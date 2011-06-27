Used 1990 Ford Thunderbird Consumer Reviews

Great car gts , 10/13/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Best auto I have ever owned. I have 155,000 on it. Wish I could buy another Report Abuse

Birds Fly! Franky_402 , 03/13/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car on my birthday, and the five speed is awesome. I have killed many a Mustang in this car. It was very advanced for its age, and well thought out! Some people complain about the head gaskets. I would rather replace those than the whole engine block! Moonroof, cd player, power everything, ke, auto belts, very smooth ride and turning! Report Abuse

One of the best I ever had Big Dog , 12/23/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I''ve had several Fords and two T- Bird. My first was an `85 that lost an argument with a snow plow. I ordered a bright red 1989, but it came it was white; I said I'd take it only if they painted it red. They refused but ordered it again; I received it as a 1990. I wasn't disappointed. Great looking, great handling (smaller turning radius than my wife's Subaru). Living in Chicago and New York I mainly drove my T-Bird long distances, and they were dream drives. I once rented a non-SC for 3 weeks while shooting a Rte. 66 documentary. It was good, but my SC was far better. Wish I had it now, but times changed and I aged, so I donated it to charity. Report Abuse

Fabulous Thunderbird BG316 , 08/08/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Awesome car. Would buy brand new one if they still made 'em like this. Only problem is valve cover gaskets give out easily. 140,500 on my supercharged T- Bird and it's been from one end of the country to the other. Still a daily driver. Report Abuse