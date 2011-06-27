I got it from a friend for $500. It had previously been used off-roading. The AC didn't work, there was a power-steering leak, and the odometer had broken at 125k miles before he owned it. We guesstimated around 180k miles, give or take. I can tell you, I didn't expect much. I was pleasantly surprised. The car ran great, never had any problems starting or overheating. I drove it for 3 years before a bearing went bad and I failed to get it fixed, leading to brake problems. Otherwise it was completely reliable and very fun to drive. It'll treat you right as long as you treat it right (regular oil changes/general maintenance). A great first car. I'll miss you, Thundy!

