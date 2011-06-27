Estimated values
2013 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,485
|$10,543
|$12,253
|Clean
|$8,138
|$10,101
|$11,725
|Average
|$7,443
|$9,216
|$10,667
|Rough
|$6,749
|$8,332
|$9,610
Estimated values
2013 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,394
|$11,491
|$13,237
|Clean
|$9,009
|$11,009
|$12,666
|Average
|$8,240
|$10,045
|$11,524
|Rough
|$7,471
|$9,081
|$10,381
Estimated values
2013 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,998
|$11,130
|$12,903
|Clean
|$8,629
|$10,663
|$12,346
|Average
|$7,893
|$9,729
|$11,232
|Rough
|$7,156
|$8,796
|$10,119
Estimated values
2013 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,663
|$9,589
|$11,192
|Clean
|$7,350
|$9,187
|$10,709
|Average
|$6,722
|$8,383
|$9,743
|Rough
|$6,095
|$7,578
|$8,777
Estimated values
2013 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,835
|$11,911
|$13,640
|Clean
|$9,432
|$11,412
|$13,052
|Average
|$8,627
|$10,413
|$11,874
|Rough
|$7,822
|$9,413
|$10,697
Estimated values
2013 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,811
|$13,129
|$15,060
|Clean
|$10,369
|$12,578
|$14,410
|Average
|$9,484
|$11,477
|$13,110
|Rough
|$8,598
|$10,376
|$11,810