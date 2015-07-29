Used 2005 Ford Thunderbird for Sale Near Me

AutoSport Co - Blawnox / Pennsylvania

Offered for sale is a Clean Carfax 2005 Ford Thunderbird with only 21k miles that is in excellent condition both inside and out!! This Ford Thunderbird is like a time capsule that runs and drives out great and has been maintained and garage kept throughout its life. Around the silver exterior you’ll find very minimal wear present likewise the wheels are in excellent condition and are fitted with a set of tires with a lot of tread left to enjoy! The black power convertible top shows great and functions properly with no lags or issues. Included is a black removable hard top that includes the port window. Inside the black leather interior you’ll see almost no wear present with the dash area carpeting console and so on showing like new. In addition this 2005 Ford Thunderbird with only 21K MILES is loaded up with features such as: Clean Carfax 3.9L V8 Engine Automatic Transmission Power Convertible Top Removable Hard Top 50th Anniversary Badging AM/FM/CD Player Dual Exhaust System Air Conditioning Power Options Current PA Inspections Original Manuals and so much more!! Feel free to call or text Anthony at 724-388-4930 for more information or to set up an appointment. We also offer Facetime as a way to go around the vehicle with you before you purchase. Also in case you are not already on our site head over to www.autosportco.com to check out 25+ pictures of each car some websites only allow a few pictures. This car is located at our Pittsburgh location 1341 Old Freeport Road Pittsburgh PA 15238. Almost all vehicles are kept inside our indoor showroom!! We accept trades; can help with financing options as well as your transportation needs!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Ford Thunderbird Deluxe with Soft Top, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FAHP60A25Y109231

Stock: 9231P

Certified Pre-Owned: No

