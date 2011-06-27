  1. Home
2012 Hyundai Azera Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of standard features
  • smooth ride quality
  • quiet and spacious cabin
  • large trunk
  • long warranty coverage.
  • Abundance of hard interior plastic
  • indifferent driving dynamics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The redesigned 2012 Hyundai Azera capitalizes on the Sonata's strengths and adds a healthy dose of spaciousness and luxury. It's a great pick for a large sedan.

Vehicle overview

For the past few years, Hyundai has been redesigning vehicles and rolling out new product like it's been on a Red Bull bender. Lost in the mix, however, has been the large Azera sedan that time -- and seemingly Hyundai -- forgot. But for 2012, Hyundai has finally gotten around to sprinkling the Azera with its fairy dust, and the results are quite impressive.

Slotting in just above the already commendable Sonata and below the more expensive Genesis sedan, the 2012 Hyundai Azera is meant to provide a bit more space and luxurious ambience than the typical midsize sedan. Compared to the previous Azera, the 2012 car is about the same size, but its exterior styling and interior design are much more dramatic and appealing. It's also more expensive than it was before, but with that price increase you get an impressive number of features (leather seating and a navigation system are standard, for instance) and a more powerful, fuel-efficient V6 engine.

On the road, the Azera feels like the large sedan it is, which can be considered praise for its solid poise on the highway as well as a demerit when trying to weave through tight confines. The Hyundai Azera does, however, pull ahead of the competition when it comes to its spacious cabin that has enough room to comfortably seat four tall adults. There's also ample trunk space for their accompanying luggage.

Rivals in the Azera's arena are few, and for the most part, fall just shy of besting the Hyundai. The 2012 Toyota Avalon is likely the Azera's closest competition from a sales volume perspective, but loses points for its elevated interior noise, uninspiring driving dynamics and so-so cabin. The refreshed 2013 Ford Taurus is also worth mentioning, but its compromised visibility and even larger feel keep it out of the top spot. If personality and performance rank higher on your must-have list, the 2012 Chrysler 300 will likely suit you better. We'd also recommend checking out Hyundai's Genesis. But in the end, the 2012 Hyundai Azera rises to the top for its all-around goodness.

2012 Hyundai Azera models

The 2012 Hyundai Azera is classified as a large sedan and is offered in a single, well-appointed trim level. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated mirrors, leather upholstery, a 10-way adjustable driver seat, an eight-way adjustable front passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front and rear seats, a chilled glovebox, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, a navigation system, BlueLink telematics and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod/USB audio interface and HD radio.

The only Azera option is a Technology package, which adds 19-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, xenon headlights, a power rear sunshade, manual side window sunshades, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver seat memory functions, a driver seat cushion extension, ventilated front seats, rear parking sensors, interior ambient lighting and a premium Infinity 12-speaker sound system.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Hyundai Azera has been completely redesigned. Highlights include more dramatic styling, additional standard features and a more powerful V6 engine.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2012 Hyundai Azera is a 3.3-liter V6 that produces 293 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission offered and sends power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds instrumented testing, the Azera accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, which is a bit quicker than average for a large sedan. Fuel economy is about average for the segment, at an EPA-estimated 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 23 mpg in combined driving.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2012 Hyundai Azera include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver-side knee airbag and active front head restraints. Hyundai's BlueLink (which is similar to GM's OnStar service) also provides SOS assistance and automatic crash notification.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Azera came to a stop from 60 mph in 126 feet, which is average in this class. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Azera its highest score of "Good" for the car's performance in frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

The 2012 Hyundai Azera accelerates to highway speeds with confidence, but lacks the kind of power to be considered truly impressive. The automatic transmission executes gearchanges smoothly, but also rather slowly, which reinforces the car's leisurely attitude. So, too, does the soft suspension that soaks up bumps and ruts with ease. But the Azera is still well-behaved and very predictable if driven hard or when avoidance maneuvers are needed. Furthermore, it doesn't feel floaty on the highway. Altogether, the 2012 Hyundai Azera drives and feels very much like the aspiring luxury sedan it is, with no surprises for better or worse.

Interior

Both from the outside and within, the 2012 Hyundai Azera can easily be thought of as a well-fed Sonata. The quality of the leather upholstery is nice enough to convince you that you're in a true luxury sedan, but the abundance of hard plastics will bring you right back to reality. Much of the Azera's interior design is reminiscent of the more commonplace Sonata, which for some could be a more interesting alternative to more austere luxury cabins.

Styling and materials aside, the Azera is exceptionally roomy. A multitude of driver seat adjustments ensure a comfortable position for any body type and there's enough head- and legroom to accommodate 6-footers in any seat. The 16.3-cubic-foot trunk is similarly generous, making it one of the largest in its class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Hyundai Azera.

5(77%)
4(7%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(9%)
4.5
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This car will convert Hyundai snobs!
larryhat1,12/31/2012
I just turned 5,000 miles on my new 2012 Azera and I love it more every day! This is the best entry level luxury car there is. The body design, coupled with the lighting screams nothing but class. Premium comfort comes from within on this car. The controls are laid out very well, and the all around the cabin accent lighting in a nice touch. Plush seating is very important to me and this ride has it in spades. Being that you can get all that for well under $40k, it is an unbelievable buy! Lastly, on a trip from Virginia to Texas using only interstate highways, I averaged 33 mpg!
Can't beat the value for the price!
go4it2,08/09/2012
Impressive roominess in the cabin with far better seats then the over price would suggest. Nice comfortable ride with MPGs to spare.
From Mercedes to Hyundai
Cameron,06/11/2018
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
I have owned a Jaguar a Benz and a Lincoln. I love my Hyundai. For and entry level luxury sedan it's well worth it. I bought it used with 33k on it. Now have 40k and it feels fine. Runs strong fast comfortable just and all around great car. Haven't had the rough idle and plan to keep maintain
Watch out for that suspension
W Fisher,05/21/2019
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
Suspension parts wear out very close to the 100,000 mile warranty expiration Shocks struts and various other sway bar and connections all wore out at 115,000 miles. Rides like a truck from the 1950s now. $2,500 to fix. This is my second Azera and my last.
See all 13 reviews of the 2012 Hyundai Azera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
293 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2012 Hyundai Azera features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Hyundai Azera
More About This Model

Hyundai's march to the top over the last couple of years has been impressive to say the least. Vehicles from the Korean manufacturer have gone from afterthoughts in their market segments to class leaders thanks to sharp styling, a wealth of standard and optional features and a very generous warranty. The completely redesigned 2012 Hyundai Azera capitalizes on the brand's recent success, and it seems to take the Hyundai toward the premium market where you might find entry-level versions of cars from premium brands like Acura, Infiniti and Lexus.

As part of this effort, this all-new second-generation Azera straddles the line between Hyundai's relatively commonplace Sonata and the stately Genesis sedan in terms of size, refinement and price. The question is, can a place really be found for what is really just a bigger, slightly more luxurious Sonata? But if you can ignore this existential question, you'll be pleased to discover that the Hyundai Azera is a praiseworthy sedan that scores well where it matters most.

As such, the Azera compares favorably against some fairly accomplished rivals. We position the Hyundai in direct competition with the 2012 Toyota Avalon, as both deliver similar levels of sensible luxury while placing a low priority on athleticism. Drivers seeking a little more sporting fun with their large sedans would be well advised to check out the 2012 Acura TL or 2012 Chrysler 300, while those looking for more style will appreciate the 2012 Volkswagen CC. That said, if a comparably equipped Hyundai Sonata leaves you wanting more in the way of interior space, the Azera is the obvious choice for only a few thousand dollars more.

