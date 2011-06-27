After driving Lincoln Towncars and Honda Accords for the last 30 years, I wanted the excitement of an open top roadster again. Three months of careful reading and price shopping led me to buy a well driven and well cared for 2004 Thunderbird. This Pacific Coast version is exceeding my expectations every day I drive it. Regardless of the Texas summer heat, the soft top has only been up twice since I bought it. The hard top awaits installation of an electric hoist which will need to occur before our next ice storm due in January (4 months away). It is my humble opinion this car is as close to the perfect roadster as it can be. Even with 150,000 miles on the clock, it will still move onto Texas' 75MPH freeways with no stress and will pass more expensive "performance" cars fast enough they only get a glimpse of the logo on the trunk. Those who complain about this car must live in a fantasy world. My Thunderbird was so inexpensive to buy because of the whining I read from others about Thunderbird, that I feel like I should send each of them a candy lolleypop as a thank you gift. Update April 2018. Still perfect for my daily needs No major expense and no regrets. Car still looks like showroom condition and the Monterey Mist color draws consistent praise.

