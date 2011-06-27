Used 2006 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews
Yukon Opinon
I've own this Denali for four years, and I give it high marks on almost everything. I've also own a Ford Expedition and Toyotas Sequioa, and all have good and bad traits. Denali has the best motor, driver comfort, convenience options, and the reliablility has been great. The back seats suck for adult comfort, but my small kids like the captains chairs. The cheaply made front dash and instrument panel peel away. The dash and skweaky door panels are irritating enough to shop at Toyota or Ford next time. The space behind the third seat is stupidly small, and needs to be big enough for a cooler and a couple luggage bags.
Good bang for the buck
Bought used in 2009, although I have a 5.3 and it is only 2wd. It rides and drives smooth. Local dealership sold it to me for 15,000$ with 49,000mi when it BB for 19,000$ at the time, found out it had a bad battery, rear right passenger window didn't work, and the dvd system was going out, not to mention the water pump was leaking. The starter went out as well.I replaced all with better more reliable parts, jokes on the dealership, the only challenging repair was replacing the DVD system with a bigger screen system.Very spacious interior, a little cheap with plastic but I can over look that due to the good reliability.Fits a family of 5 comfortably,if you want more trunk space buy an XL.
Great!
This vehicle has been unbelievable! I've already put 216,000 miles on it and the only thing replaced were the rear shocks and load leveling pump. I tow a boat 26' boat with incredible ease. Great power and handling. I owned two Ford Expeditions before and they can't hold a candle to the Yukon Denali. Great comfort (I drive over 200 miles/day). If the car went down tomorrow I would still feel I got my money's worth. Can't wait for the next one.
My 2006 Yukon
My Yukon rides better than my 2004 Tahoe. It has great performance, acceptable fuel economy, and is very comfortable on the road.
Great SUV for safety and style
My husband has been begging me for years to go hunting with him. Of course, I refuse. Bambi? Come on! Well after a trip thru the Rockies I can say that he will now have a harder time convincing me go. I can officially say that I have been hunting once and I am one for one. Yup! 100% deer slayer. Or should I be honest and say my Yukon is? I was so skeptical about buying a vehicle this size, but after a mule deer ran right out in front of me at dusk in the Rockies I am not skeptical anymore. And, the On-Star system was awesome. I couldn't get a signal on my cell phone, but they came right thru. They contacted the local sheriff and my husband. I love my Yukon! I am averaging 17 mpg. Thanks GMC
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon
Related Used 2006 GMC Yukon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana