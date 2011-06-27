Used 2013 Ford Flex Consumer Reviews

Back to my Flex charliedee , 06/12/2013 Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 37 of 37 people found this review helpful Roughly 8 months ago, I traded in my 2012 ford flex limited for a 2013 Ford C Max Hybrid. (I had owned a 2009 and 2011 Ford Flex previously) Although the C Max was OK, I found that I wasn't driving enough miles to save that much gas money. Was giving up a lot of room and comfort, so went back to the Flex. The Ford Flex is by far the favorite car of my wife and I. I am a retired automobile sales representive, (30 plus years) and have owned and driven many makes and models. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

not another minivan! fireman0175 , 02/01/2014 18 of 18 people found this review helpful We got rid of an Odyssey after 12 years and bought the Edge. Had it for two years and found it too small for 4 and a dog. Checked out the Flex one day and it was really a pleasant surprise. Big seats that heat and cool, powerful engine for passing. AWD for the snow and ice we have. It rides like a heavy car use to ride, but handles like a dream. Drove in two mountain passes with 4-5 inches of unplowed snow at 28 degrees. No slush and it handled well. I did notice some slipping in corners, but I was going fast for the conditions. It corrected itself well. Kids are almost 6' and have super leg room in the rear.

Great car jasons78 , 08/11/2014 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought this car over the weekend and tried a few different cars, including the CX 5, the Equniox, the Murano, the Durango and both the Ford FLEX 2012 and 2013. I loved the Flex for it's quite ride and great handling. Of the vehicles I tested the Flex and the Equinox had the most comfortable ride and of those 2 I preferred both the price and options on the Flex. The Flex has a long wheelbase - think Chevy Suburban long - which helps absorb the bumps. On the road I have found the Flex to be quite and easy to drive, it does not drift when you let go of the steering. The Flex is not the quickest from a stop, but it has plenty of passing power with good visibility. The 2013 steers smoother

The best family hauler! Lukas , 09/30/2016 SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful The car that I have is a non turbo version with 20" wheels. The engine has adequate power to haul 7 people, but don't expect it to haul (that's the ecoboost version). Gas mpg is okay, I drive in LA traffic everyday and I get 19-21 mpg combined. The car uses 87 octane and with this current cheap gas price, I have no complaint. The only down is the infotainment system. Everything is touch sensitive and it gets annoying after a week. Just give me a damn knob or button for radio and AC control. Other than that this car is very quiet and smooth. Ride quality can be improved if you get the 19" or 18" wheels. Leg space is plenty in all 3 rows. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value