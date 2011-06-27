  1. Home
1991 Ford Thunderbird Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes for the 1991 Thunderbird.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford Thunderbird.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

my t-bird
Deven Olsen ,08/23/2002
this car has alot of work done to it. it had a new starter, alternator, battery, transmission, rear axle, and some more. it is in the shop for a mew tire now. i hade baught the car at 25,000 kms (19,250mi.) and now it has 45,000 kms (34,615mi.) i have did the rocker panels when i baught it. it is a really nice car!!
Yeaha
Ian16,05/20/2003
Good Car!
The White Ride
T C7,05/06/2002
Bought as a beater car and so far has be dependable, good to drive and easy to maintain. Glad I purchased it as a second car.
Amazing vehicle
Pat S,05/22/2007
I have owned my Thunderbird SuperCoupe for 6 years so far. I am the second owner, and purchased the car from the original owner who meticulously maintained and cared for this Arizona car. When he moved the Pacific Northwest he garaged the car in an spotlessly clean heated garage. I have enjoyed driving this car on numerous road trips. The economy is between 17.5 mpg city with 29.3 highway while producing ample torque and power to set you back in your seat during heavy acceleration. The electronic suspension has a good command of the road especially at high speeds. This car easily handles high speeds with great performance. Again an amazing car to own and drive.
See all 12 reviews of the 1991 Ford Thunderbird
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1991 Ford Thunderbird features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Ford Thunderbird

Used 1991 Ford Thunderbird Overview

The Used 1991 Ford Thunderbird is offered in the following submodels: Thunderbird Coupe, Thunderbird SC. Available styles include LX 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, and SC 2dr Coupe.

