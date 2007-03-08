Used 2005 Ford Thunderbird
Pros & Cons
- Silky-smooth V8, cool retro styling, relaxed yet capable handling, available hardtop.
- Minimal trunk space, lackluster interior design, no manual transmission offered.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Fun to drive and fun to be seen driving, the Thunderbird successfully straddles a fine line between luxury and performance.
2005 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Only has 2 seats and limited space in the interior for additional items. Trunk is more than adequate to accommodate luggage or golf clubs. A really neat cruising car! Takes you back to the good old days of T-Bird but with modern updates (air conditioning, cruise control, dual climate control, power disc brakes, 12 volt system, cd player, power steering & brakes, and other nice updates). Will cruise down the roadway with the best ! My T-Bird is a 2005 50th anniversary model convertible, color is red with black leather interior, black convertible top w/ electric defrost, and a Ford T-Bird white hardtop with round portal and electric defrost.Whenever we travel the vehicle commands interest, attention, and questions from both the curious and admirers! No regrets or concerns regarding my purchase of this great road car. Uses premium fuel but delivers 22-25 mpg even traveling the interstates at 65-70 miles per hour. Get one while the price is still reasonable, and target the 2005 50th Anniversary model T-Bird for the best holding value.
I am in love with this car!It drives like a dream, yet has the power of a jet planeI have never gone out without at least 2 or 3 people telling me that I have a great car. They yell over to me at traffic lights ,stop signs and parking lots. I feel like a rock star! I think so highly of this car, that I have included it in my will. I never want it to leave the family.
I have always loved the Classic Birds. I used to help my brother Jeff restore them when we were growing up. So when the Retro Birds came out, I had to get one. I waited until the last year & got my 2005 50th Anniversary Thunderbird "Cashmere" Edition #884/1500. This is a very solid car!I trust this car impicitly, having driven it cross-country twice and drive it daily. Still have had NO problems -except a little COP issue (not police officers!), & that's why I gave "Build Quality" a 9. But beyond that, eveything works very well. I got a solid 22mpg city/hwy mix but since I put on a K&N cold air intake I'm up around 24+ even with my driving. I hope you enjoy driving one as much as I do! Peace!
Love this car. Loved it when it came out but was hoping for a standard transmission. Of course that is impossible now days. Car is not really a sports car, more of a sporty couple. It handles great but is no racer. I'd like it to be a little more stiff in the turns but for most people, they'd rather have the comfort ride. Haven't had to put a nickel into it since I've owned it. great car.
Features & Specs
|Premium 2dr Convertible
3.9L 8cyl 5A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 2
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Deluxe 2dr Convertible
3.9L 8cyl 5A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 2
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
How much should I pay for a 2005 Ford Thunderbird?
The least-expensive 2005 Ford Thunderbird is the 2005 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,355.
Other versions include:
- Premium 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $39,415
- Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $38,355
Used 2005 Ford Thunderbird Overview
The Used 2005 Ford Thunderbird is offered in the following submodels: Thunderbird Convertible. Available styles include Premium 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A), and Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A).
