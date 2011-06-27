1993 Ford Thunderbird Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,174 - $2,732
Used Thunderbird for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Base and Sport models are discontinued. Restyled alloy wheels and a new steering wheel complete the changes to the 1993 Thunderbird.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford Thunderbird.
Most helpful consumer reviews
rocksbocks,05/02/2012
I got it from a friend for $500. It had previously been used off-roading. The AC didn't work, there was a power-steering leak, and the odometer had broken at 125k miles before he owned it. We guesstimated around 180k miles, give or take. I can tell you, I didn't expect much. I was pleasantly surprised. The car ran great, never had any problems starting or overheating. I drove it for 3 years before a bearing went bad and I failed to get it fixed, leading to brake problems. Otherwise it was completely reliable and very fun to drive. It'll treat you right as long as you treat it right (regular oil changes/general maintenance). A great first car. I'll miss you, Thundy!
X bird lover,11/07/2005
Purchased the 'bird new on '93, but had to have the dealer fix the water pump, brakes (twice) and replace wheel bearings within 6 months. The ventilation system has always squeaked, and what bonehead decided not to put cupholders in the car? Rides nice and quiet, but the engine area has always had a smell of antifreeze. At 73,000 miles the headgaskets blew. My '87 Bird blew headgaskets at 30,000 miles! Why can't Ford fix this seemingly chronic problem? I guess that's why so many people are going to Japanese cars. They seem to respond to problems.
A.J. M.,07/12/2004
Alright, I bought my 93 with 117,998 on the clock and a 5.0L engine. She rode like a dream and still does but she is a high maintainence machine. I've spent almost half of what I paid for her in repairs in less than a year later. Some of the problems recur.. like the cooling issue, this is my 3rd thunderbird, I previously had an 83 and a 90. Had cooling problems with all three.
Parker,09/11/2010
I purchased this automobile new in 1993 and have driven it for 17 years. Up until recently it offered a trouble- free existence, other than blown head gaskets at around 80k miles. It still has the original exhaust system, muffler, belts, hoses and LED tail lights in functioning condition. Other than replacing tires, shocks, and brakes it has been a no- maintenance car. However, in the last year a variety of systems have finally given out: air compressor (and original freon, sorry ozone), link arms, upper control joints, and paint. I have had these repaired assuming it will repay the investment with many more driving years as this car potentially becomes a classic - we'll see.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Ford Thunderbird features & specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Thunderbird
Related Used 1993 Ford Thunderbird info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019