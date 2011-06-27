I love my 94 thunderbird lx with its 4.6l V8 engine. I got it when i was a senior in high school. I love to drive it everywhere i go. The only trouble i have had out of it was the transmission cause the owner before me didn't take care of it. I got it replaced for $500. I still driving it everywhere. It ran great from Tulsa OK to Madisonville TN great i had no problems with it over the 800 mile trip. I have people always wanting to race me. But i love it all together.

