Vehicle overview

When it comes to automobiles, the term "value" isn't limited to a low price -- it also refers to getting a lot for your money. Among full-size sedans, the 2010 Hyundai Azera represents an undeniable value. In its base form, the Azera is well appointed with plenty of features and comes in just under the $25,000 mark. Even the range-topping Limited with all the bells and whistles represents a relative bargain at less than $33,000.

These prices may bring out the skeptic in some buyers, with assumptions that sacrifices may have been made in other areas -- like quality, materials and power -- but that is simply not the case with the Hyundai Azera. High-quality materials adorn the cabin, and the base 3.3-liter V6 should be adequate for many drivers. A more powerful 3.8-liter engine available on the Limited will likely satisfy a wider audience, with acceleration that can even be described as sprightly among competing models.

The Azera's value-leading status is further enhanced for 2010, with the elimination of last year's optional Ultimate package. Features from this package, like a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver seat memory, wood grain steering wheel and door pulls, are now included in the Limited trim level. The Azera Limited's price increases a bit, but not nearly as much as the Ultimate package would have cost. It's also worth noting that the Navigation package drops in price by almost 40 percent compared to last year.

Of course, the 2010 Hyundai Azera isn't the only game in town. Its main rival, the Toyota Avalon, is a bit more refined and luxurious, but perhaps not enough to justify its higher price. The redesigned Ford Taurus is priced competitively with similar features, but it drives and feels like a much bigger car. Buick's new LaCrosse is another stylish alternative, but it's hamstrung by middling performance and limited cargo space. Among these sedans, the Hyundai Azera emerges as a very well-rounded choice and one worthy of serious consideration.