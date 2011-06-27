Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Azera Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,845
|$17,886
|$20,124
|Clean
|$15,286
|$17,271
|$19,386
|Average
|$14,168
|$16,039
|$17,910
|Rough
|$13,051
|$14,808
|$16,434
Estimated values
2016 Hyundai Azera 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,471
|$15,490
|$17,680
|Clean
|$12,996
|$14,957
|$17,032
|Average
|$12,045
|$13,890
|$15,735
|Rough
|$11,095
|$12,824
|$14,439