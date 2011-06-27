Estimated values
2005 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,286
|$3,375
|$3,963
|Clean
|$2,048
|$3,033
|$3,564
|Average
|$1,573
|$2,348
|$2,766
|Rough
|$1,098
|$1,664
|$1,969
Estimated values
2005 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback w/Air Conditioning (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,410
|$3,516
|$4,114
|Clean
|$2,159
|$3,159
|$3,700
|Average
|$1,658
|$2,447
|$2,872
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,734
|$2,044
Estimated values
2005 Honda Insight 2dr Hatchback (1.0L 3cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,458
|$3,629
|$4,261
|Clean
|$2,203
|$3,261
|$3,832
|Average
|$1,692
|$2,525
|$2,974
|Rough
|$1,181
|$1,789
|$2,117