2005 Ford Thunderbird

2005 Ford Thunderbird
List Price Range
$15,990 - $19,250
Consumer Rating
(80)

Pros & Cons

  • Silky-smooth V8, cool retro styling, relaxed yet capable handling, available hardtop.
  • Minimal trunk space, lackluster interior design, no manual transmission offered.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Fun to drive and fun to be seen driving, the Thunderbird successfully straddles a fine line between luxury and performance.

2005 Highlights

New this year are 50th anniversary exterior badges, newly styled aluminum applique trim on the doors and center stack, new map pockets on the seat backs and a handful of color changes.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford Thunderbird.

5 star reviews: 85%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 1%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 80 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • driving experience
  • handling & steering
  • ride quality
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • engine
  • acceleration
  • road noise
  • fuel efficiency
  • wheels & tires
  • brakes
  • technology
  • steering wheel
  • cup holders
  • emission system
  • interior
  • comfort
  • value
  • visibility
  • seats
  • doors
  • maintenance & parts
  • lights
  • electrical system
  • dashboard
  • towing
  • oil
  • infotainment system
  • climate control
  • spaciousness
  • transmission
  • sound system
  • off-roading

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Love the T Bird
valor trooper,
Premium 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A)

Only has 2 seats and limited space in the interior for additional items. Trunk is more than adequate to accommodate luggage or golf clubs. A really neat cruising car! Takes you back to the good old days of T-Bird but with modern updates (air conditioning, cruise control, dual climate control, power disc brakes, 12 volt system, cd player, power steering & brakes, and other nice updates). Will cruise down the roadway with the best ! My T-Bird is a 2005 50th anniversary model convertible, color is red with black leather interior, black convertible top w/ electric defrost, and a Ford T-Bird white hardtop with round portal and electric defrost.Whenever we travel the vehicle commands interest, attention, and questions from both the curious and admirers! No regrets or concerns regarding my purchase of this great road car. Uses premium fuel but delivers 22-25 mpg even traveling the interstates at 65-70 miles per hour. Get one while the price is still reasonable, and target the 2005 50th Anniversary model T-Bird for the best holding value.

4.875 out of 5 stars, This is the car of my dreams,
t-bird lover,

I am in love with this car!It drives like a dream, yet has the power of a jet planeI have never gone out without at least 2 or 3 people telling me that I have a great car. They yell over to me at traffic lights ,stop signs and parking lots. I feel like a rock star! I think so highly of this car, that I have included it in my will. I never want it to leave the family.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Drive It Like You Stole It!
Fearless in Cashmere,

I have always loved the Classic Birds. I used to help my brother Jeff restore them when we were growing up. So when the Retro Birds came out, I had to get one. I waited until the last year & got my 2005 50th Anniversary Thunderbird "Cashmere" Edition #884/1500. This is a very solid car!I trust this car impicitly, having driven it cross-country twice and drive it daily. Still have had NO problems -except a little COP issue (not police officers!), & that's why I gave "Build Quality" a 9. But beyond that, eveything works very well. I got a solid 22mpg city/hwy mix but since I put on a K&N cold air intake I'm up around 24+ even with my driving. I hope you enjoy driving one as much as I do! Peace!

5 out of 5 stars, '05 T-bird
gfrompitt,

Love this car. Loved it when it came out but was hoping for a standard transmission. Of course that is impossible now days. Car is not really a sports car, more of a sporty couple. It handles great but is no racer. I'd like it to be a little more stiff in the turns but for most people, they'd rather have the comfort ride. Haven't had to put a nickel into it since I've owned it. great car.

Write a review

See all 80 reviews

Features & Specs

Premium 2dr Convertible features & specs
Premium 2dr Convertible
3.9L 8cyl 5A
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Deluxe 2dr Convertible features & specs
Deluxe 2dr Convertible
3.9L 8cyl 5A
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Ford Thunderbird features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

FAQ

Is the Ford Thunderbird a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2005 Thunderbird both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ford Thunderbird fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Thunderbird gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Thunderbird has 8.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Thunderbird. Learn more

Is the Ford Thunderbird reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Thunderbird is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Thunderbird. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Thunderbird's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2005 Ford Thunderbird a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2005 Ford Thunderbird is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2005 Thunderbird is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2005 Ford Thunderbird?

The least-expensive 2005 Ford Thunderbird is the 2005 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,355.

Other versions include:

  • Premium 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $39,415
  • Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $38,355
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford Thunderbird?

If you're interested in the Ford Thunderbird, the next question is, which Thunderbird model is right for you? Thunderbird variants include Premium 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A), and Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A). For a full list of Thunderbird models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2005 Ford Thunderbird

Used 2005 Ford Thunderbird Overview

The Used 2005 Ford Thunderbird is offered in the following submodels: Thunderbird Convertible. Available styles include Premium 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A), and Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A).

What do people think of the 2005 Ford Thunderbird?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Ford Thunderbird and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Thunderbird 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Thunderbird.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Ford Thunderbird and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Thunderbird featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

