Used 2006 GMC Yukon SL Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Yukon
Overview
$34,705
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$34,705
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$34,705
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/494 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$34,705
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
$34,705
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
$34,705
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
$34,705
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
$34,705
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$34,705
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$34,705
Front head room40.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$34,705
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$34,705
Front track65 in.
Maximum cargo capacity104.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4978 lbs.
Gross weight6500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place63.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22 degrees
Maximum payload1522 lbs.
Angle of departure15 degrees
Length198.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height76.7 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
$34,705
Exterior Colors
  • Blue
  • Green
  • Woodland Green
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yelow
  • Dark Toreador Red
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Onyx Black
  • Blue-Green Crystal
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
Interior Colors
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter, vinyl
  • Pewter/Dark Pewter, cloth
  • Neutral/Shale, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$34,705
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$34,705
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$34,705
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
