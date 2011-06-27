1990 Ford Thunderbird Review
Other years
Used Thunderbird for Sale
1990 Highlights
Thirty-fifth anniversary model. No changes.
gts,10/13/2002
Best auto I have ever owned. I have 155,000 on it. Wish I could buy another
Franky_402,03/13/2008
I bought this car on my birthday, and the five speed is awesome. I have killed many a Mustang in this car. It was very advanced for its age, and well thought out! Some people complain about the head gaskets. I would rather replace those than the whole engine block! Moonroof, cd player, power everything, ke, auto belts, very smooth ride and turning!
Big Dog,12/23/2009
I''ve had several Fords and two T- Bird. My first was an `85 that lost an argument with a snow plow. I ordered a bright red 1989, but it came it was white; I said I'd take it only if they painted it red. They refused but ordered it again; I received it as a 1990. I wasn't disappointed. Great looking, great handling (smaller turning radius than my wife's Subaru). Living in Chicago and New York I mainly drove my T-Bird long distances, and they were dream drives. I once rented a non-SC for 3 weeks while shooting a Rte. 66 documentary. It was good, but my SC was far better. Wish I had it now, but times changed and I aged, so I donated it to charity.
BG316,08/08/2002
Awesome car. Would buy brand new one if they still made 'em like this. Only problem is valve cover gaskets give out easily. 140,500 on my supercharged T- Bird and it's been from one end of the country to the other. Still a daily driver.
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
