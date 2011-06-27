Vehicle overview

For the past few years, Hyundai has been redesigning vehicles and rolling out new product like it's been on a Red Bull bender. Lost in the mix, however, has been the large Azera sedan that time -- and seemingly Hyundai -- forgot. But for 2012, Hyundai has finally gotten around to sprinkling the Azera with its fairy dust, and the results are quite impressive.

Slotting in just above the already commendable Sonata and below the more expensive Genesis sedan, the 2012 Hyundai Azera is meant to provide a bit more space and luxurious ambience than the typical midsize sedan. Compared to the previous Azera, the 2012 car is about the same size, but its exterior styling and interior design are much more dramatic and appealing. It's also more expensive than it was before, but with that price increase you get an impressive number of features (leather seating and a navigation system are standard, for instance) and a more powerful, fuel-efficient V6 engine.

On the road, the Azera feels like the large sedan it is, which can be considered praise for its solid poise on the highway as well as a demerit when trying to weave through tight confines. The Hyundai Azera does, however, pull ahead of the competition when it comes to its spacious cabin that has enough room to comfortably seat four tall adults. There's also ample trunk space for their accompanying luggage.

Rivals in the Azera's arena are few, and for the most part, fall just shy of besting the Hyundai. The 2012 Toyota Avalon is likely the Azera's closest competition from a sales volume perspective, but loses points for its elevated interior noise, uninspiring driving dynamics and so-so cabin. The refreshed 2013 Ford Taurus is also worth mentioning, but its compromised visibility and even larger feel keep it out of the top spot. If personality and performance rank higher on your must-have list, the 2012 Chrysler 300 will likely suit you better. We'd also recommend checking out Hyundai's Genesis. But in the end, the 2012 Hyundai Azera rises to the top for its all-around goodness.