  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Azera
  4. Used 2006 Hyundai Azera
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(305)
Appraise this car

2006 Hyundai Azera Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classy interior materials, long list of standard features, low price for its class, excellent warranty.
  • Light steering feel, soft handling.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Hyundai Azera for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price
$3,500
Used Azera for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With the full-size 2006 Hyundai Azera's lengthy list of features, improved packaging and attractive styling, Hyundai should have no problem luring new customers into its showrooms.

Vehicle overview

The Hyundai XG sedan was introduced in 2001 as the XG300, and a larger 3.5-liter V6 made it the XG350 starting in 2002. Positioned as the company's flagship model, the XG was meant to lead the automaker's fleet proudly into the new millennium. Although Hyundai has great success with value-packed vehicles like the Elantra and Santa Fe, which make for compelling choices in their respective segments, the company wanted to use the XG350 to garner serious consideration from consumers who weren't necessarily limited by a strict budget -- consumers who could afford a Camry or Passat but might choose the Hyundai car instead. Unfortunately, the XG's flaccid handling, weak powertrain and anonymous styling made it a tough sell to these buyers.

For 2006, Hyundai is replacing the XG with an all-new sedan called the Azera. The new Hyundai car is longer, wider and rides on a wheelbase stretched 1.1 inches. The interior also benefits from the expanded dimensions and offers more interior room than a Mercedes S-Class sedan. Various interior options include luxuries like an electronic tilt and telescoping steering wheel, a power rear sunshade, rain-sensing wipers and leather seating. The powertrain is also new, and now much more competitive in performance. An all-new 3.8-liter V6 produces 265 horsepower, making the Azera the fastest Hyundai car ever built. All Hyundai Azera models come with stability control, antilock brakes and traction control. The standard complement of airbags includes torso-protecting airbags for both front and rear passengers, along with full-length head curtain airbags.

Hyundai has taken a bold leap forward with the new Azera. Among other large front-drive sedans such as the Buick Lucerne, Mercury Montego and Toyota Avalon, the Azera compares reasonably well in terms of feature content. While it may not yet have the brand cache or name recognition of its rivals, the 2006 Hyundai Azera is worth a hard look, particularly given its affordable price.

2006 Hyundai Azera models

The Hyundai Azera sedan is available in two well-equipped trim levels: SE and Limited. The SE comes with five-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels, a power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a MP3-compatible CD player, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with manual tilt/telescope adjustment, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and an electronic compass in the rearview mirror. The Limited adds 10-spoke 17-inch alloys, an electroluminescent instrument cluster, leather upholstery, front-seat heaters, a leather/wood grain steering wheel, a power passenger seat and a power rear sunshade. A power sunroof and Infinity audio system with a six-disc CD changer and 10 speakers are optional on either the SE or Limited, and power-adjustable pedals, a driver-seat memory system, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and power-folding mirrors are exclusive options for the Limited.

2006 Highlights

The full-size Hyundai Azera sedan is an all-new replacement for the dowdy XG350.

Performance & mpg

The front-drive Hyundai Azera is powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that generates 263 horsepower and 255 lb-ft of torque. This engine is smooth, quiet and powerful compared with the other offerings in this class. A five-speed automatic transmission with a sequential-shift manual mode is standard.

Safety

Hyundai is trying to make a name for itself on the safety front, and the Azera is a good example of that commitment. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control and seat-mounted side airbags for front and rear occupants are standard, along with full-length head curtain airbags. In IIHS tests, the 2006 Azera earned a top score of "Good" for its protection of occupants in frontal crashes. Side-impact testing resulted in a second-highest score of "Acceptable."

Driving

At a heavy 3,629 pounds, the full-size Hyundai Azera is suitable for the average driver who prefers comfort over performance. It's 68 percent stiffer than the old XG350, and offers a much improved ride as a result. Still, the Azera is no sport sedan. Its steering is a touch light, while its four-wheel disc brakes are strong with above-average pedal feel. Buyers should expect to find confident handling that is tuned more for comfort than for thrills.

Interior

Overall, the cabin imparts a sense of traditional luxury. Materials quality is high, especially considering the price, and storage space is generous with wide door bins and rear seatback pockets. Passenger space is also generous, making the Azera a fine candidate for long-distance trips in comfort. Tasteful wood grain trim is scattered about, accented by distinctive metal trim pieces.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Hyundai Azera.

