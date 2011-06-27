  1. Home
1992 Ford Thunderbird Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A V8 engine is available on the Base and LX Thunderbird; standard on the new Sport. The Sport has alloy wheels and V8 fender badges.

Most helpful consumer reviews

One awesome car
Bad Bird,01/05/2004
The only problems that I have had with this car are regular maintenance issues, ie: O2 sensors, plugs etc.
buy a T-bird!
imacountrygirl,04/05/2005
I bought this car in 2002 and have had minor problems. I've replaced the alternator, brake pads/shoes, battery, and tires. The rear axle has a slight leak. The car needs antifreeze filled every few months. I want to install new headlights because mine are very yellow. Also changed transmission fluid last summer. All warning lights work!
Low mileage driver review
ron,04/14/2006
We bought the car because all our friends had new cars. The first thing we noticed was the effectiveness of the air conditioning, the smoothness of the ride and how well it cornered. We kept it in the garage mostly and we never had a hard time starting it. In fact, it would start without even pushing on the gas pedal. Compared to our 1983 Mustang, it was like driving a Cadillac. We always had problems with the Mustang trying to get it started. Not the Thunderbird. We'll miss it, but it's no longer appropriate for us to drive anymore. The interior looks the same as it did in 1992. No one's ever smoked in the car either.
THE SPO
92tbirdspo,05/23/2006
This car has been in my family since it was bought from the dealership. My Dad gave me the car in 2001. The car has lasted a long time.
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Ford Thunderbird Overview

The Used 1992 Ford Thunderbird is offered in the following submodels: Thunderbird Coupe, Thunderbird SC. Available styles include Sport 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, LX 2dr Coupe, and SC 2dr Coupe.

