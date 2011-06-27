Estimated values
2017 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,734
|$24,206
|$26,789
|Clean
|$21,183
|$23,584
|$26,091
|Average
|$20,080
|$22,340
|$24,693
|Rough
|$18,978
|$21,095
|$23,296
Estimated values
2017 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,636
|$21,828
|$24,119
|Clean
|$19,138
|$21,267
|$23,490
|Average
|$18,142
|$20,145
|$22,232
|Rough
|$17,145
|$19,023
|$20,974
Estimated values
2017 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,107
|$20,487
|$22,973
|Clean
|$17,647
|$19,960
|$22,374
|Average
|$16,729
|$18,907
|$21,176
|Rough
|$15,810
|$17,854
|$19,978
Estimated values
2017 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,733
|$21,007
|$23,382
|Clean
|$18,257
|$20,467
|$22,772
|Average
|$17,307
|$19,387
|$21,552
|Rough
|$16,357
|$18,307
|$20,333
Estimated values
2017 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,915
|$19,214
|$21,614
|Clean
|$16,486
|$18,720
|$21,051
|Average
|$15,628
|$17,733
|$19,923
|Rough
|$14,770
|$16,745
|$18,796
Estimated values
2017 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,450
|$17,672
|$19,992
|Clean
|$15,058
|$17,218
|$19,471
|Average
|$14,274
|$16,309
|$18,428
|Rough
|$13,490
|$15,401
|$17,386