5(88%)
4(9%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
305 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 305 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fuel Mileage
tigger69,03/26/2011
I have read the reviews about the fuel mileage and don't seem to be getting the mileage in the 20's like people are reporting. In town I am getting 12 mpg I don't have a lead foot and don't do a lot of highway driving. Does anyone have suggestions as to what I can do to get better fuel mileage? Any idea as to what this "download" is that is mentioned in the review?
2006 Azera LTD
brantw,12/13/2013
We bought our 06 one owner Azera for my daughter. It had 93K miles but was well cared for. We have had the car for a year and the engine and interior are top notch. Highway mileage is 27 but in the city it is abysmal. The rear sunshade is a gimic and trouble prone. The car is solid and is a good value used as Hyundai's still don't hold their value as well as the Japanese cars but in my opinion are similar in quality.
Unbelieveable
Richard,01/02/2007
Wow!! If you failed to note the nameplate on the decklid, you might mistake the sumptuous interior for a Lexus or the Cadillac DTS - except that unlike the DTS the Azera uses better materials, has a 5 spd auto, instead of the antique 4 spd, and has folding rear seats ( a must have for us ). The 24 valve V6 outguns the DTS v8, too - in acceleration and top end and gets better MPG on reg. gas. Ride is buttersmooth, it handles well, and is whisper quiet. The Azera would ba a bargain at up to $10K more, and the warranty seals the deal. It gets 29-30 MPG at a steady 70MPH ( 22-23 in mixed driving ) in a Michigan December. This car is absolutely awesome!!!!
Exactly what a car should be
Michael,09/20/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
You really need to drive one the 2006-2011 Azeras. The ride is unbelievably perfectly balanced for people who realize they won't be taking corners at 100+mph and no car can make a 10inch deep pothole disappear. If you want a car with good speed, but no drama getting there....this is the car. The ride feel like smooth and quiet, yet alive enough to let you know what the road is like underneath you (my guess is the complaints about ride comfort come from people used to buick marshmallows). We've had this beauty for almost a decade and had absolutely zero issues. Kept her outside in snowy, salty climate and no rust anywhere. None of the drivers in our house have led-foot-itis so we can attest to 20mpg "suburb" being the norm (I did notice a drop down to 19mpg the week I needed to go in to the city for jury duty). Seriously, this car is perfect. It has superb visibility, go ahead and compare it to one of those dreadful new cars with window sills nearly at shoulder height. We drove this car through ice storms and blizzards with no problems (as long as you keep traction control OFF). I am completely in love with this car. So bright and cheerful and I swear it just loves to be driven. We got the base model with the rather unusual upholstery, but good lord this stuff is comfortable. It never heats up in the summer nor does it ever feel frigid in the winter, to heck with leather.... I've actually grown to love just sitting in the passenger seat while the others shop. (The great sound system compliments the relaxing seats very well too) Oh yeah, the usable cargospace is unsurpassed....thrift stores and consignment furniture shops have been our favorite places since getting this car. How Hyundai did this car for the pricepoint is unimaginable, it completely destroys Avalons/Accords/Fusions/Impalas/MKS...and even my 5-series. You have to love this car.
See all 305 reviews of the 2006 Hyundai Azera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Hyundai Azera features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Hyundai Azera
More About This Model

"Koreans are never satisfied," said Shi Hong Choe. "We are always working, always improving. If I see something out of place, I cannot rest until it's corrected."

It's employees like Mr. Choe, Hyundai's senior vice president of vehicle test and development, who are enabling the Korean automaker to challenge the Japanese Big Three — Toyota, Honda and Nissan — one carefully engineered new model at a time.

Hot on the heels of the successful redesign of the midsize Sonata is Hyundai's new flagship sedan, the 2006 Hyundai Azera. Replacing the outgoing Hyundai XG350, the Azera is a modern sedan that should allow Mr. Choe to rest easier. A polished new look, luxurious interior, and a lengthy list of standard safety equipment provide the Azera with the right hardware to take on Toyota's popular full-size Avalon sedan.

Quickest Hyundai Ever
Under the big Hyundai's hood lies a new ultralow emissions (ULEV) DOHC 3.8-liter, V6 engine with continuously variable valve timing (CVVT). Rated at 263 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque, this refined V6 is big brother to the Sonata's smooth 3.3-liter V6. A well-timed five-speed automatic transmission with a gated shifter comes standard with the single-engine offering. The shifter allows you to shift gears manually, but the engine is so strong and the transmission so responsive, it isn't necessary.

Hyundai says the front-wheel-drive Azera is the quickest Hyundai ever built, with a manufacturer reported 0-60 time of 6.5 seconds. If that's true, it'll be quicker than the last Avalon we tested, which hit 60 mph in 6.9 seconds. We haven't put the Azera through our own instrumented tests yet, but it does feel quick out on the open road.

