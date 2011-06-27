1997 Ford Thunderbird Review
Pros & Cons
- Lincoln Mark VIII style and performance on a Ford Contour budget. This is the perfect car for closet enthusiasts who need a car that is more mature than the Mustang.
- The Thunderbird seriously needs a complete redesign. After eight years, the body is looking a little long-in-tooth.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
The long-lived Thunderbird has received many exterior and interior refinements over the last few years. Nonetheless, the Thunderbird is looking a bit staid when compared to fresher offerings like the Pontiac Grand Prix coupe or the Nissan 240SX. Considering all of the upheaval in the FoMoCo lines the last two years, it comes as no surprise that a new Thunderbird is being penned in the Dearborn design studios that will share a platform with the next-generation Mustang.
This doesn't mean that we don't like the Thunderbird. In fact, we think that it is one of the wisest choices in the personal coupe segment. An optional 4.6-liter V8 engine, rear-wheel drive, four-wheel disc brakes, rack-and-pinion steering, optional traction control and a very reasonable price make this an ideal car for people who like to drive, but are constrained by budget and the need for a more mature car then, say, a Chevy Camaro. Slap on the Sport Option, premium sound system, and leather seats and then ask yourself why anyone would spend the extra $15,000 it takes to get into a Lincoln Mark VIII.
Changes for 1997 include the addition of four-wheel disc brakes and driver's side courtesy lights to the standard equipment list and the deletion of the underhood light and leather-wrapped shift knob. Of course, there is also the usual random shuffling of package options -- the leather-wrapped shift knob mysteriously re-appears in Preferred Equipment Package 157A -- and the addition and deletion of various paint and interior colors.
People looking for an unpretentious, fun-to-drive car that has a lot of class at a good price are advised to check out their local Ford dealer and see if the Thunderbird offers the right set of wings. There is a reason that this car has been around for so long.
1997 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Ford Thunderbird.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Thunderbird
Related Used 1997 Ford Thunderbird info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge