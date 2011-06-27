Estimated values
1990 Ford Thunderbird LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$614
|$1,469
|$1,932
|Clean
|$542
|$1,301
|$1,711
|Average
|$399
|$965
|$1,271
|Rough
|$255
|$628
|$830
1990 Ford Thunderbird SC 2dr Coupe with no options
|Outstanding
|$614
|$2,204
|$3,059
|Clean
|$542
|$1,952
|$2,710
|Average
|$399
|$1,447
|$2,012
|Rough
|$255
|$943
|$1,315
1990 Ford Thunderbird 2dr Coupe with no options
|Outstanding
|$614
|$1,397
|$1,818
|Clean
|$542
|$1,237
|$1,611
|Average
|$399
|$917
|$1,196
|Rough
|$255
|$597
|$781