Used 2005 Ford Thunderbird for Sale Near Me
149 listings
- 15,767 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,994$1,456 Below Market
- 32,689 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$18,475$420 Below Market
- 74,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$1,016 Below Market
- 24,207 miles
$19,982
- 21,295 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,900
- 9,038 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,341
- 77,116 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,898
- 26,380 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$24,995
- 54,980 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,995
- 29,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,497
- 42,053 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$18,977
- 19,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,991
- 83,862 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,265
- 77,338 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
- 89,457 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,990
- 122,765 miles
$12,900
- 50,383 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
- 85,723 miles
$9,983
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Thunderbird
Read recent reviews for the Ford Thunderbird
Write a reviewSee all 79 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.879 Reviews
Report abuse
valor trooper,07/29/2015
Premium 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl 5A)
Only has 2 seats and limited space in the interior for additional items. Trunk is more than adequate to accommodate luggage or golf clubs. A really neat cruising car! Takes you back to the good old days of T-Bird but with modern updates (air conditioning, cruise control, dual climate control, power disc brakes, 12 volt system, cd player, power steering & brakes, and other nice updates). Will cruise down the roadway with the best ! My T-Bird is a 2005 50th anniversary model convertible, color is red with black leather interior, black convertible top w/ electric defrost, and a Ford T-Bird white hardtop with round portal and electric defrost.Whenever we travel the vehicle commands interest, attention, and questions from both the curious and admirers! No regrets or concerns regarding my purchase of this great road car. Uses premium fuel but delivers 22-25 mpg even traveling the interstates at 65-70 miles per hour. Get one while the price is still reasonable, and target the 2005 50th Anniversary model T-Bird for the best holding value.
