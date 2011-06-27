  1. Home
2022 Ford Shelby GT500 Base Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Shelby GT500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,465
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG14 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)192.0/288.0 mi.
Engine
Base engine size5.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower760 hp @ 7,000 rpm
Torque625 lb-ft @ 5,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
GT500 Heritage Edition Package +$2,140
Equipment Group 950Ayes
Technology Package +$3,000
Handling Package +$1,750
Carbon Fiber Track Pack +$18,500
GT500 Heritage Edition w/Painted Stripes +$12,140
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
RECARO Leather-Trimmed Seats +$1,650
Exposed Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel +$1,000
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.6 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room34.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room29.0 in.
Rear shoulder room51.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Vinyl Side Stripes +$375
Vinyl "Over-the-Top" Racing Stripe +$1,000
Painted "Over-the-Top" Racing Stripes +$10,000
Custom Satin Stretch Indoor Car Cover w/Grey Shelby GT500 Logo +$395
Custom Satin Stretch Indoor Car Cover w/Blue Shelby GT500 Logo +$395
Custom Satin Stretch Indoor Car Cover w/Red Shelby GT500 Logo +$395
Custom Satin Stretch Indoor Car Cover w/Black Shelby GT500 Logo +$395
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
EPA interior volume65.8 cu.ft.
Height55.0 in.
Length190.2 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.7 in.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Brittany Blue Metallic
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Grabber Blue Metallic
  • Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Dark Matter Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Smoke Gray Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Smoke Gray Accents, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
315/30R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
