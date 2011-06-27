Used 2005 Honda Insight Consumer Reviews
Thanks to American Honda
This car is a fantastic design. Unfortunatly it was my bad luck to get one of the lemons? I bought this car because of my long commutes for work and visiting family. Since 2001 with 170K on the car, the Insight has gone through 2 secondary batteries, and 2 main battery system failures! Not to mention several visits because of a bad 02 sensor. In addition the CAT converter had to be replaced at $500.00 out my pocket! Had I paid for the system failures out of pocket it would have been over 12,000 dollars!! Its all I can do to keep up with repairs plus make the monthly payments. I've tried to get out of this contract, but I'm STUCK!
Best Caar Ever
I've owned cars for 68 years. Raced sports cars 17 years and built own engines. This is finest automotive creation I ever owned. Engineering masterpiece! Met Honda wnen racing at Suzuka. Toured Honda plants and saw excllencce. Drove Insight Bellcvue,Wa to Monterey,Ca twice. Over 60 M/G at times. NO environmental effrcts (which robs a LOT of HP)
Great car for two
Great car for two, compliments my other vehicle (LX470) nicely. Fun to drive, small enough, great design (well, exerior looks are different, no question). I just love it for fule economy, it gets me anywhere for basically nothing, still stylish and great dashboard.
windows
you need to get side vents that let you have the window down and not let rain in.The builds up alot of heat when parked in sun the vents would allow the heat to escape. Something like shade vent makes for other cars. My car is a 2002 Insight. Your 2005 doesn,t look much different.I am afraid the heat might cause windows to popout. thanks
Homda Insight
Its fun to drive, feels safe, gets great gas milage, is a little cramped in the back seat, but most small cars are, seats are a little uncomfortable on very long trips
