  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Azera
  4. Used 2008 Hyundai Azera
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(53)
Appraise this car

2008 Hyundai Azera Review

Pros & Cons

  • Attractive interior design with high-end materials, responsive V6, reassuring around-town steering feel, bargain price, outstanding warranty, humongous Ikea-friendly trunk.
  • Prone to a few squeaks and rattles, no auxiliary audio jack, seating position is too high for some, light interior stains easily.
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Hyundai Azera for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Estimate
$2,827 - $5,059
Used Azera for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Like other Hyundais, the Azera is a value leader in its segment, offering a price tag that undercuts top competitors. However, the 2008 Hyundai Azera is more just than a good deal: It feels like a premium car on the inside and delivers on that promise when you actually drive it.

Vehicle overview

The definition of a full-size sedan has changed just a tad over the years. It used to indicate land yachts the size of Connecticut, Landau roofs and abysmal fuel mileage. Today's modern, space-efficient designs and fuel-efficient engines have made full-size sedans a much friendlier form of transportation -- friendly for the driver, environment and parked cars. The 2008 Hyundai Azera is a perfect example of the modern full-sizer -- a sedan that offers ample interior and trunk space, strong power and materials quality that bridges the gap between family and luxury cars.

A loaded Azera Limited graced the Edmunds.com garage for a one-year long-term test and we came away impressed by its jack-of-all-trades nature. From stop-and-go commuting slogs to long-distance highway treks, the Azera soaked up miles with ease. At just a shade under $30,000, our Azera Limited came packed with features normally found on luxury-branded vehicles costing thousands of dollars more. It comes as no surprise, then, that the loaded Azera is the volume seller, as consumers can't ignore such obvious value. Better yet, this Hyundai isn't just a hastily thrown-together collection of features -- its high-quality interior materials, luxurious trappings and solid overall construction come together in a cohesive package that feels like the work of a true premium brand.

For 2008, more standard and optional features have been added to the base-level Azera GLS to make up for the discontinued SE trim. Along with the Veracruz and Santa Fe, the Azera also gets Hyundai's first optional navigation system, sourced from fellow Korean manufacturer LG. Available on the Limited trim level, navigation automatically comes with the upgraded Infinity Logic7 surround-sound system, which integrates its controls into the touchscreen. Satellite radio is also now standard on all Azeras; however, this sedan still goes without an auxiliary audio jack.

So the 2008 Azera is impressive, but how does it fare against the rest of today's modern full-size sedans? Well, the Toyota Avalon is still the way to go if you desire the most luxury and refinement available in a non-luxury-branded full-size car, while the Ford Taurus provides the most interior and trunk space. The Chrysler 300 is a strong choice for those who value performance and style. That leaves the 2008 Hyundai Azera as a well-rounded candidate with a strong engine, comfortable ride, long features list and luxurious interior at a low price. It has everything most full-size sedan buyers are looking for, except for maybe a Landau roof.

2008 Hyundai Azera models

The 2008 Hyundai Azera is a full-size sedan available in two trim levels. The GLS comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), leather-wrapped tilt-telescoping steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a 60/40-split rear seat back, wood grain trim, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, HomeLink and a six-speaker stereo with a CD/MP3 player and satellite radio. The GLS Premium Package adds leather upholstery, five-level heated front seats and a sunroof (also available as a stand-alone option).

The Limited trim level has all of the above features, while adding power-folding outside mirrors with integrated turn signals, power rear sunshade, electroluminescent gauges and a 10-speaker Infinity sound system with in-dash six-CD changer. The Limited's Ultimate Package adds a power tilt-telescoping steering column, power-adjustable pedals, driver memory functions, a wood grain steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers and a 12-speaker Infinity Logic7 surround-sound stereo including subwoofer.

A touchscreen navigation system can be added to the Limited. When so equipped, the six-CD changer is dropped in favor of a single-disc player. Even in Limiteds without the Ultimate Package, the navigation system comes with the Logic7 surround-sound system.

2008 Highlights

The midlevel SE trim is discontinued for the 2008 Hyundai Azera. In its place, the entry-level GLS gains standard 17-inch alloy wheels, satellite radio and additional options. The top-level Limited trim gains a standard sunroof and Infinity sound system, while a navigation system is a new option. The Azera's suspension has been adjusted to improve the ride/handling balance, which is welcome news, as suspension tuning had been one of our few complaints.

Performance & mpg

The 2008 Hyundai Azera GLS comes with a 3.3-liter V6 that produces 234 horsepower and 226 pound-feet of torque. Fuel economy is 18 mpg city and 26 mpg highway. The Azera Limited gets a 3.8-liter V6 making 263 hp and 257 lb-ft of torque. Its fuel economy is 17 mpg city and 26 mpg highway, which is about mid-pack for the full-size family sedan class. Both engines are attached to a five-speed automatic with automanual control. All Azeras are front-wheel drive.

