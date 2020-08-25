Used 2017 Porsche Macan for Sale Near Me

782 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Macan Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 782 listings
  • 2017 Porsche Macan in Gray
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan

    9,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,245

    $7,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo in White
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan Turbo

    41,322 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $55,093

    $11,821 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan GTS in Black
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan GTS

    27,626 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,198

    $9,186 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan

    35,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,198

    $9,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan S in White
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan S

    35,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,681

    $6,306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan in White
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan

    22,075 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,500

    $5,762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan GTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan GTS

    19,747 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $51,000

    $7,508 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan S in Black
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan S

    52,878 miles

    $37,950

    $6,691 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan S in White
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan S

    14,924 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $47,669

    $4,727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan S

    37,974 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,995

    $7,755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan S in Gray
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan S

    44,094 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,995

    $5,535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan GTS in Gray
    certified

    2017 Porsche Macan GTS

    29,535 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $55,900

    $6,091 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan in Black
    certified

    2017 Porsche Macan

    59,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,887

    $5,235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan in White
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan

    36,909 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,900

    $5,209 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan GTS in Gray
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan GTS

    29,721 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $48,990

    $6,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan in Gray
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan

    19,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $41,900

    $5,110 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan in Black
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan

    17,926 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,495

    $5,490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Porsche Macan S in Gray
    used

    2017 Porsche Macan S

    72,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,995

    $4,469 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche Macan searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 782 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Macan
  4. Used 2017 Porsche Macan

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Macan

Read recent reviews for the Porsche Macan
Overall Consumer Rating
4.529 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (7%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (10%)
update 2017 vs 2019 Macan S
Pinehurst John,06/12/2016
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
after driving bmw's for the last 25 years, decided to try a Macan S. What a great decision I made....smile.......... Powerful and my Macan S 2017 is a sports car acting machine outdoing most of the bmw's I have owned..........with the possible exception of my 3 series M convertible. It is a truly great combination of practicality and driving excitement. This is a Porsche, no doubt about it, from the sound of the engine to going around 35mph corners at 60...........its a Porsche! The ride and noise in the cabin are muted and comfortable, bumps are a little harsh, but the other attributes of the vehicle are well worth the small aggravation of the semi stiff ride. After all this is not a Lexus RX. Cabin is done very well with great materials and is big enough for me, 6'3", 260lbs. I am not sure what I would do to improve this vehicle, not anything I can come up with right now. 5 stars for sure...........................yippee!!!! UPDATE: 6mo owning the vehicle, 7000 miles. double down on all statements previous. nothing about the vehicle that I can complain about. it is really a blast to drive, so much in fact I find myself taking the long way to almost everywhere I go and going for joyrides very often. I have not had my first ticket yet as I am a careful driver, but the car is so responsive it is hard to drive the speed limits. Whatever speed you are going seems to slow. Get one or test drive one, until you do, you can not possibly know what I know. It is driving heaven. UPDATE, one year later.......... all review items remain at same high levels. I find myself driving places I don't need to go just to be driving. This is truly a great vehicle and it seems priced correctly for the quality and image that you get driving a Porsche. I am very pleased with this vehicle and it will be hard to drive anything else after this experience. update: 18 months owned, 18k miles. no further comments, all of my previous comments stand as written. Great Vehicle. Update, 23k miles. No change, 5+ stars! Yippee!! UPdate, 29k miles, vehicle still meeting all previous comments. I have owned a lot of top end sedans, sports cars and SUV's, this one tops the SUV list by a mile, my X5 was great, but no match for this vehicle. YIPPEE!! 32K miles now June 2019, nothing to add except the transfer case needed to be repaired. Dealer did it under warranty and vehicle is good to go. Thinking of a new one as soon as I get to 40k, next year probably. / Update Nov 2019. Traded in the 2017 Macan S for a 2019 Macan S. I like the Macan 2019 better for one reason, the transmission set up is much better. The 2017 shifted into the higher gears more readily and the 2019 does not. It is slightly a more aggressive engine-transmission set up without having to go to sport mode. The 2019 has increased horse power from the 2017, but you can hardly notice it, they both over perform in acceleration and handling abilities. The 2019 feels a bit heavier, but that is ok with me, it makes the bumps in the road a little less noticeable, this is an SUV not a track vehicle. Heavier or not, it goes through turns and is as sway resistant as the 2017, maybe better. The 2017 steering had a lighter feel and slightly more feedback when driving. The enlarged 2019 Nav screen is a big plus, the 2017 screen was to small. For some reason Porsche quit putting decorative roof rails on the car unless you order the car direct from the factory. Cost cutting??? You can not add the rails after market at the dealership. The vehicle looks better with the rails. Big bummer. Porsche has a winner with the Macan and they have not done much to change it from 2017, rear tail lights, no roof rails, and the bigger Nav screen seem to be the biggies. Some small aesthetic changes to the grill. It is still far and away the best in its class and worth the extra $ it commands.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
Macan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Porsche Macan info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings