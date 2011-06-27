1991 Ford Thunderbird Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$802 - $1,960
Used Thunderbird for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes for the 1991 Thunderbird.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Ford Thunderbird.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Deven Olsen ,08/23/2002
this car has alot of work done to it. it had a new starter, alternator, battery, transmission, rear axle, and some more. it is in the shop for a mew tire now. i hade baught the car at 25,000 kms (19,250mi.) and now it has 45,000 kms (34,615mi.) i have did the rocker panels when i baught it. it is a really nice car!!
Ian16,05/20/2003
Good Car!
T C7,05/06/2002
Bought as a beater car and so far has be dependable, good to drive and easy to maintain. Glad I purchased it as a second car.
Pat S,05/22/2007
I have owned my Thunderbird SuperCoupe for 6 years so far. I am the second owner, and purchased the car from the original owner who meticulously maintained and cared for this Arizona car. When he moved the Pacific Northwest he garaged the car in an spotlessly clean heated garage. I have enjoyed driving this car on numerous road trips. The economy is between 17.5 mpg city with 29.3 highway while producing ample torque and power to set you back in your seat during heavy acceleration. The electronic suspension has a good command of the road especially at high speeds. This car easily handles high speeds with great performance. Again an amazing car to own and drive.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Ford Thunderbird features & specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Thunderbird
Related Used 1991 Ford Thunderbird info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019