    155,229 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,543

    $493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2006 Hyundai Azera Limited

    133,871 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    $508 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Azera

Overall Consumer Rating
4.653 Reviews
The Azera is a great family car!
2hyundaiowners,08/10/2012
Purchased used in 2009 w/17,000 miles. It has been very good with no maintenance issues. I wanted a Toyota Avalon but they cost thousands more for the same car. Also chose this vehicle because we have had such good luck with our Hyundai Sonata. Everyone that rides in it loves our car. This is a nice luxury vehicle with great features that is very affordable. Hyundai has a great warranty & they have always been very good to deal with, we will buy another Hyundai next time-possibly a Genesis.
