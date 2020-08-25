Used 2006 Hyundai Azera for Sale Near Me

173 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Azera Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 173 listings
  • 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited in Black
    used

    2006 Hyundai Azera Limited

    155,229 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $4,543

    $493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2006 Hyundai Azera Limited

    133,871 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,000

    $508 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited in Purple
    used

    2006 Hyundai Azera Limited

    127,944 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited in Black
    used

    2006 Hyundai Azera Limited

    128,632 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,981

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Azera SE in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Hyundai Azera SE

    122,283 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited in Light Green
    used

    2006 Hyundai Azera Limited

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,988

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited in Silver
    used

    2006 Hyundai Azera Limited

    186,655 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $4,997

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2006 Hyundai Azera Limited

    122,536 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,295

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Hyundai Azera Limited

    86,989 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,250

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Azera SE in White
    used

    2006 Hyundai Azera SE

    80,513 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,298

    Details
  • 2006 Hyundai Azera SE in Silver
    used

    2006 Hyundai Azera SE

    103,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera Limited

    193,964 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,795

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera Limited

    78,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,844

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera SE in Gray
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera SE

    79,367 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera Limited

    112,064 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,334

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera Limited

    151,679 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $984

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera Limited
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera Limited

    145,125 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2007 Hyundai Azera SE
    used

    2007 Hyundai Azera SE

    72,447 miles

    $8,283

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Azera searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 173 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Azera
  4. Used 2006 Hyundai Azera

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Azera

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Azera
Overall Consumer Rating
4.8305 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 305 reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (0%)
  • 1
    (0%)
Fuel Mileage
tigger69,03/26/2011
I have read the reviews about the fuel mileage and don't seem to be getting the mileage in the 20's like people are reporting. In town I am getting 12 mpg I don't have a lead foot and don't do a lot of highway driving. Does anyone have suggestions as to what I can do to get better fuel mileage? Any idea as to what this "download" is that is mentioned in the review?
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Azera
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Azera info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings