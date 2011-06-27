Estimated values
1995 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$660
|$1,346
|$1,690
|Clean
|$601
|$1,227
|$1,546
|Average
|$484
|$988
|$1,259
|Rough
|$367
|$748
|$972
Estimated values
1995 GMC Safari SLT 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$725
|$1,466
|$1,838
|Clean
|$661
|$1,336
|$1,682
|Average
|$532
|$1,076
|$1,369
|Rough
|$403
|$815
|$1,057
Estimated values
1995 GMC Safari SLX 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$647
|$1,283
|$1,602
|Clean
|$589
|$1,169
|$1,465
|Average
|$474
|$941
|$1,193
|Rough
|$359
|$713
|$921
Estimated values
1995 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$727
|$1,408
|$1,749
|Clean
|$662
|$1,283
|$1,600
|Average
|$533
|$1,033
|$1,303
|Rough
|$404
|$783
|$1,005
Estimated values
1995 GMC Safari SLX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$563
|$1,150
|$1,445
|Clean
|$513
|$1,048
|$1,322
|Average
|$413
|$843
|$1,077
|Rough
|$313
|$639
|$831
Estimated values
1995 GMC Safari 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$607
|$1,158
|$1,433
|Clean
|$553
|$1,055
|$1,311
|Average
|$445
|$850
|$1,068
|Rough
|$337
|$644
|$824
Estimated values
1995 GMC Safari 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$536
|$1,133
|$1,433
|Clean
|$489
|$1,032
|$1,311
|Average
|$393
|$831
|$1,068
|Rough
|$298
|$630
|$824
Estimated values
1995 GMC Safari SLE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,196
|$1,485
|Clean
|$564
|$1,090
|$1,358
|Average
|$454
|$877
|$1,106
|Rough
|$344
|$665
|$853