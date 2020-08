Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Leather Seats Chrome Wheels Convertible Soft Top Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Gulf Freeway's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2004 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with 85,710mi. This 2004 Ford Thunderbird comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Ford Thunderbird Deluxe is a well-built, yet compact and enjoyable ride that is unmatched by any other convertible on the road. With the ability to easily switch between having the top up or down, you'll be able to go about your weekday routine without feeling like you've sacrificed the weekend thrills. This low mileage Ford Thunderbird has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Thunderbird Deluxe. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird Premium with Soft Top, Hardtop, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAHP60A54Y106421

Stock: 4Y106421

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020