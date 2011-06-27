2023 BMW 8 Series
MSRP range: $94,400 - $109,400
2023 BMW 8 Series video
Best & Worst Car Redesigns | Ford Bronco, Nissan Z, HUMMER, Kia K5, Subaru BRZ & More
NOTE: This video is about the 2022 BMW 8 Series, but since the 2023 BMW 8 Series is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
FAQ
Is the BMW 8 Series a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 8 Series both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 8 Series has 12.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 8 Series. Learn more
Is the BMW 8 Series reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 8 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 8 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 8 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 BMW 8 Series a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 BMW 8 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 8 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 BMW 8 Series?
The least-expensive 2023 BMW 8 Series is the 2023 BMW 8 Series 840i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $94,400.
Other versions include:
- 840i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $94,400
- 840i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $97,300
- M850i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $109,400
What are the different models of BMW 8 Series?
If you're interested in the BMW 8 Series, the next question is, which 8 Series model is right for you? 8 Series variants include 840i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 840i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and M850i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 8 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
