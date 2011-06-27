2005 Ford Thunderbird Review
Pros & Cons
- Silky-smooth V8, cool retro styling, relaxed yet capable handling, available hardtop.
- Minimal trunk space, lackluster interior design, no manual transmission offered.
Other years
List Price
$15,898
Edmunds' Expert Review
Fun to drive and fun to be seen driving, the Thunderbird successfully straddles a fine line between luxury and performance.
2005 Highlights
New this year are 50th anniversary exterior badges, newly styled aluminum applique trim on the doors and center stack, new map pockets on the seat backs and a handful of color changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford Thunderbird.
Most helpful consumer reviews
valor trooper,07/29/2015
Premium 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A)
Only has 2 seats and limited space in the interior for additional items. Trunk is more than adequate to accommodate luggage or golf clubs. A really neat cruising car! Takes you back to the good old days of T-Bird but with modern updates (air conditioning, cruise control, dual climate control, power disc brakes, 12 volt system, cd player, power steering & brakes, and other nice updates). Will cruise down the roadway with the best ! My T-Bird is a 2005 50th anniversary model convertible, color is red with black leather interior, black convertible top w/ electric defrost, and a Ford T-Bird white hardtop with round portal and electric defrost.Whenever we travel the vehicle commands interest, attention, and questions from both the curious and admirers! No regrets or concerns regarding my purchase of this great road car. Uses premium fuel but delivers 22-25 mpg even traveling the interstates at 65-70 miles per hour. Get one while the price is still reasonable, and target the 2005 50th Anniversary model T-Bird for the best holding value.
t-bird lover,08/03/2007
I am in love with this car!It drives like a dream, yet has the power of a jet planeI have never gone out without at least 2 or 3 people telling me that I have a great car. They yell over to me at traffic lights ,stop signs and parking lots. I feel like a rock star! I think so highly of this car, that I have included it in my will. I never want it to leave the family.
Fearless in Cashmere,10/20/2009
I have always loved the Classic Birds. I used to help my brother Jeff restore them when we were growing up. So when the Retro Birds came out, I had to get one. I waited until the last year & got my 2005 50th Anniversary Thunderbird "Cashmere" Edition #884/1500. This is a very solid car!I trust this car impicitly, having driven it cross-country twice and drive it daily. Still have had NO problems -except a little COP issue (not police officers!), & that's why I gave "Build Quality" a 9. But beyond that, eveything works very well. I got a solid 22mpg city/hwy mix but since I put on a K&N cold air intake I'm up around 24+ even with my driving. I hope you enjoy driving one as much as I do! Peace!
gfrompitt,10/26/2010
Love this car. Loved it when it came out but was hoping for a standard transmission. Of course that is impossible now days. Car is not really a sports car, more of a sporty couple. It handles great but is no racer. I'd like it to be a little more stiff in the turns but for most people, they'd rather have the comfort ride. Haven't had to put a nickel into it since I've owned it. great car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Ford Thunderbird features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
