Vehicle overview

The definition of a full-size sedan has changed just a tad over the years. It used to indicate land yachts the size of Connecticut, Landau roofs and abysmal fuel mileage. Today's modern, space-efficient designs and fuel-efficient engines have made full-size sedans a much friendlier form of transportation -- friendly for the driver, environment and parked cars. The 2008 Hyundai Azera is a perfect example of the modern full-sizer -- a sedan that offers ample interior and trunk space, strong power and materials quality that bridges the gap between family and luxury cars.

A loaded Azera Limited graced the Edmunds.com garage for a one-year long-term test and we came away impressed by its jack-of-all-trades nature. From stop-and-go commuting slogs to long-distance highway treks, the Azera soaked up miles with ease. At just a shade under $30,000, our Azera Limited came packed with features normally found on luxury-branded vehicles costing thousands of dollars more. It comes as no surprise, then, that the loaded Azera is the volume seller, as consumers can't ignore such obvious value. Better yet, this Hyundai isn't just a hastily thrown-together collection of features -- its high-quality interior materials, luxurious trappings and solid overall construction come together in a cohesive package that feels like the work of a true premium brand.

For 2008, more standard and optional features have been added to the base-level Azera GLS to make up for the discontinued SE trim. Along with the Veracruz and Santa Fe, the Azera also gets Hyundai's first optional navigation system, sourced from fellow Korean manufacturer LG. Available on the Limited trim level, navigation automatically comes with the upgraded Infinity Logic7 surround-sound system, which integrates its controls into the touchscreen. Satellite radio is also now standard on all Azeras; however, this sedan still goes without an auxiliary audio jack.

So the 2008 Azera is impressive, but how does it fare against the rest of today's modern full-size sedans? Well, the Toyota Avalon is still the way to go if you desire the most luxury and refinement available in a non-luxury-branded full-size car, while the Ford Taurus provides the most interior and trunk space. The Chrysler 300 is a strong choice for those who value performance and style. That leaves the 2008 Hyundai Azera as a well-rounded candidate with a strong engine, comfortable ride, long features list and luxurious interior at a low price. It has everything most full-size sedan buyers are looking for, except for maybe a Landau roof.