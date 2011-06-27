  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Thunderbird
  4. Used 1995 Ford Thunderbird
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(68)
Appraise this car

1995 Ford Thunderbird Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Thunderbird for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$958 - $2,342
Used Thunderbird for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The trunk-mounted CD changer is deleted in favor of an in-dash CD-player. Variable-assist power steering is lost from the standard equipment list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford Thunderbird.

5(71%)
4(24%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.6
68 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great handling V8
mnourse1,08/04/2012
I stole this car at $850, charged the a/c and put in an upgardede soundsystem, it goes like a rocket..has a few small rust issue, but that is ohio.. The car runs like a scalded rabbit, tranny shift strong and tight. I think the last owner put a shift kit in it,, Cupholders are NOt very convenient..
1995 Thunderbird LX 4.6
Tom Francis,07/17/2010
Just bought the car (07-12-2010) Was garaged looks almost mint, 64,000 miles runs and looks great. An elderly lady owned it, $2,300 The Kelly Blue Book and NADA do not due this car justice. And yeah, the cup holders are in the wrong place.
Love my Bird!
ladymelan81,01/12/2014
I love my bird, I bought it off my dad and he's had it since it was new. We scored the rare factory Venetian Blue Pearl color so it changes from purple to blue in the sun light. People stop and stare at her she's so pretty! Very fast, she can get up to 100 mph without trying. This car likes to fly, speeding tickets may be an issue.
Superbirdie
drdr05,11/30/2009
I love to drive and this car is like what a mustang should be. My baby gets 20-21 city and 29-34 highway depending on how fast I drive. I've did two mods ram/cold air intake and 2 3" pipes which can be straight piped at the mufflers. I race now and then but manly is my everyday driver. No major problems just a water pump and a MAF. 13.2 @ 94mph in 1/4. Not bad for a Ford that has 155000 miles. Awesome car!!!!!!
See all 68 reviews of the 1995 Ford Thunderbird
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 3800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Ford Thunderbird features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Ford Thunderbird

Used 1995 Ford Thunderbird Overview

The Used 1995 Ford Thunderbird is offered in the following submodels: Thunderbird Coupe, Thunderbird SC. Available styles include SC 2dr Coupe, and LX 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Ford Thunderbird?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Ford Thunderbirds are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Ford Thunderbird for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Ford Thunderbird.

Can't find a used 1995 Ford Thunderbirds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Thunderbird for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $7,503.

Find a used Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,814.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Thunderbird for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,710.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,545.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Ford Thunderbird?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Thunderbird lease specials

Related Used 1995 Ford Thunderbird info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles