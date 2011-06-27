Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $9,995Great Deal | $1,840 below market
2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe88,740 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tucson Auto Sales - Tucson / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A53Y104649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,019Great Deal | $1,231 below market
2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium108,847 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee'sLos precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A73Y104331
Stock: AD104331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,900
2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe64,947 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Executive Auto Gallery - Walnutport / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A73Y113899
Stock: 113899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$13,988Good Deal | $1,222 below market
2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe69,315 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS! PREMIUM SOFT TOP AND REMOVABLE HARD TOP IMMACULATE GARAGE KEPT SUPER CLEAN COLLECTOR EDITION FUN IN THE SUN RACE CAR ALL MAINTENANCE UPDATED INCLUDING FRONT END STEERING AND SUPENSION PARTS $600 CAR COVER INCLUDED! WE HAVE SEVERAL FUN IN THE SUN RACE CARS AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A43Y113973
Stock: 113973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $16,997Good Deal | $1,291 below market
2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe41,868 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rick Hendrick Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Charleston / South Carolina
Deluxe trim. Excellent Condition, ONLY 41,868 Miles! Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Alloy Wheels, "Fun to drive and fun to be seen driving." -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMulti-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control, Bucket Seats.OPTION PACKAGESLEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD). Ford Deluxe with Desert Sky Blue exterior and Black Ink interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 280 HP at 6000 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Fully Serviced, Extremely Low Miles, One of the few in the market, Rare vehicle! PRICED TO SALE ! LEATHER SEATSEXPERTS RAVE"Fun to drive and fun to be seen driving, the Thunderbird successfully straddles a fine line between luxury and performance." -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERThis dealership charges closing fees on a motor vehicle sales contract. It is a charge that is permitted but not required by law (Section 37-2-307). The full cash price charged at any dealership depends on many factors, including all products and services bought with the vehicle.The closing fee charged by Rick Hendrick Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM, 1468 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29407 will not exceed $549.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A73Y101655
Stock: DL00783G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $13,888Fair Deal | $551 below market
2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe69,828 milesDelivery available*
Auto Plaza Ford - Fredericktown / Missouri
THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICING ANYWHERE!! Must SEE - this one wont last long at this price. THE ALL NEW AUTO PLAZA FORD OF FREDERICKTOWN -573-783-6432 THE BEST FINANCING AVAILABLE!! Come in for a test drive. Thanks for looking and we hope to hear from you. Price includes $1,000 trade assist (trade must be 2010 or newer). Your above price does not include our $199 admin fee. Tax,title, and license are extra.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A23Y101143
Stock: J1158B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,981Good Deal | $1,169 below market
2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe79,187 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
H&R Auto - Arlington / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60AX3Y108132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $22,900
2003 Ford Thunderbird undefined14,310 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Forrester Lincoln - Chambersburg / Pennsylvania
2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium, With Hardtop, White, Heated Leather Seats, 17 Chrome Wheels, Audiophile ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-CD, 1-Owner, Senior Auto Enthusiast, Local Vehicle, Serviced Here Since New, Always Garaged, Never in snow. Accident Free AutoCheck History Report, Power Locks - Windows and Mirrors, Steering Wheel Controls, Fog Lamps, Power Drivers and Passenger Seats, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control, 3.9L V8 DOHC 32V, 5-Speed Automatic.We are the #1 rated Lincoln dealer in PA based on DealerRater customer reviews and a 20-time recipient of Lincoln Motor Company's President's Award for customer sales/service satisfaction.If you are looking for the best value in used car prices, Forrester Lincoln is the place. Family owned and operated since 1965, we are committed to getting you the best deal on a pre-owned vehicle. We do extensive market research to determine what similar vehicles are selling for and price our vehicles to be the best value. This enables us to provide the most competitive prices on our entire inventory. We survey thousands of used car websites to maintain our competitive edge. www.ForresterLincoln.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A53Y111522
Stock: 21862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- $19,598
2003 Ford Thunderbird undefined18,470 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jay Wolfe Toyota - Kansas City / Missouri
Low Low Miles, Local Trade In, Leather Seats, SUPER RARE FIND !, Convertible HardTop. Clean CARFAX.We'll buy your car, even if you don't buy one from us!Evening Black 2003 Ford Thunderbird RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.9L V8 DOHC 32VOdometer is 43895 miles below market average!Here at Jay Wolfe Toyota, we've been happily serving the Kansas City area for 60 years! For sales, service, and parts we are easy to work with and love creating customers for life. Please visit our website at http://www.jaywolfetoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60AX3Y101360
Stock: TP10398A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Price Drop$18,500
2003 Ford Thunderbird undefined17,303 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fuller Chevrolet GMC - Rockland / Maine
Super low mileage T-bird. Excellet shape. Has the hard top and boot with sale. Don't miss this one!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A03Y102016
Stock: UC60056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $18,999Fair Deal
2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium22,794 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TSG Auto - Parker / Colorado
