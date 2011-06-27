1994 Ford Thunderbird Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$919 - $2,247
Used Thunderbird for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Dual airbags make their first appearance on the Thunderbird. An optional 4.6-liter V8 replaces last year's 5.0-liter V8. Dual cupholders complement the center console and the airbags are housed in a restyled dashboard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford Thunderbird.
Most helpful consumer reviews
darklycan6432,01/06/2010
I love my 94 thunderbird lx with its 4.6l V8 engine. I got it when i was a senior in high school. I love to drive it everywhere i go. The only trouble i have had out of it was the transmission cause the owner before me didn't take care of it. I got it replaced for $500. I still driving it everywhere. It ran great from Tulsa OK to Madisonville TN great i had no problems with it over the 800 mile trip. I have people always wanting to race me. But i love it all together.
boater59,02/17/2012
Bought the car from it's original elderly owners in 2004 with only 24k original miles for $2k. Actually had the original though spider cracked tires. Drove it for years as my main commute and get around vehicle for myself. 19-20 mpg in town and have seen 29 on the highway during long road trips to visit family. Extremely comfy to ride in for long periods, quiet on the highway with windows up and just an overall best buy I ever made. Major issues encountered has been the ball joints and idle arm bushings. Both the left and right front ball joints have broken on me while in a sharp turn in and exiting a parking lot requiring tows to a shop.
darklycan6432,01/06/2010
I got my 94 thunderbird lx when i was a senior in high school. When i first drove it i loved it everything is great. I ran into one small problem i had to change the transmission it costed me $500. But after that it runs great and it still does. I didnt have any problems with it on a 800 mile drive home. I drive it everywhere and i wouldnt trade it for anything. I love everything about it. It has over 180000 miles on it and it runs great.
ashlyk,12/31/2011
I have had my Ford Thunderbird for about 4 years. I got it from its first owner. My mile counter broke about 3 years ago. It had 175,000 on it when it broke. Since then I have driven it back and forth from Texas to Florida 4 times and recently just drove it from Texas to Virginia. It is the most dependable car I have ever had! I have had a couple of small problems but it is worth the money that i put into it. I have gotten well worth my money out of it with how many places this car had taken me.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird features & specs
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Thunderbird
Related Used 1994 Ford Thunderbird info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019