Down below, the Azera's all-new platform is a stretched version of the Sonata's and it has 68-percent greater body stiffness than the XG350. A healthy dose of unique Azera bits combine with similar Sonata attachment points to help keep the cost down. Sixteen-inch wheels secure the Azera SE's four corners, while the Limited gets 17-inch wheels with P235/55VR17 Michelin tires.

Its dynamics were tuned in Korea as well as at Hyundai's super-secret test facility in the Mojave Desert. Although its steering is a touch light, the four-wheel disc brakes are strong and pedal feel is above average. At 3,629 pounds, this large, heavy sedan still needs to be guided instead of flung through tight turns, but the Azera is much more athletic than its spongy predecessor. Mr. Choe must smile when he feels the Azera's firm grip at speed. We did.

Safety First
Determined to become an industry leader in the standard application of safety technologies, Hyundai is spreading airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) across its lineup and the Azera is no exception. The luxury sedan receives two additional airbags to Hyundai's typical six-count for a total of eight, plus standard traction control. Standard antilock brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) help bring the Azera to a safe stop.

Hyundai claims that the Azera is projected to receive the highest crash test ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Lex-dai or Hyun-us
Hyundai admits to setting its sights on the Toyota Avalon, but the Azera is so luxurious inside, challenging the Lexus ES 330 isn't out of the question. The Azera's center stack is clean and elegant with wood and aluminum trim galore, and there's no cheap plastic to be found. Instead, quality touches like a thick headliner, fabric-wrapped door pillars and triple door seals help the Azera envelope passengers in quiet comfort. Contrast stitching along the soft leather seat covers help to increase the Azera's style quotient.

With nearly 44 inches of legroom in the front and over 38 inches for rear-seat passengers, the Azera offers a roomy ride with exceptionally comfortable seats that provide solid support underneath their softly padded exterior. Efficient packaging has maximized total passenger volume, allowing an increase of 7 cubic feet over the XG350.

But if the classy, comfortable interior doesn't make you think Lexus, the lengthy feature list will. An SE gets a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power front seats, a 60/40-split rear seat to increase cargo capacity to 16.6 cubic feet, dual automatic climate control, and a CD/MP3 player.

The Limited adds larger wheels, heated leather seats in a choice of three colors, a wood grain steering wheel, a power rear sunshade, and an electroluminescent instrument cluster. Add the Premium Package and you'll get a power sunroof and a 300-watt in-dash six-disc Infinity sound system. An Ultimate Package (remember, we're still under $30,000) adds a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescopic steering column and adjustable pedals, rain-sensing wipers and folding side mirrors.

All for the Low, Low Price
With similar horsepower and torque ratings from their V6 power plants and comparable interior features, the major distinction between the Azera and the Avalon is the price. Although the Azera's pricing hasn't been fixed and won't be until the sedan hits Hyundai showrooms in November, preliminary pricing suggests it'll have a clear advantage.

The base model Azera SE is expected to enter the market around $25,000, with top-of-the-line Limited trim starting near $27,000. Even better, Hyundai officials claim a fully loaded Azera Limited will remain under $30,000. By comparison, the entry-level Avalon XL starts at $27,165 and climbs to $34,355 for the Limited sedan. Combine the low price with Hyundai's acclaimed 10-year/100,000-mile warranty, and the Azera presents a pretty compelling package.

Winning Package
Hyundai's only concern should be luring consumers in for a test-drive. Although the company is playing to win with the 2006 Hyundai Azera, it might take some time to drag consumers out of their Japanese-car safety zone and ask them to risk a Korean alternative.

Hopefully incentives like the world's best warranty; a low, low price; and an increasing track record for reliability will drive the Azera toward a place in the spotlight. And allow Mr. Choe to take a well-earned vacation.

Used 2006 Hyundai Azera Overview

The Used 2006 Hyundai Azera is offered in the following submodels: Azera Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A), and SE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Hyundai Azera?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Hyundai Azera trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Hyundai Azera Limited is priced between $3,500 and$3,500 with odometer readings between 133871 and133871 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Hyundai Azeras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Hyundai Azera for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 Azeras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,500 and mileage as low as 133871 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Hyundai Azera.

Can't find a used 2006 Hyundai Azeras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Azera for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,910.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $8,863.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Azera for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,598.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $25,460.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Hyundai Azera?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Azera lease specials

Related Used 2006 Hyundai Azera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles