Used 2006 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews

Yukon Opinon GM Opinion , 05/06/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I've own this Denali for four years, and I give it high marks on almost everything. I've also own a Ford Expedition and Toyotas Sequioa, and all have good and bad traits. Denali has the best motor, driver comfort, convenience options, and the reliablility has been great. The back seats suck for adult comfort, but my small kids like the captains chairs. The cheaply made front dash and instrument panel peel away. The dash and skweaky door panels are irritating enough to shop at Toyota or Ford next time. The space behind the third seat is stupidly small, and needs to be big enough for a cooler and a couple luggage bags. Report Abuse

Good bang for the buck bigricky77 , 09/14/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought used in 2009, although I have a 5.3 and it is only 2wd. It rides and drives smooth. Local dealership sold it to me for 15,000$ with 49,000mi when it BB for 19,000$ at the time, found out it had a bad battery, rear right passenger window didn't work, and the dvd system was going out, not to mention the water pump was leaking. The starter went out as well.I replaced all with better more reliable parts, jokes on the dealership, the only challenging repair was replacing the DVD system with a bigger screen system.Very spacious interior, a little cheap with plastic but I can over look that due to the good reliability.Fits a family of 5 comfortably,if you want more trunk space buy an XL. Report Abuse

Great! Jerry , 04/14/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This vehicle has been unbelievable! I've already put 216,000 miles on it and the only thing replaced were the rear shocks and load leveling pump. I tow a boat 26' boat with incredible ease. Great power and handling. I owned two Ford Expeditions before and they can't hold a candle to the Yukon Denali. Great comfort (I drive over 200 miles/day). If the car went down tomorrow I would still feel I got my money's worth. Can't wait for the next one. Report Abuse

My 2006 Yukon Nick Ruggeri , 11/09/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My Yukon rides better than my 2004 Tahoe. It has great performance, acceptable fuel economy, and is very comfortable on the road. Report Abuse