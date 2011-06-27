The Thunderbird is unique. After almost 3 years of ownership, I still get looks, questions and comments. They call the style retro, but actually it is a modern take of the early T-birds. The interior, I think is not unique but pretty good. For some reason I prefer the T-Bird to my BMW 540I. I like the car, I like the experience of owning the car. I was going to buy something else, but I can't find another $45K car I would rather have. For now it is a keeper. If I buy another car, I'm keeping the T-Bird. I think soon the value will increase, not as an investment but people will appreciate the car for what it is, a unique, RWD, V8, 4 wheel independent suspension, 2 seater, convertible.

Read more