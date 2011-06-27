Only has 2 seats and limited space in the interior for additional items. Trunk is more than adequate to accommodate luggage or golf clubs. A really neat cruising car! Takes you back to the good old days of T-Bird but with modern updates (air conditioning, cruise control, dual climate control, power disc brakes, 12 volt system, cd player, power steering & brakes, and other nice updates). Will cruise down the roadway with the best ! My T-Bird is a 2005 50th anniversary model convertible, color is red with black leather interior, black convertible top w/ electric defrost, and a Ford T-Bird white hardtop with round portal and electric defrost.Whenever we travel the vehicle commands interest, attention, and questions from both the curious and admirers! No regrets or concerns regarding my purchase of this great road car. Uses premium fuel but delivers 22-25 mpg even traveling the interstates at 65-70 miles per hour. Get one while the price is still reasonable, and target the 2005 50th Anniversary model T-Bird for the best holding value.

