Used 2010 Hyundai Azera for Sale Near Me
- 64,473 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,998
CarMax Columbus Sawmill - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Columbus / Ohio
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OH, and excludes tax, title, tags and $250 documentary service charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC4DF7AA451358
Stock: 19252200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,998
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC4DF9BA552743
Stock: 19347374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,308 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Azera limited is nice car clean interior & exterior. good tires. leather seats. car came run and drive we changed trunk in same color only. Please come by for test drive. Thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F19A387827
Stock: 387827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 59,571 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,000
Gregory Hyundai - Highland Park / Illinois
2011 Hyundai Azera Limited Espresso Pearl FWD 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC Variable Intake System Sunroof/Moonroof/Panoramic Roof, Bluetooth Handsfree Enabled, This Car Will Not Disappoint, See Why We Are The NorthShore Leading Dealer For Pre-Driven Cars & Suv's, Azera Limited, 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC Variable Intake System, beige Leather, 17" x 7.0J" Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Power Glass Sunroof w/Tilt & Slide, Power moonroof. The Gregory VIP Program ~~~ Price Assurance: We utilize Market Based Pricing on all of our cars to ensure the best price upfront ~~~ Trade-In Assurance: We will offer you the best value for your trade in upfront with no hassle ~~~ Exchange Policy: 3 days or 300 miles, see dealer for more details ~~~ Complimentary Hand Car Washes for life with any purchase ~~~ Concierge Service: Complimentary Pickup and Drop off for your service appointment ~~~ Complimentary Loaner vehicles available ~~~ We Strive to Provide Every Customer with a World Class VIP Experience!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC4DFXBA516995
Stock: U20585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 47,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Millennium Cars - San Diego / California
No dings are visible on this vehicle. The paint is in great shape and condition. The front windshield is in excellent condition. This vehicle comes with a new set of tires. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The battery is in excellent condition. The brakes are in great condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A full size spare is included with this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Azera GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46D19A359475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2009 Hyundai Azera 4dr Limited 4dr Sedan features a 3.8L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F79A344352
Stock: CYC-344352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 153,582 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$4,926$713 Below Market
Phillips Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Ocala / Florida
2008 Hyundai Azera Limited Steel Gray Mica AutoCheck Accident Free. Phillips Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM... where people, product and price make the difference! 2017 2018 2019 Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner by DealerRater!17/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F18A305030
Stock: 200699B.
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 113,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,995$225 Below Market
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Azera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG8CA176894
Stock: 8643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-12-2019
- 74,691 milesGood Deal
$11,250$1,068 Below Market
Phil Long Genesis Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Azera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG9CA138877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,764 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,938
Beyond Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Excellent
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Azera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG5CA169169
Stock: 10910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 150,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,998$424 Below Market
Walser Experienced Autos - Burnsville / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Azera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG3CA139087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,335 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,365$253 Below Market
McCafferty Hyundai - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
Fred Beans Hyundai of Langhorne, home of the 100,000 Mile Warranty! All Pre-owned Q-Certified vehicles sold with NEW PA state inspection and emissions! All Pre-owned Q-certified Certified vehicles sold with 2 yr/100,000 warranty! 128-Point Inspection! Fred Beans Customer Rewards Program, 30 Day Exchange Policy Internet Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F48A265302
Stock: HL009841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 164,416 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Rock Road Auto Plaza - Saint Louis / Missouri
White 2008 Hyundai Azera Beige Leather.Best prices in town. Quality Vehicles from Great People at Great Prices!! Over 600 vehicles to choose from and 70 lenders to help with every credit situation. All prices includes $1000 discount to Finance with Dealer. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors with pricing or description of vehicle. And we recommend you contact the dealership to ensure accuracy of advertised vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F98A283763
Stock: 6702
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 56,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,998
CarMax Escondido - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Escondido / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Azera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG0CA169306
Stock: 18814779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,959 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$4,500
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player, 6-disc CD changer, Power Sunroof, Leather, Heated seats, Infinity Sound System, Climate control, Power front seats with driver's side memory, Rear-facing air vents, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46F68A319117
Stock: 8A319117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 119,382 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,785
Kareem Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
Free 30 Days /3,000 Limited Warranty !, 4D Sedan, 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC Variable Intake System, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, FWD, Porcelain White Pearl Mica, camel Leather, 19 x 8J Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Driver's Seat Cushion Extension, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, High-Intenstity Discharge Xenon Headlights, Infinity Logic 7 14-Speaker Audio System, Integrated Memory System (IMS), Interior Ambient Lighting, Manual Side Window Sunshades, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Adjustable Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Rear Sunshade, Rear Parking Assistance Sensors, Technology Package (02). Clean CARFAX. FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC Variable Intake System 4D Sedan 2012 Hyundai Azera Base20/28 City/Highway MPGThanks for looking , If you need more information such as additional Photo's or a copy of your Free Car Fax History Report we are here to help . You can email us www.Kareemautosales.com or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Fulton Ave ,Sacramento CA. And As Always Promised... BEST DEALS IN TOWN !Leather Alloy Wheels Navi Back up Camera Heated SeatsAll Vehicles come with FREE warranty (call dealer for details)-We offer great extended warranty on our vehicles-Free CarFax Report History-Check us out on Yelp! 4.5 Stars-275+ Vehicles to choose from-Financing for all types of credit-CUDL (Credit Union Direct Lend
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Azera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG0CA184293
Stock: 11347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 97,237 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995
World Auto Brokers - Lilburn / Georgia
2008 HYUNDAI AZERA LIMITED POWDER WHITE PEARL ON BEIGE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION LEATHER CD SUNROOF ALLOYS REMOTE KEYLESS HEATED SEATS POWER SEATS POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS CRUISE TILT ABS COLD AC HEAT LOADED PLEASE CONTACT WORLD AUTO FOR MORE INFORMATION AT 770-921-2775.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFC46FX8A258094
Stock: 258094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,721 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,486
Lexus of Madison - Middleton / Wisconsin
CARFAX 1-Owner. WAS $8,950, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City!, $1,000 below NADA Retail! Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/C READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY PKG 19 alloy wheels, P245/40VR19 tires, panoramic sunroof, HID Xenon headlights, pwr rear sunshade, manual side window sunshades, 14-speaker Infinity premium audio system, pwr adjustable tilt/telescopic steering column with memory, driver seat memory with cushion extension, exterior mirror memory, ventilated front seats, parking assistance sensors, interior ambient lighting. Hyundai Azera with Black Onyx Pearl exterior and Graphite Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 293 HP at 6400 RPM*. EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $8,950. This Azera is priced $1,000 below NADA Retail. BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERAt Lexus of Madison, it's our goal to provide the drivers of Middleton WI and surrounding areas with prestigious, luxury cars from Lexus. From unparalleled customer service to world-class quality, we implement our high standards every day to meet your high expectations as customers by selling the finest new and used Lexus cars ever built. As a certified Lexus dealer in Middleton, we go above and beyond to assist your every need. Prices exclude dealer fees. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact one of our client advisors at 608-829-8900. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Azera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG1CA153437
Stock: A153437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