**** JUST IN FOLKS! THIS 2003 FORD THUNDERBIRD HAS JUST ARRIVED TO US AND IS READY FOR YOUR TEST DRIVE! IN GREAT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT WITH A CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX RECORD AND IS THROUGH OUR SERVICE/DETAIL CENTER! READY FOR COLORADO WITH A POWERFUL 3.9L V8 ENGINE AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AND REMOVABLE HARD TOP! COME ON IN TODAY TO TAKE THIS BEAUTY FOR A SPIN AT YOUR LOCAL AND ALWAYS FRIENDLY TSG AUTO!**** Pre-Owned Car Disclosure:Subject to prior sale. Quoted price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions. Tax Tag Registration fees NOT included. Advertised price includes Delivery and Handling fee of $399.00. Visit our website for details. Standard features are based upon trim level. Accessories options and color may vary. All prices specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact us for the most current information. Special APR with Approved Credit or on Approved Credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A73Y104653
Stock: 104653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$15,999
2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium64,048 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bedrock Motors - Rogers / Minnesota
V8!! PREMIUM PACKAGE!! HARD TOP!! LEATHER!! HEATED SEATS!! DUAL ZONE CLIMATE!! POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS!! POWER SEAT!! GREAT VEHICLES AT GREAT PRICES AT A GREAT LOCATION. 13830 NORTHDALE BOULEVARD, ROGERS MN 55374 763-428-5555
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A73Y100554
Stock: 9646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $14,577
2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium81,633 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodhouse Ford - Blair / Nebraska
Only 81,633 Miles! Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Ford Thunderbird boasts a Gas V8 3.9L/238 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windshield-mounted antenna, Variable-delay auto on/off headlamps, Variable-assist pwr steering.* This Ford Thunderbird Features the Following Options *Variable cam timing, Traction control, Storage shelf behind seats, Steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Speed control w/steering wheel-mounted controls, Solar tinted glass, Security alarm system, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (prevents start of vehicle w/o encoded ignition key, Remote/keyless entry system-inc: remote pwr door lock & decklid release, Rear window defroster.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ford Thunderbird come see us at Woodhouse Ford, 2546 S Highway 30, Blair, NE 68008. Just minutes away!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A93Y100295
Stock: T201496F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $8,852Fair Deal
2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium122,810 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capital Hyundai of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / North Carolina
LOCAL TRADE-IN AND A CLEAN CARFAX! EXCELLENT MILES (LESS THAN 7500 PER YEAR)This Ford Thunderbird has a dependable Gas V8 3.9L/238 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windshield-mounted antenna, Variable-delay auto on/off headlamps, Variable-assist pwr steering, Variable cam timing, Traction control.*This Ford Thunderbird Features the Following Options *Storage shelf behind seats, Steering wheel-mounted audio controls, Speed control w/steering wheel-mounted controls, Solar tinted glass, Security alarm system, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (prevents start of vehicle w/o encoded ignition key, Removeable hard top w/storage cart & cover, Remote/keyless entry system-inc: remote pwr door lock & decklid release, Rear window defroster, Rear wheel drive, Pwr windows-inc: driver-side express down, Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column, Pwr mirrors, Pwr door locks w/autolock feature, Pwr decklid release w/auxiliary manual release behind driver seat.*Why Buy From Capital Hyundai of Jacksonville *Capital Automotive Group, has been in business in the Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington and now Jacksonville Markets for over 30 Years! We have a great selection of New vehicles and with over 1000 carefully selected used cars in stock to choose from. We have the right car at the right price for everyone! All of our used cars go through a detailed multi-point inspection to ensure you and your family's safety come first. If it doesn't pass, it doesn't go on our lot. Shop Capital First and let us earn your trust! Call, Click or Stop By!*Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ford Thunderbird come see us at Capital Hyundai of Jacksonville, 2325 N. Marine Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28546. Just minutes away!*Added Accessories*Price online does not include added accessories such as Wheel Locks $99.00, Nitrogen $49.00, Mud Guards $258.00, Door Handle Protectors $169.00, Bumper Applique $199.00, Paint and Fabric Protection $199.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A03Y112769
Stock: DT21H5732B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- $12,956
2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe98,163 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Robberson Ford Lincoln of Bend - Bend / Oregon
HAS HARD TOP!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60AX3Y111760
Stock: P17728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Price Drop$18,995
2003 Ford Thunderbird undefined40,227 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kunes Country Ford Lincoln - Sterling / Illinois
This 2003 FORD THUNDERBIRD is picture PERFECT!!! It's a hardtop convertible with a soft top included too! You get the best of the best here!! It's locally owned and loved, well kept inside and out, all the original factory books and manuals are in the glove box, 2D Convertible, 3.9L V8 DOHC 32V, 5-Speed Automatic, Whisper White, Black Ink w/Reclining Front Leather Bucket Seats. Odometer is 14511 miles below market average!Just imagine pulling this amazing Ford Thunderbird into your driveway at home. You get out, lock it up and give it one last look before going inside. You smile, the moonlight reflects off the hood, an owl hoots in the distance. You know you made the right choice, and you've found your new baby. Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A23Y110523
Stock: SP5360A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- Price Drop$19,800
2003 Ford Thunderbird undefined33,520 milesDelivery available*
Malloy Cadillac - Winchester / Virginia
Brand New Paint!! Looks like new!, 8 Speakers, Audiophile ETR AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6-CD, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power windows, Premium audio system: Audiophile, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. 3.9L V8 DOHC 32V RWD Torch Red Odometer is 28538 miles below market average! SOME OF THE BEST DEALS IN THE TRI-STATE!!! 120 POINT INSPECTION & REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY. CHECK THEM ALL OUT AT www.malloychevy.com. Some of the Best Prices in the Tri-State!!! ***Most Vehicles Come with 4 Month or 4,000 Miles 100% Power Train Warranty*** Check Out all Our Inventory At www.malloychevy.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A63Y100710
Stock: 94374A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $6,998Fair Deal
2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium128,688 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Carmania Auto - Buena Park / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FAHP60A03Y103442
Stock: 3442
Certified Pre-Owned: No