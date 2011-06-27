  1. Home
2003 Ford Thunderbird Review

Pros & Cons

  • Silky-smooth V8, cool retro styling, relaxed yet capable handling, available bolt-on hardtop.
  • Lacks trunk space, lackluster interior design, no manual or automanual transmission offered.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Fun to drive and fun to be seen driving, the Thunderbird successfully straddles a fine line between luxury and performance.

2003 Highlights

Now in its second year, the Thunderbird gains 28 more horsepower and 25 more pound-feet of torque, bringing the totals to 280 and 286, respectively. The bump in power is due to new electronic throttle control and variable cam timing. All-speed traction control comes standard, and heated seats are now available as options. The instrument cluster has been revised, and new exterior and colors brighten up the palette. Finally, a new saddle interior package makes its debut with full saddle-style leather for the seats, steering wheel and shift knob.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Ford Thunderbird.

5(88%)
4(12%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
67 reviews
See all 67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rare Bird in a world of look alikes
csp.la.ca.,02/07/2007
The Thunderbird is unique. After almost 3 years of ownership, I still get looks, questions and comments. They call the style retro, but actually it is a modern take of the early T-birds. The interior, I think is not unique but pretty good. For some reason I prefer the T-Bird to my BMW 540I. I like the car, I like the experience of owning the car. I was going to buy something else, but I can't find another $45K car I would rather have. For now it is a keeper. If I buy another car, I'm keeping the T-Bird. I think soon the value will increase, not as an investment but people will appreciate the car for what it is, a unique, RWD, V8, 4 wheel independent suspension, 2 seater, convertible.
Attracts attention
lhaskins,08/08/2014
I purchased this 2003 T-Bird (torch red with white roof) new and have had it ever since. It is not our primary car although we originally bought it for my wife to take to work. It was not long before we placed it in the garage (where it is now) with a dust cover on it. With 21,000+ it is more of a "toy" to enjoy riding in around town when the weather is cooperative. It is not comfortable enough for us to take on long trips, but it still attracts attention. I do all of my own service and it has had no major problems. vlh
TOO EXPENSIVE TO REPAIR
merc51,01/04/2014
Beautiful car. Purchased in January 2013 for wife who loved it. White with hardtop and black and white interior. Had only 73000 miles on it and looked hardly used. came with all service records. Car was fun until the summer when the HVAC fan controller would only run at full blast. Found out that part was unavailable EVERYWHERE in the world but just as important cost to replace was over $1600 in labor! While still trying to find part 3 of the coil on plugs modules failed. Then transmission started to make noises. So car had to go . Loved looks and ride but!
true beauty
Gator Bait,05/26/2009
Triple black, color, interior, soft and hard tops. amazing car that handles very well and with plenty of power. Has 95K and started running rough but ford came thru and replaced 5 of the 8 coils under warranty (till 100K on coils)and now runs as new, oh did I say ford replaced plugs and did a tune up for just parts for the inconvenience. I'm 6'5" and with the soft top on its tight but with hard top or top down its fine
See all 67 reviews of the 2003 Ford Thunderbird
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2003 Ford Thunderbird

Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Overview

The Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird is offered in the following submodels: Thunderbird Convertible. Available styles include Premium 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A), Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A), Premium 2dr Convertible w/Removable Hard Top (3.9L 8cyl 5A), and Deluxe 2dr Convertible w/Removable Hard Top (3.9L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe is priced between $11,981 and$11,981 with odometer readings between 79187 and79187 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Ford Thunderbird Premium is priced between $9,500 and$9,500 with odometer readings between 101095 and101095 miles.

Which used 2003 Ford Thunderbirds are available in my area?

