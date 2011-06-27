  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(31)
1993 Ford Thunderbird Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Base and Sport models are discontinued. Restyled alloy wheels and a new steering wheel complete the changes to the 1993 Thunderbird.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Thunderbird.

5(48%)
4(39%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
31 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

A great first car
rocksbocks,05/02/2012
I got it from a friend for $500. It had previously been used off-roading. The AC didn't work, there was a power-steering leak, and the odometer had broken at 125k miles before he owned it. We guesstimated around 180k miles, give or take. I can tell you, I didn't expect much. I was pleasantly surprised. The car ran great, never had any problems starting or overheating. I drove it for 3 years before a bearing went bad and I failed to get it fixed, leading to brake problems. Otherwise it was completely reliable and very fun to drive. It'll treat you right as long as you treat it right (regular oil changes/general maintenance). A great first car. I'll miss you, Thundy!
Headgaskets blow
X bird lover,11/07/2005
Purchased the 'bird new on '93, but had to have the dealer fix the water pump, brakes (twice) and replace wheel bearings within 6 months. The ventilation system has always squeaked, and what bonehead decided not to put cupholders in the car? Rides nice and quiet, but the engine area has always had a smell of antifreeze. At 73,000 miles the headgaskets blew. My '87 Bird blew headgaskets at 30,000 miles! Why can't Ford fix this seemingly chronic problem? I guess that's why so many people are going to Japanese cars. They seem to respond to problems.
Lives up to its name.
A.J. M.,07/12/2004
Alright, I bought my 93 with 117,998 on the clock and a 5.0L engine. She rode like a dream and still does but she is a high maintainence machine. I've spent almost half of what I paid for her in repairs in less than a year later. Some of the problems recur.. like the cooling issue, this is my 3rd thunderbird, I previously had an 83 and a 90. Had cooling problems with all three.
Oscar
Parker,09/11/2010
I purchased this automobile new in 1993 and have driven it for 17 years. Up until recently it offered a trouble- free existence, other than blown head gaskets at around 80k miles. It still has the original exhaust system, muffler, belts, hoses and LED tail lights in functioning condition. Other than replacing tires, shocks, and brakes it has been a no- maintenance car. However, in the last year a variety of systems have finally given out: air compressor (and original freon, sorry ozone), link arms, upper control joints, and paint. I have had these repaired assuming it will repay the investment with many more driving years as this car potentially becomes a classic - we'll see.
See all 31 reviews of the 1993 Ford Thunderbird
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Ford Thunderbird Overview

The Used 1993 Ford Thunderbird is offered in the following submodels: Thunderbird Coupe, Thunderbird SC. Available styles include LX 2dr Coupe, and SC 2dr Coupe.

