Used 1995 GMC Safari for Sale Near Me

5 listings
Safari Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
  • 1999 GMC Safari SL
    used

    1999 GMC Safari SL

    131,444 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2004 GMC Safari in Silver
    used

    2004 GMC Safari

    111,737 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

  • 2005 GMC Safari in Light Brown
    used

    2005 GMC Safari

    125,397 miles

    $5,587

  • 2005 GMC Safari in White
    used

    2005 GMC Safari

    172,792 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,000

  • 2005 GMC Safari in Silver
    used

    2005 GMC Safari

    72,320 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,967

  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Great Minivan
Southern Moon,07/12/2002
My wife and I bought a '95 Safari used in May of '97 with 80,000 miles on it. Knowing how much we drive and knowing that we don't hurt our vehicles with highway miles, we decided to buy it. I can't possibly explain here what a wonderful minivan it's been. No electrical trouble (like some say), no drivetrain trouble, no engine trouble, solid as a rock. We've done regular routine maintenance type things but if ever you wanted to read about a satisfied GM product customer, I'm him. Gas mileage 20+, set of tires every 65-75K, brakes twice lifetime, oil/air filter every 4K- that's about all you do.
