1992 Ford Thunderbird Review
Type:
List Price Estimate
$841 - $2,057
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
A V8 engine is available on the Base and LX Thunderbird; standard on the new Sport. The Sport has alloy wheels and V8 fender badges.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bad Bird,01/05/2004
The only problems that I have had with this car are regular maintenance issues, ie: O2 sensors, plugs etc.
imacountrygirl,04/05/2005
I bought this car in 2002 and have had minor problems. I've replaced the alternator, brake pads/shoes, battery, and tires. The rear axle has a slight leak. The car needs antifreeze filled every few months. I want to install new headlights because mine are very yellow. Also changed transmission fluid last summer. All warning lights work!
ron,04/14/2006
We bought the car because all our friends had new cars. The first thing we noticed was the effectiveness of the air conditioning, the smoothness of the ride and how well it cornered. We kept it in the garage mostly and we never had a hard time starting it. In fact, it would start without even pushing on the gas pedal. Compared to our 1983 Mustang, it was like driving a Cadillac. We always had problems with the Mustang trying to get it started. Not the Thunderbird. We'll miss it, but it's no longer appropriate for us to drive anymore. The interior looks the same as it did in 1992. No one's ever smoked in the car either.
92tbirdspo,05/23/2006
This car has been in my family since it was bought from the dealership. My Dad gave me the car in 2001. The car has lasted a long time.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
