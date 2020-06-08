Used 2017 Hyundai Azera for Sale Near Me

173 listings
Azera Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 173 listings
  • 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera Limited

    23,890 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,799

    $1,584 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera Limited

    1,591 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,998

    $740 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera Limited

    11,284 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,350

  • 2017 Hyundai Azera in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera

    19,925 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,620

  • 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera Limited

    27,283 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,998

  • 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera Limited

    25,611 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,400

  • 2017 Hyundai Azera in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera

    21,630 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,650

  • 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera Limited

    25,768 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,998

    $235 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Azera in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera

    77,986 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,996

    $668 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera Limited

    36,092 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,670

  • 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera Limited

    44,250 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,481

    $549 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera Limited

    44,074 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,777

  • 2017 Hyundai Azera in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera

    39,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,810

  • 2017 Hyundai Azera in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera

    10,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,998

  • 2017 Hyundai Azera in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera

    37,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,990

    $713 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Azera in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera

    28,553 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,700

  • 2017 Hyundai Azera in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera

    42,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,010

  • 2017 Hyundai Azera in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Azera

    12,524 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,999

    $635 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Azera

Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Great car
John T,12/28/2019
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Bought mine Hyundai Certified July, 2019 with under 10k miles on it. Like a brand new car for under $25k. Comfortable, safe, and peppy. Easy with the 6 to get out of people's way, and no Turbo, so better long term reliability prospects. Been great so far - the Infinity Logic 14 speaker sound really rocks and I am an audiophile! The Limited has those extra wow features some cars that cost $50k do not have. Gas mileage is mediocre but few cars get what is claimed especially with a lot of local driving. The seats are great - a thigh support extender, lumbar, the works.