Safety

Hyundai equips every Azera with antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags, rear outboard side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. The Azera scored four out of five stars in government frontal-impact crash tests. It received five stars for front-seat protection in side impacts and four stars for rear-seat protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Azera earned a top score of "Good" for its protection of passengers in frontal offset crashes, and a score of "Acceptable" (the second-highest rating) in side-impact testing.

Driving

For the money, the 2008 Hyundai Azera offers impressive levels of refinement and composure. Road noise is minimal even at high speeds, allowing for quiet conversations in the cabin. Although it never feels as athletic as cars like the Nissan Maxima and Chrysler 300, the Azera Limited's acceleration is brisk, and there's always ample power on tap from the 3.8-liter V6. Shifts from the five-speed auto are quick and smooth, while the brakes managed to stop this sizable vehicle in a tidy 118 feet from 60 mph.

The Azera's handling is on the soft side, but the car feels predictable and secure around turns and the steering has a slick, accurate feel. Its overall driving experience makes it feel smaller and less yacht-like than some other full-size cars. If your garage in the past has been filled with various Toyota sedans, the Azera should be right up your alley.

Interior

Hyundai infuses the Azera's cabin with robust doses of luxury. With good-looking faux wood and metallic piping, materials quality is simply excellent, and those who opt for the Limited will find themselves swaddled in soft, double-stitched leather. However, over the course of Edmunds.com's year-long test of the Azera, the driver seat's light beige leather proved inordinately susceptible to wear and discoloration. Attempts to clean the leather were unsuccessful, so we'd suggest sticking with the black interior option, which looks classier anyway.

Aside from a driving position that can be too high for taller drivers, the Azera's interior is incredibly spacious. The backseat is very comfy, with ample leg- and headroom for just about everyone. The trunk is equally expansive, with 16.6 cubic feet of space and a gigantic opening.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Hyundai Azera.

5(74%)
4(11%)
3(13%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
53 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Azera is a great family car!
2hyundaiowners,08/10/2012
Purchased used in 2009 w/17,000 miles. It has been very good with no maintenance issues. I wanted a Toyota Avalon but they cost thousands more for the same car. Also chose this vehicle because we have had such good luck with our Hyundai Sonata. Everyone that rides in it loves our car. This is a nice luxury vehicle with great features that is very affordable. Hyundai has a great warranty & they have always been very good to deal with, we will buy another Hyundai next time-possibly a Genesis.
Replaced Michelins with Bridgestones
sgtusmc73,09/05/2010
OEM Michelins with lots of rubber were driving me nuts with their noise. Replaced them with Bridgestone Turanzas Serenity. Holy Crapola! What an upgrade in so many ways; it drives like a new car. No more noise and hippity hopping down the bunny trail anymore. And the car drives like it is on a track, unbelievable. Got the tires out the door for $400. Great deal; great tire; finally great handling and cruising and silence - blessed silence. Those Michelins were driving my buggy. Those are the only Michelins I have ever had on a car and they will be the only ones. SemperFi
Still the best value in the land
Ed,09/21/2010
Still the best value. Bought my Azera only six months ago and already put 12,000 miles on it. It's a dream. What a value for the bucks (less than $20K). And I always get looks and comments. Minor annoyances: driver's seat doesn't go back far enough; bumps are over exaggerated. But all in all it's more than likely the best car I've ever owned (and I've owned about 15). Nothing to think about. If you're looking for a great car at a great price - Azera's your only real choice. I'm even thinking about getting another one.
Excellent Car
dragonsol,10/16/2012
A few month ago I have bought a used 2008 Hyundai Azera Limited (Canadian Edition) with 68,000km. Since then, I have driven about 10,000km and managed to get a consistent/avarage 28MPG (25MPG city and 30MPG highway). The car looks good, fun to drive, comfortable and no reliability problems whatsoever. I have purchased an aftermarket DVD/GPS unit with rear view camera to replace the factory radio, so now the vehicle is complete.
See all 53 reviews of the 2008 Hyundai Azera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
234 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Hyundai Azera features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Hyundai Azera

Used 2008 Hyundai Azera Overview

The Used 2008 Hyundai Azera is offered in the following submodels: Azera Sedan. Available styles include GLS 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 5A), and Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Hyundai Azera?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Hyundai Azeras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Hyundai Azera for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Hyundai Azera.

Can't find a used 2008 Hyundai Azeras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Azera for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,472.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,876.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Azera for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,222.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,827.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Hyundai Azera?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Azera lease specials

Related Used 2008 Hyundai Azera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles