Consumer Rating
(162)
2004 Ford Thunderbird Review

Pros & Cons

  • Silky-smooth V8, cool retro styling, relaxed yet capable handling, available hardtop.
  • Minimal trunk space, lackluster interior design, no manual transmission offered.
Ford Thunderbird for Sale
List Price Range
$9,750 - $12,000
Used Thunderbird for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Fun to drive and fun to be seen driving, the Thunderbird successfully straddles a fine line between luxury and performance.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, the Thunderbird gets revised seat trim, an Audiophile stereo, Homelink and newly styled aluminum accents. Exterior changes include new V8 badging, redesigned 17-inch wheels and a Light Sand Appearance package, which includes cream-colored gauges, a sand-colored top and bronze interior accents. Merlot, Platinum Silver and Vintage Mint Green are new exterior paint choices this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Ford Thunderbird.

5(84%)
4(15%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
162 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2004 t bird
ricebird,07/22/2010
2004 tbird premium. When I purchased the car I was told not to take it through the car wash as the pressure would break the seals. I have not done this and have no leaks and wind noise free. One bad thing is the coils I have had 6 replaced so far.
Still Fun, Fun, Fun
Chuck's '04 PCR,10/05/2010
This is an update of my earlier review (Fun, Fun, Fun Written by: Chuck's '04 PCR on 04/27/2007) OK, 3.5 years later & she's a daily driver. Still love the car, but sure am glad I got the 7-yr/100k warranty. I have replaced 7 of the 8 coils (actually Ford has), and I am just waiting for the last one to get bad enough to replace. Ford has extended the warranty on the COPs (Coil on Plug) to 10 yrs/100,000 miles, so any replacements should be free. I have not had any problems with the replaced coils. Just replaced the thermostat & upper radiator hose at 71k. I take it to a Lincoln dealer for service, since it is essentially a Lincoln LS and the Ford guys typically know nothing about the car.
No Whining Here
Doug Boone,09/25/2016
Premium 2dr Convertible w/Removable Hard Top (3.9L 8cyl 5A)
After driving Lincoln Towncars and Honda Accords for the last 30 years, I wanted the excitement of an open top roadster again. Three months of careful reading and price shopping led me to buy a well driven and well cared for 2004 Thunderbird. This Pacific Coast version is exceeding my expectations every day I drive it. Regardless of the Texas summer heat, the soft top has only been up twice since I bought it. The hard top awaits installation of an electric hoist which will need to occur before our next ice storm due in January (4 months away). It is my humble opinion this car is as close to the perfect roadster as it can be. Even with 150,000 miles on the clock, it will still move onto Texas' 75MPH freeways with no stress and will pass more expensive "performance" cars fast enough they only get a glimpse of the logo on the trunk. Those who complain about this car must live in a fantasy world. My Thunderbird was so inexpensive to buy because of the whining I read from others about Thunderbird, that I feel like I should send each of them a candy lolleypop as a thank you gift. Update April 2018. Still perfect for my daily needs No major expense and no regrets. Car still looks like showroom condition and the Monterey Mist color draws consistent praise.
Love my Bird !
Angie,11/02/2009
My son wrecked what I thought was to be my last car-- a 2004 Mercedes c230 coupe that I dearly loved ! Searching the net for a replacement I came across a 2004 T-Bird at a "give away" price.Took a look and I was hooked !! I'm a 71 year old woman, alone now, but when I drive my T-Bird, top down & Elvis playing, oh boy, the joy and the memories !! It doesn't get the 36mpg of the Mercedes- but is a gas saver anyway- can't fit the family so I get chauffeured around a lot ! I haven't regretted buying this car for one second-the stand out design in today's world predominated with S.U.V.s and hybrids brings a big smile to my face whenever I look at it ! It's a beauty !
See all 162 reviews of the 2004 Ford Thunderbird
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2004 Ford Thunderbird

Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird Overview

The Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird is offered in the following submodels: Thunderbird Convertible. Available styles include Premium 2dr Convertible w/Removable Hard Top (3.9L 8cyl 5A), and Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe is priced between $9,750 and$12,000 with odometer readings between 99872 and141064 miles.

Which used 2004 Ford Thunderbirds are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Ford Thunderbird for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2004 Thunderbirds listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,750 and mileage as low as 99872 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Ford Thunderbird.

