Used 2006 Hyundai Azera for Sale Near Me

*Equipment*Just the right size to accommodate all your needs. It has room for passengers and plenty of trunk space. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this unit. Light weight alloy wheels on this vehicle are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Maintaining a stable interior temperature in this 2007 Hyundai Azera is easy with the climate control system. Easily set your speed in this unit with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this model. The vehicle has a 3.8 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this model. This 2007 Hyundai Azera has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. The Hyundai Azera is equipped with front side curtain airbags. Front wheel drive on this unit gives you better traction and better fuel economy. The Hyundai Azera has heated side mirrors to keep your vision clear in winter weather. Enjoy the heated seats in this Hyundai Azera you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. This unit features a HomeLink System. With the keyless entry system on this vehicle you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. The leather seats are soft and supportive on this mid-size car. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this 2007 Hyundai Azera . The Hyundai Azera looks sharp with a moon roof. This Hyundai Azera comes with power adjustable seat to get your seat just right for you. Power seats are a must! Enjoy your music even more with the premium sound system in this mid-size car. The satellite radio system in the Hyundai Azera gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The tilt steering wheel in this model allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. The traction control system on the Hyundai Azera instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. This 2007 Hyundai Azera is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio.*Packages*Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHFC46F27A148381

Stock: 5148381

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020