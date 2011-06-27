  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escort
  4. Used 2000 Ford Escort
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(71)
Appraise this car

2000 Ford Escort Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Economical to own, good reliability and safety, new optional S/R performance package for ZX2 Coupe.
  • Lack of refinement, so-so interior ergonomics, 2000 Ford Focus is a better car.
Other years
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Ford Escort for Sale
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$854 - $1,976
Used Escort for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Escort is officially eclipsed by the Focus. Don't let the small price advantage sway you.

Vehicle overview

The Escort has been Ford's bread-and-butter car for over 15 years. Think of it as the car that brings consumers into the Ford family. The Escort's low price, decent reliability and above-average crash test scores have consistently offered recent college grads and young families an attractive set of American wheels.

For 2000, the Escort Wagon is no longer offered, so you're left with either the Escort Sedan or Escort ZX2 Coupe. In addition, there is now only one trim level offered.

Much of the optional equipment offered on the 1999 sedan is no longer available. This includes the Power, Comfort and Sport groups. An AM/FM stereo cassette is now standard, however, as is a rear window defroster and a remote trunk release. Like many other Ford products this year, the Escort gets Ford's Belt Minder system (to remind you to buckle up) and a glow-in-the-dark trunk release lever (for those all-too-frequent times when you trap yourself in the trunk).

The 2000 Escort ZX2 Coupe isn't quite as stripped as the sedan. In addition to the equipment listed above, the ZX2 also has standard power mirrors and the ability to be fitted with the optional Power and Comfort groups.

The Escort Sedan has a 2.0-liter, SOHC four-cylinder engine as standard equipment. It generates 114 horsepower and 126 pound-feet of torque. These numbers are certainly decent, but we prefer the 2.0-liter DOHC engine found only in the Escort ZX2. The ZX2's engine makes 130 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. Either of these engines can be equipped with a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission.

Another bonus to the ZX2 is the optional S/R package. This package adds stiffer suspension parts, more horsepower, rear disc brakes, a stronger clutch, a short-throw manual-transmission shifter, upgraded seats and a unique tire/wheel package. Even if the performance upgrades didn't work (which they do), the S/R package would still almost be worth it for the seats and improved shifter.

Too bad the S/R package doesn't upgrade the rest of the Escort's interior, as well. We're not particularly fond of the regular seats or the overall ergonomic design. The radio is mounted too low and the cupholders are too small. Rear-seat room is good for this class, however. Both the sedan and coupe have a 60/40-split rear seat.

If you're looking for an inexpensive and competent vehicle, the Escort could be your car. Just don't set your expectations too high. The Dodge Neon, Focus, Honda Civic and Mazda Protege all eclipse the Escort in terms of refinement.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Escort line has been simplified. The station wagon is discontinued, and there is now only one trim level for the sedan and coupe models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford Escort.

5(42%)
4(47%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.3
71 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 71 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 Ford escort
ggragg,09/05/2012
Got this car for free from a buddy that left for the army, 157000 miles, getting about 33.5 mpg interstate, 28 in town. Runs great, looks good. Nice gift.
Escort ZX2 S/R - a great ride
Racerkat,11/13/2006
My "new" (2000 model year) Escort ZX2 with the S/R package is a fun, comfortable car with plenty of interior space for groceries, etc. The steering is a little heavy (61/39 weight distribution contributes to this). The radio, a/c, rear defroster controls are in the center of the console, a big reach for a short person. The 4-wheel disc brakes with ABS stop the car quickly, even from high speed, with no swerving or sliding. The infinite seat back rake adjustment makes it easy to find your personal "fit". The S/R package adds horsepower, front and rear swaybars and a performance clutch and pressure plate; however, the base ZX2 design, fit and finish, ergonomics and handling are very good.
10 years, still ridin'
MrsBlanes,07/22/2010
I bought mine brand new. The only things I have had to replace yet are the alternator, timing belt,and the clutch master cylinder. It has been a great car and will still leave rubber behind if I get on it. 151 thousand miles and still running strong. I have a 5 speed and have had NO issues with the transmission. Keep up on the maintenance and you won't have any problems.
Don't expect over 100K miles out of this
hopingsoul,12/04/2010
I bought this car with 700 miles on it and it performed very well with no problems until 115K miles the engine blew. I changed the oil every 3-4K miles, so I thought it would last. It had this most annoying vibration after about 50K miles and I was told it was the motor mounts. Then I started working 60 miles away and it performed fine, except for the vibrating. I was sitting in traffic for about 30 minutes, no over heating, no warning and it stalled and that was it, there's a hole in the engine. Other than poor life span, I thought it was a great car. The only thing changed was an alternator. A parts house told me these engines are notorious for blowing unexpectedly.
See all 71 reviews of the 2000 Ford Escort
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
114 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Ford Escort features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2000 Ford Escort

Used 2000 Ford Escort Overview

The Used 2000 Ford Escort is offered in the following submodels: Escort Sedan, Escort Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and ZX2 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Ford Escort?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Ford Escorts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Ford Escort for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Ford Escort.

Can't find a used 2000 Ford Escorts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Escort for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,375.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,496.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Escort for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,376.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,729.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Ford Escort?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Escort lease specials

Related Used 2000 Ford Escort info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles