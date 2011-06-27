Vehicle overview

If there were an automotive equivalent of an "Easy" button, the 2014 Hyundai Azera might be it. Not only is it easy to select a trim level that suits your budget, this full-size car is easy to drive, easy to live with and, yes, easy on the eyes. As such, it's easy to understand why the Azera is a popular choice with consumers searching for a large sedan.

The stylish-looking Azera is very well equipped considering its pricing, with popular features such as keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and Bluetooth connectivity as standard equipment. This year's new Limited trim piles on luxury-car items like ventilated seats, xenon headlamps, an upscale surround-sound audio system and a navigation system. No matter which trim level you choose, the Azera offers generous seating accommodations, a sizable trunk and the smooth ride that most people will expect from this class of car. At the same time, this Hyundai handles respectably for its size and holds its own around tight turns. Finally, the Azera's sole powertrain -- a smooth-operating V6 engine and six-speed automatic transmission -- is well suited to this large car's purpose.

As competent as the 2014 Hyundai Azera is at transporting people and their possessions, there are a number of other large sedans that perform just as well. The 2014 Toyota Avalon has a slightly more refined interior and offers a more fuel-efficient hybrid model. The 2014 Buick LaCrosse and 2014 Chrysler 300 are a little classier, while providing available all-wheel drive and different engine options as well. There are also two new entries this year: the handsome 2014 Chevrolet Impala and the 2014 Kia Cadenza, which is mechanically related to the Azera.

Finding the best large sedan for you won't exactly be easy given the number of worthy entries. But among this group we have no problem recommending Hyundai's Azera.