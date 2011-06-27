Used 2016 Hyundai Azera Consumer Reviews

Azera - Hyundai's Red Headed Step Child. Brad Rawls , 05/20/2016 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful This is our 2nd Azera, replacing our 2012 Ltd. For some reason Hyundai does not advertise this car. In the 4 years of owning out first Azera, we only saw one TV ad for this car. I my opinion, this is the best car in it's price range - bar none. The styling is great, quality is fantastic, great acceleration, the back seat is like a limo, and the value for the money is unbelievable. The only minor problems we have with the car is the stupid placement of the control for the power seats, up on the front part of the door instead of on the lower part of the seat bun where they belong, and the gas mileage. It get about 20 MPG around town and about 27 on the road. I thought it would be better, but it does have 290 HP, so I may be dreaming expect more. This car is best deal going too. We got ours for almost $8K off list, which made it to good to pass up, but it was deal at list. If you are looking at something in the $35K range, check out the Azera - you won't believe the value. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

You Bought a What? Jim Halerz , 09/19/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I have owned many of the upscale brands including Mercedes to Lexus. I am very pleasantly surprised at how the Azera stands up to the higher-priced spread in comparison. The exterior style isn't necessarily a show-stopper but my black and tan Limited with 19 inch wheels stills looks pretty cool coming down the street. The interior is top quality with heated, perforated leather seating, a great sound system and plenty of room -- front and back. The 293 hp engine has plenty of acceleration and gets up to cruising speed on the highway very quickly and smoothly. And a big, big plus is high 20's mileage with regular gas. I considered a pre-owned 5-series Beemer but am very happy that I chose the Azera. This car has all the bells and whistles for under $40K... hard not to give it a chance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Never before, have I had such an incredible car. Azera16 , 05/14/2017 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Geez, where to begin on this car? Everything I have ever wanted in a car. The Limited model is truly a luxury car. I mean the outside is just plain oozing with style. It is gorgeous and makes a statement, and definitely makes an impression on the road and in parking lots.....it is just such a "sleek" design. The interior - reminds me of high-end BMW's and other cars with the ambient lighting across the doors and the dashboard (I didn't know it had the interior ambient lighting until later that night after I drove it off the lot.......I already was impressed with the car then I saw that added little thing - it just further blew me away. I swear - I am finding new things on this car every day - until recently I didn't realize the car has a ventilated glove box!! I was like what?? The car drives and handles like a dream - the technology is outstanding, the way the interior is made is so sleek and gorgeous - again "oozes" with style. Honestly - I have had my share of "lemons" and other cars in the past....I have owned sedans, SUVs, and trucks, and the Hyundai Azera stands out by far from all the rest. I mean it when I say it has EVERYTHING. I love the detectors (blind spot, collision, rear cross-traffic alert, a huge screen for the backup camera) - I love how the car is just "smart" and is truly, such a pleasure to drive. Why Hyundai doesn't advertise this dream car is beyond my understanding - I live in a big city and I think I have seen maybe 2 or 3 other Azeras on the road in the last 10 months I have owned the car. If you are considering this automobile - DO IT. Just do it - you will NOT be disappointed. Way nicer and full of amenities than a base model Genesis, and way more value and is just better in my opinion than competitors like the Nissan Maxima or the Toyota Avalon. Did I mention the huge panoramic glass roof? It is a dream on wheels - I will not be trading in anytime soon - again - the Azera is everything I have ever wanted in a car, have gotten NUMEROUS compliments from people on it, it will NOT disappoint. ***Update as of May 2018 - still own it - still love it - still think it’s the best car I’ve ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Shockingly Luxurious Vehicle Gregory Dearth , 07/04/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 40 of 43 people found this review helpful You get a lot for your money buying Hyundai. The Azera is an excellent example. The competition cannot come close to the size, speed, comfort or amenities of the Azera at the price or even at a higher price. One thing to note is that the Infinity sound system is pretty good but lacks a bit on the high end, thoughyou can make up for that using the equalizer. The functions of the stereo are quite common sense and well laid out withactual buttons for many functions. The competition seem to rely far too much on the touchscreen. I don't find that I have to use the touchscreen at all for most actions as real buttons handle most common tasks from running the climate control to changing the volume. A lot of perks also exist, such as the automatic headlights. Not only do you never have to turn your headlights on manually, but even the brights are automatic. If a car is approaching head-on the brights deactivate rather quickly and reactivate once the car has passed. The timing of this feature is absolutely perfect. You COULD also manually control the lights and bypass the automatic functions, but the computer and sensors handle this so well that you won't mind relinquishing those tasks. All of the tech is bypassable including the smooth and responsive automatic transmission. The option exists to use the stick shifter to change gears manually in a small mini gate to the left of the main automatic selection gate. This can really make the large sedan feel sporty, rocketing from zero to sixty in a respectable time under 7 seconds. Of course, one also has an economy mode. I was able to squeak out 32 mpg highway and 28 mpg in-town while still driving a bit aggressively and fast. It will hold 80 mph at 2000 rpm, so you have plenty of room to achieve higher speeds. At 80, the fastest I went, the sedan feels remarkably connected to the pavement while also somehow feeling a bit light. It is like flying nore than driving given the smooth suspension. But cornering ath higher speeds was nonetheless snappy and the body did not noticeably roll. The wet road handling is OK, though the wide tires feel uneasy in heavy rain and the wheel wells really fill up with an alarming effect if you hit a large puddle. Still, the car never hydroplanes, the braking and suspension instead compensating well for the excess power that might otherwise be problematic in unfavorable elements. It does indeed have that Asian import look (many are US built), but the exterior style is well executed and modern. Not a boring car to look at. Rather the playful fins sculpted into the rear harken back to the 1957 Chevy while the aggressive hood and fascia definately remind you that this vehicle exemplifies the future. Somehow the sculpted wavy lines all work together to make for a sporty yet elegant body. Vastly prettier tha an Audi or BMW, and more exotic than a Mercedes or Cadillac, the exterior will make the owner quite happy and satisfied. You don't seem to get used to looking at this car. It sticks out in a parking lot, unapologetically shaming more expensive luxury sedans for being so boring. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse