Used 2017 Hyundai Azera for Sale Near Me
- 23,890 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,799$1,584 Below Market
Bob Howard Hyundai - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
*ONLY AT BOB HOWARD HYUNDAI . CALL TODAY AT 405-634-8900 ! FINANCING AVAILABLE! BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT! SE HABLA ESPANOL! We are excited to offer this 2017 Hyundai Azera. This Hyundai includes: FIRST AID KIT (PIO) CARPETED FLOOR MATS (PIO) Floor Mats GRAPHITE BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats COMPOSITE CARGO TRAY (PIO) ION SILVER WHEEL LOCKS (PIO) Wheel Locks *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You can tell this 2017 Hyundai Azera has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 23,890mi and appears with a showroom shine. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Hyundai Azera. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Hyundai Azera Limited.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG2HA591715
Stock: HA591715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 1,591 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,998$740 Below Market
CarMax Tucson - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Tucson / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG7HA579074
Stock: 19187157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,284 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,350
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG2HA579077
Stock: 10422174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 19,925 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,620
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG3HA585893
Stock: 10422177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 27,283 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,998
CarMax Garland - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Garland / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG3HA583462
Stock: 18975076
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,611 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,400
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JGXHA583619
Stock: 10427773
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 21,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,650
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG5HA579111
Stock: 10425798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 25,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,998$235 Below Market
CarMax Independence Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Charlotte / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG5HA579901
Stock: 19321066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,996$668 Below Market
Music City Honda - Mt. Juliet / Tennessee
One owner 2017 Hyundai Azera is Fully Loaded. Affordable Luxury w/ Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Blind Spot Monitor, Backup Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Lane Departure Warning and More. Priced Below KBB & Clean CARFAX.6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! 20/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JGXHA583185
Stock: E83185
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 36,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,670
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG2HA586076
Stock: 10422881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 44,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,481$549 Below Market
Crossroads Ford of Apex - Apex / North Carolina
Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Local Trade, Leather Seats, Navigation, Backup Camera, Panoramic Roof, Heated & Cooled Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Camel w/Leather Seating Surfaces.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG1HA591494
Stock: T080188B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 44,074 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,777
Allen Samuels Direct - Euless / Texas
Extra Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 44,058 Miles! REDUCED FROM $21,977!, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City!, $2,200 below NADA Retail! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Panoramic Roof, Non-Smoker vehicle. AFFORDABILITY: Reduced from $21,977. This Azera is priced $2,200 below NADA Retail. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, Heated Driver Seat Hyundai Limited with Hyper White exterior and Camel interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 293 HP at 6400 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "The 293-horsepower V6 is gutsy, and it moves the big sedan around with authority.". Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFH4JG8HA585787
Stock: EHA585787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 39,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,810
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG5HA579092
Stock: 10418211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 10,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,998
CarMax Jackson (MS) - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Jackson / Mississippi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG0HA590839
Stock: 19112462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,990$713 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Hyundai of Anaheim - Anaheim / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG8HA579071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,553 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,700
World Car Kia New Braunfels - New Braunfels / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG4HA579908
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,062 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,010
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG7HA577554
Stock: 10432098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 12,524 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,999$635 Below Market
Hudson Hyundai - Jersey City / New Jersey
2017 Hyundai Azera , CARFAX: 1-Owner, Buy Back Guarantee, Clean Title , $1,000 below NADA Retail Value
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Azera with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHFG4JG8HA579782
Stock: A579782A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
