Consumer Rating
(55)
1996 Ford Thunderbird Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

In 1989, the umpteenth generation of the Thunderbird was introduced sporting BMW 6-Series styling, an available supercharged V6 engine, and an interior whose switchgear resembled the control panel of a 1976 Whirlpool dishwasher. It was too heavy, and early models suffered reliability problems. For the first time in the Thunderbird's history, a V8 was not available. How the times change.

This year, the T-Bird still sports those classic BMW lines, but everything else about the car has been revised or revamped since the car bowed in 1989. Restyled for 1996, the Thunderbird is markedly improved over the 1995 model. A new hood, front and rear fascias, and new headlights have cleaned up the exterior nicely. Inside, the Thunderbird is a work of art, with a flowing dash that sweeps gracefully between the front seats and houses dual airbags. Excessive weight has been overcome by the addition to the options list of Ford's excellent modular 4.6-liter V8.

The Super Coupe has been canceled for 1996, but its spirit lives on in a Sport package that includes SC-style 16-inch wheels, a specially tuned suspension and grippy P225/60 R16 tires. Other changes to the T-Bird include color-keyed body cladding and door handles, new seat fabrics, new 15-inch alloy wheels, and a new cruise control system that increases or decreases speed in one mph increments. A total anti-theft system is newly optional, as are chrome wheels. Five new colors complement the new styling.

The base V6 engine benefits from 100,000-mile platinum-tipped spark plugs and other improvments that make it more quiet and durable. Horsepower is up to 145 on the V6.

Gone from the lineup is a power passenger seat, remote fuel door release and "hands-free" cellular phone. The leather-wrapped steering wheel, power driver's seat and illuminated entry system all move to the optional equipment list this year.

Ford's entry into the personal coupe class has evolved into quite a substantial car. Despite sheetmetal that is nearing its expiration date, the car has character and class, and is a recommended alternative to Chevy's Monte Carlo. New contenders from Chrysler, the Dodge Avenger and Chrysler Sebring, are sure to stir things up, and Japanese coupes, while pricey, offer better fuel economy and perceived value, but the Thunderbird is holding its own in an increasingly crowded personal coupe marketplace.

1996 Highlights

Revised styling greatly improves the look of the Thunderbird for 1996. The Super Coupe is deleted, replaced by a Sport Package for the V8 model. Base V6 engines have been upgraded, and go 100,000 miles between tune-ups. Equipment rosters have been shuffled.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Ford Thunderbird.

5(76%)
4(22%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
55 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

10 year T-bird anniversary
rsu11,08/01/2006
Just gave my 10 year old T-bird a makeover - new paint and carpet. Why? Simple. The car deserves it! Why pop for a newer car, or an older classic, when this one fills the bill so admirably. Great performance with the 4.6 V8, good suspension with IRS in the back, decent brakes, a comfortable interior for two people and styling that still looks good. Low maintenance costs and 19 mpg around town just make me smile more behind the wheel. The retro styled Mustang will probably be my next car, but not until my T-bird dies, probably many years from now. This car is like finding an Armani suit at a yard sale. A bargain with style!
Bird is the Word
cspirit,03/19/2012
I own the V8 T-Bird, and of all the cars I've owned through the years, it has proven repeatedly to be the most reliable, stylish and overall best value vehicle money can buy. I bought mine used a little over a year ago with 124000 miles on it, and aside from replacing the brake pads and ball joints (which were wore out from age and the previous owner's abuse) this car has been an exceptional ride, silky smooth with plenty of power. Though the V8 only gets moderate gas mileage, the comfort, style and reliability more than make up for it. If you're looking for an older, stylish and reliable ride, I highly recommend the T-bird...
Ford Does it Again
Bruce,10/15/2009
This is a real nice car but everyone should be aware of the 4.6L V8 issue that is not only common, but will likely cost you a lot of money. There was a recall with an extended warranty, after a lawsuit, which expired 7 years after original sale of vehicle. So, if you are not the original owner it is likely you never heard of it. Some genius designed the intake manifold out of plastic, including the coolant crossover. It will crack! You will then have a coolant leak requiring replacement of the manifold. Today that cost is around $800 to $1000 depending on where you go. I will be doing it myself for the cost of parts, which will be between $250 and $300. Do plugs while everything is open.
silverbird
silverbird,08/29/2009
4 years ago I needed a second car to keep from putting too many miles on my Expedition. I bought my 96 ford thunderbird used with only 30,000 miles on it. It has been very reliable and is very comfortable to drive.Best used car I have ever owned. The 4.6 V8 gets great gas mileage, it rides smooth and still looks great. I am totally sold on Ford products now and look forward to owning many more in the future.
See all 55 reviews of the 1996 Ford Thunderbird
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1996 Ford Thunderbird features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Ford Thunderbird

Used 1996 Ford Thunderbird Overview

The Used 1996 Ford Thunderbird is offered in the following submodels: Thunderbird Coupe. Available styles include LX 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Ford Thunderbird?

Which used 1996 Ford Thunderbirds are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Ford Thunderbird for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Ford Thunderbird.

Can't find a used 1996 Ford Thunderbirds you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Thunderbird for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,103.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,407.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Thunderbird for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,914.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,969.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Ford Thunderbird?

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Thunderbird lease specials

