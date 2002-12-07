Used 1995 GMC Safari for Sale Near Me

SLE!! 8-PASSENGER!! ONLY 72,320 MILES!! REAR DUTCH DOORS!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER LOCKS!! ALL NEW BRAKE LINES!! NEW FRONT BRAKES!! 2005 GMC SAFARI SLE 8-PASSENGER, 4.3L V6 ENGINE UNDER THE HOOD, 4-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CLEAN CARFAX!! NO ACCIDENTS!! LETS GO OVER ALL THE OPTIONS!! 8-PASSENGER SEATING, 2ND AND 3RD ROWS ARE REMOVABLE AND WILL FIT SHEETS OF PLYWOOD!! REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER OUTSIDE MIRRORS, ALUMINUM WHEELS, DEEP TINTED GLASS, REAR A/C, REAR DUTCH DOORS, YOUR NOT GOING TO FIND ANOTHER ONE WITH THESE TYES OF MILES IN THIS GOOD OF SHAPE EVER EVER AGAIN!! FIRST ONE HERE WINS ON THIS ONE!! SEE YA SOON...LET'S GO PLACES!!

***WV STATE INSPECTED, ***ONE OWNER, ***CLEAN AUTOCHECK, ***Please call our King Motors location for this vehicle 1-304-901-5176, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, AM/FM radio, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electric Release, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Power Adjust Black Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Rear Dutch Doors, Rear-Window Wiper/Washer, Remote Keyless Entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel. 2005 GMC Safari SLE 8 Passenger SLE 8 Passenger RWDAS IS VEHICLE SOLD OUT OF STATE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS COMPLETELY OUT OF WARRANTY. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY OR GAURANTEE FROM HAGERSTOWN FORD. CUSTOMER TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY TO GET VEHICLE INSPECTED IN THEIR RESIDENTIAL STATE (WHICH IS NOT MARYLAND). THE CUSTOMER UNDERSTANDS IF THE MOTOR BLOWS UP, OR THE TRANSMISSION LOCKS UP ON THEIR WAY HOME, HAGERSTOWN FORD HAS ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATION TO REPAIR OR SHARE IN THE COST OF REPAIRS. CUSTOMER ALSO UNDERSTANDS IF THEIR HOME STATE REQUIRES ANY REPAIRS WHATSOEVER TO GET THIS VEHICLE INSPECTED, THE CUSTOMER IS RESPONSIBLE TO PAY FOR THOSE COSTS!

We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. Vehicles delivered to your home or work. Sales transactions made over the phone or email. Complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. Light Autumnwood Metallic 2005 GMC Safari SLE 8 Passenger Recent Arrival! Quality Buick, GMC, Cadillac - Operated by the Stevenson family since 1958! Just 20 minutes from St Louis Lambert Airport! All vehicle maintenance and inspections completed by our Union Certified Technicians. Quality.....its not just our name! Passenger Van Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 16/21 City/Highway MPG

Due to our amazing pricing, please call before coming down to ensure the vehicle is still available! **CLEAN CARFAX**, Safari SLE 8 Passenger, Passenger Van, Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Pewter Metallic, Medium Gray Cloth, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Power windows, Programmable Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Cargo Panel Doors, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX.Georgia's oldest Buick GMC dealer for over 35 years!

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Safari searches: