  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Thunderbird
  4. Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(41)
Appraise this car

1994 Ford Thunderbird Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Thunderbird for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$919 - $2,247
Used Thunderbird for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Dual airbags make their first appearance on the Thunderbird. An optional 4.6-liter V8 replaces last year's 5.0-liter V8. Dual cupholders complement the center console and the airbags are housed in a restyled dashboard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford Thunderbird.

5(66%)
4(24%)
3(7%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

THE MOST AMAZING CAR<(^,,^)>
darklycan6432,01/06/2010
I love my 94 thunderbird lx with its 4.6l V8 engine. I got it when i was a senior in high school. I love to drive it everywhere i go. The only trouble i have had out of it was the transmission cause the owner before me didn't take care of it. I got it replaced for $500. I still driving it everywhere. It ran great from Tulsa OK to Madisonville TN great i had no problems with it over the 800 mile trip. I have people always wanting to race me. But i love it all together.
'94 Tbird LX: One of my faves
boater59,02/17/2012
Bought the car from it's original elderly owners in 2004 with only 24k original miles for $2k. Actually had the original though spider cracked tires. Drove it for years as my main commute and get around vehicle for myself. 19-20 mpg in town and have seen 29 on the highway during long road trips to visit family. Extremely comfy to ride in for long periods, quiet on the highway with windows up and just an overall best buy I ever made. Major issues encountered has been the ball joints and idle arm bushings. Both the left and right front ball joints have broken on me while in a sharp turn in and exiting a parking lot requiring tows to a shop.
THE MOST AMAZING CAR<(^,,^)>
darklycan6432,01/06/2010
I got my 94 thunderbird lx when i was a senior in high school. When i first drove it i loved it everything is great. I ran into one small problem i had to change the transmission it costed me $500. But after that it runs great and it still does. I didnt have any problems with it on a 800 mile drive home. I drive it everywhere and i wouldnt trade it for anything. I love everything about it. It has over 180000 miles on it and it runs great.
94 Ford Thunderbird V8 Cross country
ashlyk,12/31/2011
I have had my Ford Thunderbird for about 4 years. I got it from its first owner. My mile counter broke about 3 years ago. It had 175,000 on it when it broke. Since then I have driven it back and forth from Texas to Florida 4 times and recently just drove it from Texas to Virginia. It is the most dependable car I have ever had! I have had a couple of small problems but it is worth the money that i put into it. I have gotten well worth my money out of it with how many places this car had taken me.
See all 41 reviews of the 1994 Ford Thunderbird
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Ford Thunderbird

Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird Overview

The Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird is offered in the following submodels: Thunderbird Coupe, Thunderbird SC. Available styles include SC 2dr Coupe, and LX 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Ford Thunderbirds are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Ford Thunderbird for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird.

Can't find a used 1994 Ford Thunderbirds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Thunderbird for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,583.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,584.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Thunderbird for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,601.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,662.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Ford Thunderbird?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Thunderbird lease specials

Related Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles