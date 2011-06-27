We bought the car because all our friends had new cars. The first thing we noticed was the effectiveness of the air conditioning, the smoothness of the ride and how well it cornered. We kept it in the garage mostly and we never had a hard time starting it. In fact, it would start without even pushing on the gas pedal. Compared to our 1983 Mustang, it was like driving a Cadillac. We always had problems with the Mustang trying to get it started. Not the Thunderbird. We'll miss it, but it's no longer appropriate for us to drive anymore. The interior looks the same as it did in 1992. No one's ever smoked in the car either.

