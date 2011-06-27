Used 2017 Ford Flex Consumer Reviews

Slick Ride Cee Ford , 03/20/2017 SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Previous car was a 300 Sedan...which was very low to the ground..like being up for visibility and safety. NEVER owned a Ford before, Flex is the only vehicle that even appealed to me...I must say so far I'm pretty happy. Fuel economy not the greatest and the engine seems a bit small for the large body..but haven't tried to climb any mountains yet. More technology than I will ever use. Missing that refrigerated console that was discontinued but extremely roomy and the Multi Vista Sun Roof is really desirable. Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

If you are tall Donald Webb , 03/31/2018 Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I am 6'8 and used to have a suburban. I found that the flex has more head room and the same about of leg space of the suburban. I liked the suburban, but found the flex road nicer and the seats to be a little more comfortable. The biggest loss in the flex is cargo room. The other thing that I wish was a little better was fuel mileage and a bigger gas tank. But overall I own two of them and we love them. It is like owning a mini expedition, without the huge costs. Performance

Itchen to ride in my flex Joe Nelson , 08/23/2017 SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Well this is the 3th ford flex that we have owned, We love it drives beautifully easy to get in and out it is great on trips, really to many good things to mention really a great car with plenty of room for a family of 7, But we like it for a family of 2 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value