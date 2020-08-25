Used 2017 Porsche Macan for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Macan
Pinehurst John,06/12/2016
S 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7AM)
after driving bmw's for the last 25 years, decided to try a Macan S. What a great decision I made....smile.......... Powerful and my Macan S 2017 is a sports car acting machine outdoing most of the bmw's I have owned..........with the possible exception of my 3 series M convertible. It is a truly great combination of practicality and driving excitement. This is a Porsche, no doubt about it, from the sound of the engine to going around 35mph corners at 60...........its a Porsche! The ride and noise in the cabin are muted and comfortable, bumps are a little harsh, but the other attributes of the vehicle are well worth the small aggravation of the semi stiff ride. After all this is not a Lexus RX. Cabin is done very well with great materials and is big enough for me, 6'3", 260lbs. I am not sure what I would do to improve this vehicle, not anything I can come up with right now. 5 stars for sure...........................yippee!!!! UPDATE: 6mo owning the vehicle, 7000 miles. double down on all statements previous. nothing about the vehicle that I can complain about. it is really a blast to drive, so much in fact I find myself taking the long way to almost everywhere I go and going for joyrides very often. I have not had my first ticket yet as I am a careful driver, but the car is so responsive it is hard to drive the speed limits. Whatever speed you are going seems to slow. Get one or test drive one, until you do, you can not possibly know what I know. It is driving heaven. UPDATE, one year later.......... all review items remain at same high levels. I find myself driving places I don't need to go just to be driving. This is truly a great vehicle and it seems priced correctly for the quality and image that you get driving a Porsche. I am very pleased with this vehicle and it will be hard to drive anything else after this experience. update: 18 months owned, 18k miles. no further comments, all of my previous comments stand as written. Great Vehicle. Update, 23k miles. No change, 5+ stars! Yippee!! UPdate, 29k miles, vehicle still meeting all previous comments. I have owned a lot of top end sedans, sports cars and SUV's, this one tops the SUV list by a mile, my X5 was great, but no match for this vehicle. YIPPEE!! 32K miles now June 2019, nothing to add except the transfer case needed to be repaired. Dealer did it under warranty and vehicle is good to go. Thinking of a new one as soon as I get to 40k, next year probably. / Update Nov 2019. Traded in the 2017 Macan S for a 2019 Macan S. I like the Macan 2019 better for one reason, the transmission set up is much better. The 2017 shifted into the higher gears more readily and the 2019 does not. It is slightly a more aggressive engine-transmission set up without having to go to sport mode. The 2019 has increased horse power from the 2017, but you can hardly notice it, they both over perform in acceleration and handling abilities. The 2019 feels a bit heavier, but that is ok with me, it makes the bumps in the road a little less noticeable, this is an SUV not a track vehicle. Heavier or not, it goes through turns and is as sway resistant as the 2017, maybe better. The 2017 steering had a lighter feel and slightly more feedback when driving. The enlarged 2019 Nav screen is a big plus, the 2017 screen was to small. For some reason Porsche quit putting decorative roof rails on the car unless you order the car direct from the factory. Cost cutting??? You can not add the rails after market at the dealership. The vehicle looks better with the rails. Big bummer. Porsche has a winner with the Macan and they have not done much to change it from 2017, rear tail lights, no roof rails, and the bigger Nav screen seem to be the biggies. Some small aesthetic changes to the grill. It is still far and away the best in its class and worth the extra $ it commands.
