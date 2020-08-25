Used 2010 Hyundai Azera for Sale Near Me

173 listings
Azera Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 173 listings
  • 2010 Hyundai Azera Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 Hyundai Azera Limited

    64,473 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2011 Hyundai Azera Limited

    42,581 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,998

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Azera Limited in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Hyundai Azera Limited

    109,308 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2011 Hyundai Azera Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2011 Hyundai Azera Limited

    59,571 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Azera GLS in Off White/Cream
    used

    2009 Hyundai Azera GLS

    47,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Hyundai Azera Limited in Silver
    used

    2009 Hyundai Azera Limited

    113,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Azera Limited

    153,582 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $4,926

    $713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Azera in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Azera

    113,069 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $8,995

    $225 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Azera in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Azera

    74,691 miles
    Good Deal

    $11,250

    $1,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Azera in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Azera

    97,764 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,938

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Azera in Gray
    used

    2012 Hyundai Azera

    150,405 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,998

    $424 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited in Light Green
    used

    2008 Hyundai Azera Limited

    91,335 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,365

    $253 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2008 Hyundai Azera Limited

    164,416 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Azera in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Azera

    56,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited in Silver
    used

    2008 Hyundai Azera Limited

    159,959 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Azera in White
    used

    2012 Hyundai Azera

    119,382 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,785

    Details
  • 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2008 Hyundai Azera Limited

    97,237 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2012 Hyundai Azera in Black
    used

    2012 Hyundai Azera

    107,721 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,486

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 173 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Azera

Overall Consumer Rating
4.45 Reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (60%)
This car can't be under $28000.00
Chip,04/16/2010
Had this car for past 4 month. and the car drives like it my wife's LS430. I love the handling and ride quality. But best thing about this car is it only cost me 1/2 of my wife's car. PRICE! It's like Korean, it takes over every thing. TV,DVD,washer, almost every thing at our house is Korean company (Samsung or LG). Bottom line is Hyundai finally got it right and I"m sold.
Report abuse
